‘That’s just not how I roll’: Ron DeSantis says he’s not planning next political move

A.G. GancarskiJuly 20, 20253min1

Ron DeSantis Fox News image via Life Liberty Levin
So much for another run for the White House?

When it comes to his next political move, Ron DeSantis isn’t signaling interest in anything.

The man who spent a good part of the first year of his second term running for President isn’t willing to tell national media what he wants to do when that second term ends at the end of next year.

“I’ve got enough challenges on my plate now. I mean, I think we have 23.5 million people here. We’ve got things happening all the time. I mean, the idea that I’m going to be worrying about things down the line. That’s just not how I roll. I’ve got to get the most out of my opportunity here to lead, and we’re putting up wins daily, and we’re going to continue to do that all through the end,” the Governor said Sunday night to Fox NewsBrian Kilmeade.

DeSantis told supporters in early 2024 that he wasn’t ruling out another presidential run after dropping out of the GOP race following the Iowa Caucuses. Hence, the demurral of future plans is notable for its vagueness.

At the time of writing, DeSantis isn’t near first place in any 2028 polls, all of which show Vice President JD Vance as the favorite in the hypothetical field.

Complicating the picture further, operatives for President Donald Trump suggest they may oppose DeSantis making another run for the White House.

Old Pudding Fingers (DeSantis) better hope Chris LaCivita and I are both dead to have any minute chance in ‘28,” remarked Tony Fabrizio this week.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

