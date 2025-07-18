July 18, 2025
Roger Chapin takes big fundraising lead in Orlando’s open District 3 City Council race

Gabrielle RussonJuly 18, 20254min0

Roger Chapin
The city of Orlando is undergoing a major transformation.

In a crowded open race for Orlando City Council’s District 3, Roger Chapin is emerging with the biggest war chest.

Chapin, the son of former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, raised $118,000 in the second quarter — more than three times more than his next closest competitor — according to campaign finance reports publicly released late this week. Roger Chapin also spent $2,000 during the quarter.

“I am overwhelmed by the positive response and thankful for the support from friends, neighbors, and District 3 residents,” Chapin said in a statement earlier this month, saying “the vast majority” of donors were “from the district and surrounding neighborhoods.”

His donors include his mom, who wrote him a $1,000 check last month.

Chapin is a Mears Transportation executive who previously lost his bid for Orlando City Council in 2002 — when he went up against incumbent Vicki Vargo — despite winning the Orlando Sentinel’s endorsement at the time.

The winner of the Nov. 4 election will succeed District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart, who is not seeking a sixth term.

July 10 was the official deadline to report fundraising from April 1 to June 30.

Following behind Chapin, the second-biggest fundraising push came from Jason Albu, who raised about $37,000 and loaned his campaign more than $4,000. He also spent about $12,000. Albu is Co-Chair of the family-owned general contracting and construction management company Albu & Associates.

Other candidates in the jam-packed field also submitted second-quarter campaign finance reports. Mira Tanna raised $23,000 and spent about $6,000. Kimberly Kiss raised about $12,000 and loaned her campaign $6,000. She spent about $3,000. Chris Durant raised about $4,000 and spent nearly $2,000. Samuel Chambers raised about $4,000 and loaned his campaign $700, spending nearly $8,000.

The deadline to register for the Nov. 4 nonpartisan District 3 race is Oct. 6. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 23.

The city of Orlando is undergoing a major transformation since longtime Mayor Buddy Dyer, Stuart and others aren’t seeking re-election. Rep. Anna Eskamani remains the only candidate who has filed to replace Dyer, the city’s longest-serving Mayor who was voted into office in 2003.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

