July 18, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jim Gray outraises Tom Keen in Q2 in Orlando’s District 1 race

Gabrielle RussonJuly 18, 20255min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Susan Valdés faces party swap backlash at Tampa Tiger Bay

APoliticalHeadlines

Joe Casello suffers serious heart attack

HeadlinesOrlando

Embattled Regina Hill is outraised by opponent Shan Rose in Orlando’s District 5 race

jim gray tom keen
Gray and Keen previously ran against each other for the City Council in 2017.

Incumbent Jim Gray outraised challenger Tom Keen by more than 5-to-1 during the second quarter for Orlando’s District 1 race.

Gray raised about $54,000 from April 1 to June 30 compared to Keen’s $10,000, according to the new second-quarter campaign finance reports.

Gray spent about $10,000, leaving him with a war chest of about $44,000. After Keen’s $19,000 in expenses, his campaign is left with about $3,000, some of which he raised during the first quarter.

The third candidate in the race, Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund, is not actively fundraising and did not report any money for the period.

Gray was first elected to the nonpartisan seat in 2012. He works as the Orlando Managing Director for CBRE, a commercial real estate services and investment firm. 

Keen, meanwhile, flipped House District 35 in a highly-watched Special Election last year only to lose his re-election bid to Republican Erika Booth in November. Keen served 21 years in the U.S. Navy.

Grund placed second in the race for Orange County Supervisor of Elections last year. She is a Realtor managing Sweet Dreams Realty.

Gray and Keen previously ran against each other for the City Council in 2017, when Gray won with 53% of the vote in what was also a three-way race.

District 1 is home to Lake Nona, which is the fastest-growing part of Orlando where many institutions are located, including the University of Central Florida’s College of Medicine, the Orlando VA Medical Center and the United States Tennis Association’s National Campus.

July 10 was the campaign finance report deadline for the second quarter. The reports were posted online late this week.

In addition, Orlando City’s District 3 and District 5 have contested races on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The deadline to register to vote for the nonpartisan city races race is Oct. 6. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 23.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and several other longtime City Commissioners are not seeking re-election, clearing the way for new leaders to run as city government is reshaped.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Casello suffers serious heart attack

nextSusan Valdés faces party swap backlash at Tampa Tiger Bay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories