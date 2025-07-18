Joe Casello suffers serious heart attack

Democratic Rep. Joe Casello has suffered a serious heart attack and is on life support, according to a message from the Palm Beach County legislative delegation.

“Earlier this month, Joe suffered a severe heart attack and has been in intensive care since then,” the announcement reads. “Despite the tireless efforts of his medical team, the damage to his heart was extensive, and unfortunately he is not expected to recover.”

Casello, 73, served as a firefighter before winning a seat on the Boynton Beach City Commission in 2013. He then served in the House representing parts of Palm Beach County, winning a fourth term this past November.

He planned to continue his public service after leaving the House by running for a Palm Beach County Commission seat, and had already secured widespread support from the community.

Casello also suffered a mild stroke last year.

Following his recent heart attack, an aide released a message from an aide to release to his colleagues and to the public.

“My life has always been about public service and meeting the needs of my community. Serving as both a firefighter for 33 years and an elected official for 13 years has been the greatest honor of my life. Representing the people — through times of unity and division, triumph and challenge — has been a privilege I will always cherish. Of all my responsibilities, my favorite was doing constituent services. Helping people in their times of need wasn’t just part of the job — it was a calling and a privilege that I will always hold close to my heart,” Casello said.

“To everyone who has supported me throughout the years: thank you. Truly. I can’t say that enough. I love each and every one of you. Your encouragement, your belief in me, and your unwavering support have meant more than words can ever express. To the broader community: my goal has always been to lead with common sense. Too often, political discourse gets in the way — and that only distracts us from the common good.

“Let’s rise above that. Let’s stay the course, love one another, and continue working together to achieve meaningful progress as citizens.”

Several of Casello’s colleagues began pouring in words of support for Casello and his family Thursday evening into Friday morning upon hearing of Casello’s condition.

— Sen. Kristen Arrington: “Super sad to hear about my colleague and friend @RepJoeCasello’s heart attack. Sending lots of love and prayers his way. Joe is a gentleman, statesman, and just a great guy that everyone loves. He’s a true fighter for Florida. … Please join me in uplifting him and his family.”

— Sen. Blaise Ingoglia: “Just heard that Rep. Joe Casello, a retired firefighter, just suffered a massive heart attack. Please join me in praying for Joe and his family.”

— Rep. Lindsay Cross: “@RepJoeCasello is a true statesman. I admire his quiet determination & genuine call to serve. With a sweet sense of humor, he never made a joke at anyone’s expense & looked for the good in all. We need more men of service like Joe.”

— Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman: “Praying for @RepJoeCasello. ‘The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me.’ — Psalm 28:7″

— Rep. Vanessa Oliver: “Praying for my House colleague, @RepJoeCasello, and his family. He is a true gentleman and public servant, and embodies all the strength and heart of the firefighters he is.”

— Rep. John Snyder: “Praying for my brother @RepJoeCasello and his entire family. While we might not have always agreed on policy, he was a true gentleman that embodied what it meant to be a public servant. God bless you Joe…fair winds, and following seas.”

— Rep. Paula Stark: “I am heartbroken to hear the news about Rep. Joe Casello. Joe has been a true colleague and a tireless advocate for the people of Florida. He played a key role in helping pass my mobile home park legislation, working with compassion, integrity, and determination.”

— Rep. Allison Tant: “Praying for @RepJoeCasello and his family. It is my honor to serve with him and be his colleague and friend.”

— Republican Party of Florida: Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and loved ones of @RepJoeCasello during this difficult time.”