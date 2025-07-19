Takeaways from Tallahassee — Big beautiful birthday

How do you like to celebrate your birthday? Maybe it’s quality time with friends and family, a nice dinner at your favorite restaurant, a celebratory drink, and of course blowing out some candles.

There are millions of ways to mark a trip around the sun — some more joyful than others. But Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant’s annual tradition takes the cake.

Each year, the third-term lawmaker and former Florida Democratic Party Chair hosts a service project for a local nonprofit in her district. This year, she partnered with Big Bend Hospice to help families reach the bedside of their loved ones and say their final goodbyes — removing logistical or financial barriers that often make such moments out of reach.

“Every birthday (and Christmas), I choose a local nonprofit to highlight, to seek donations for, and to celebrate. This year I chose Big Bend Hospice for my birthday service project. BBH curated a wish list of needed items for their patients and created a donation link for folks who want to make financial donations,” Tant said.

“Hospice just launched a new program that captured my heart — to help families who may not make it in time or lack the resources to be able to say their last goodbyes, along with helping with special patient needs that are not funded through Medicare or other programs.”

All wish list items were shipped directly to BBH, and all financial contributions went directly to the organization. Tant focused specifically on helping cover costs that often fall through the cracks — things like gas cards, phone minutes, or travel expenses to make that final call or bedside visit.

Nearly 200 people attended the birthday bash, raising more than $13,000 and contributing an additional $1,500 worth of wish list items.

While the Representative’s birthday proper has passed, if ever there was a good reason to make it a “birthday week,” this is it — so, to the stragglers who want to chip in, BBH accepts direct donations here and you can find Tant’s official Birthday Wish List here.

“We make sure all potential financial barriers are eliminated for these families,” said Dena Strickland, President of the Big Bend Hospice Foundation. “Actions such as Representative Tant’s are majorly needed. We help lift them up in their darkest times. We inspire hope here at Big Bend Hospice.”

Tant has herself been one of those lifted up during a dark time, making this year’s service project especially meaningful.

“At some point most of us will experience hospice care whether for ourselves, or for loved one. Having experienced hospice care for my father 20 years ago, I know how compassionate and invaluable that care is and I was honored to play a small part in helping them launch a new initiative,” she said.

The pick — Defying President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed his close ally, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, to the vacant Chief Financial Officer position. DeSantis confirmed the news about the key Cabinet appointment during a press conference in Tampa, touting Ingoglia’s record as a “warrior” and “the most conservative Senator in the state of Florida” Ingoglia, who called getting the job an honor, vowed to be a fiscal watchdog. DeSantis was not swayed by Trump, who has been pushing for Sen. Joe Gruters to get the job. Rumors had been swirling that Ingoglia was going to be named CFO. Ingoglia, 54, a Republican from Spring Hill, backed DeSantis in his failed 2024 GOP presidential Primary instead of supporting Trump.

Finally done? — The Florida Supreme Court has upheld a controversial congressional map drawn by DeSantis and approved by the Legislature. A majority of Justices ultimately said the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute and other plaintiffs failed to prove racial discrimination or a need to preserve a North Florida district previously represented by a Black Democrat. In a majority opinion, the group stated that the map will stand, thereby ending any questions about whether congressional district lines will change in the 2026 Midterms or for the remainder of the decade. “This was always the constitutionally correct map — and now both the federal courts and the FL Supreme Court have upheld it,” DeSantis said on social media following the ruling.

To the courts — The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are suing over due process violations and deprivation of legal counsel at ‘Alligator Alcatraz.’ The case, filed in the Southern District of Florida, lists as defendants the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie. The plaintiffs (Michael Borrego Fernandez, J.M.C. and E.R.) allege that lawyers have been frustrated in their attempts to meet with clients on site, and their clients have been thwarted in their attempts to file motions that could lead to their release from the extraordinary ad hoc prison located on the edge of the Everglades. The suit says attempts to phone the facility have proven fruitless, while an email provided to plaintiff lawyers allegedly leads to bounced back messages.

More ‘Alligator (Alcatraz)’ wrestling — Florida’s Supreme Court won’t immediately hear a dispute about ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ the state’s high-profile illegal immigrant internment camp. Instead, Justices sent the case down to be heard by a lower court. Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Shevrin Jones and Carlos Guillermo Smith and Reps. Anna Eskamani, Angie Nixon and Michele Rayner — sued the DeSantis administration last week over “denial of unannounced access” to the site, which they called “blatantly unconstitutional” after they were refused entry on July 3. The DeSantis administration said the lawsuit is “frivolous” and “dumb.”

Landmark deal — DeSantis on Friday announced Florida and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have reached a deal to speed up Everglades restoration by completing the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir early as the state takes more control of the project. DeSantis called it a landmark deal that will leave a major impact on tourism, the economy and the environment as he spoke at a press conference in Marco Island. “What this means is that there’ll be projects in the EAA that will be completed by the state of Florida on behalf of the Army Corps. It will be using the allocated federal funds, and it will allow us to accelerate the commitment and the investment in the project to ensure that we’re not waiting till 2034,” DeSantis said. — Reservoir Dogs —

With the spotlight on the Everglades turning sour — thanks to headline-chasing antics from Attorney General James Uthmeier and the husband of a certain would-be 2026 candidate, Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Cabinet needed a win.

Ask, and you shall receive.

This week, the Governor announced the official opening of the Caloosahatchee (C-43) Reservoir, a 10,000-acre project designed to improve water quality, protect the local ecosystem, and expand the state’s long-term water storage capacity. It’s one of the largest Everglades restoration projects in Florida history.

“This project will have an impact far beyond the Caloosahatchee. The C-43 Reservoir is a landmark achievement in our broader mission to restore the Everglades, expand Florida’s water storage capacity, and leave this state better to God than we found it,” said DeSantis.

Since 2019, Florida has invested nearly $8 billion in Everglades restoration. South Florida’s water storage capacity has now tripled — with the ability to hold 176 billion gallons.

“Today I was excited to join the Governor for this major milestone in restoring Florida’s Everglades with the startup of the C-43 Reservoir,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, we’ve invested more toward restoration and are seeing meaningful results — on time, under budget, and with strong returns for Florida’s taxpayers.”

The C-43 pump is up and running — capable of moving up to 650,000 gallons per minute.

More of this, please. And less time trying to impress ICE hardliners and Epstein-list deniers. — Slow Ride, Take It Easy —

Look, we all understand the occasional five over in town, 10 over on the interstate — or “going with the flow,” whatever that means. But the truth is, speeding is dangerous, and it puts more than just you at risk — your passengers and everyone else on the road pay the price too.

That’s why the Florida Department of Transportation, along with law enforcement agencies in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, launched the annual “Operation Southern Slow Down” campaign this week. Running from July 14, the initiative focuses on reducing speed-related crashes and raising awareness about the dangers of unsafe driving.

“Florida’s transportation system is meticulously engineered to maximize safety — it’s woven into every design plan, every education campaign, and every traffic safety law enforced by our law enforcement partners,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “Operation Southern Slow Down is a strong example of how each of these facets works together to create safer roadways. We encourage communities to join our efforts in creating a safer transportation future by recognizing the risks of unsafe driving behaviors, like speeding.”

According to FLHSMV data, speeding and aggressive driving contributed to 13% of all traffic fatalities in Florida in 2023. The long-term goal? Zero traffic-related fatalities or serious injuries.

“Operation Southern Slow Down is a united effort to reduce dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to serious crashes on our roadways,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze II. “Through increased enforcement and proactive education, FHP and our partners are working across state lines to save lives and move closer to our shared vision of zero traffic deaths.”

Bottom line: better to arrive late than not at all.

Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court — DeSantis has appointed Leon County Court Judge Jones to a judgeship on Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court. Jones has been on the Leon County bench since 2020 and was previously General Counsel for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Jones fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Wheeler.

Florida’s 6th Judicial Circuit — DeSantis appointed Aaron Hubbard to Florida’s 6th Judicial Circuit Court. Hubbard has served as a Judge on the Pinellas County Court since 2022 and was previously an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 13th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mount Vernon Nazarene University and a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Lee County Court — The Governor named Javier Pacheco to the Lee County Court. Pacheco is a Partner at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, where he has worked since 2015. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Okaloosa County Court — Gov. DeSantis appointed John Reed to the Okaloosa County Court. Reed has served as a General Magistrate in Florida’s 1st Judicial Circuit since 2023 and was previously a Partner at Remol Reed PA. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and a law degree from the University of Florida. — ‘A’ for Anastasios —

It’s been a big few weeks in the education world — and the news isn’t slowing down. This week, the State Board of Education welcomed Anastasios Kamoutsas to his first meeting as Florida’s new Education Commissioner.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as Florida’s Commissioner of Education. I look forward to continuing the great work of this Board and keeping the momentum moving forward to preserve Florida’s status as the top state for education,” said Kamoutsas.

“Florida has laid the blueprint for other states to follow on education, and I will continue that success by expanding workforce education, keeping our students safe, and ensuring that we are educating our students to be successful adults.”

He also took a moment to recognize the outgoing Board Chair: “I want to thank Ben Gibson for his service to the students of Florida over the last eight years. He has been a steadfast leader on the Board and made a meaningful difference for Florida’s children.”

In his first week on the job, Kamoutsas is set to host the 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year Roundtable. The Board also named Ryan Petty as its next Chair, succeeding Gibson at the end of his second term, with Esther Byrd tapped to serve as Vice Chair.

At this week’s meeting, he also recognized several statewide honorees, including

— Joseph Mikulski, Principal of the Year (Golden Gate High School, Collier County)

— Dr. Bryan Alvaré, Assistant Principal of the Year (Yulee Middle School, Nassau County)

— Kelsie Rodriguez, School-Related Employee of the Year (VPK Paraprofessional, Summers Elementary School, Columbia County)

A big congratulations from TFT crew to these outstanding educators. — Scratch Off Week —

This week marked National Lottery Week, and the Florida Lottery took the opportunity to reflect on its mission — especially its role in supporting education and Bright Futures, which many Florida college students rely on.

“National Lottery Week is a time to celebrate the meaningful difference lotteries make in communities across the country, and nowhere is that more evident than right here in the state of Florida. Every ticket purchased in our state is more than just a chance to win — it’s a direct investment in education, economic growth, and opportunity,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together with our players, partners, and public education leaders.”

The Florida Lottery continues to focus on expanding educational contributions — championing the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, K-12 initiatives, and classroom enhancements. Since 1988, the Lottery has contributed more than $48 billion to education in Florida, helping more than 1 million students pursue some form of postsecondary education in the state.

Davis emphasized the Lottery’s ongoing commitment to innovation and growth, aiming to deliver life-changing impacts for Florida students — National Lottery Week or not.

And while we at Florida Politics would never condone gambling (wink), we also know Post Malone’s going to sell you a Hard Rock Bet App commercial before you can change the channel. So, if you do decide to buy a scratch-off, just say it’s for a good cause — and maybe you’ll hit big while helping a future student do the same. —’Marching 100’ land $50K—

FSU holds plenty of sway in this town — and it excels at dozens of things as an academic institution (less so as a sports icon these days). But as great as The Marching Chiefs are — and as much as folks love doing the Tomahawk Chop (not all of us at FP, but a good chunk) — FSU doesn’t have the best collegiate band in town.

As much as the Chiefs might huff and puff to claim otherwise (and we know we’re treading on thin ice with some readers here), just ask Prince who the best band is. We all know the answer.

Strike, strike, and strike again.

This week, FAMU alumna Sharon Lettman-Hicks made a $50,000 personal commitment to the legendary “Marching 100” as part of the Beyond the Uniform: 100 for 100 Campaign — the band’s annual effort to raise $900,000. That funding would provide a $3,000 scholarship to each of the 300+ student musicians who bring the Marching 100 to life.

“The Marching ‘100’ has always been one of the most consistent and relevant ambassadors for FAMU. No matter how much turmoil may be happening around our beloved Mother FAMU, the Marching ‘100’ brings pride and joy that is hard to describe. It’s not just entertainment. It’s Excellence with Caring,” said Lettman-Hicks.

Her hope is that the gift will inspire fellow alumni, colleagues, and friends of the University to step up and support one of Tallahassee’s greatest institutions — and one of the most powerful, unifying forces in American marching music.

“As someone who has had the honor of being part of The Marching ‘100’ family for over four decades — as a student, trumpet section leader, and now director — I can say without hesitation that this $50,000 gift means the world to our students,” said Shelby Chipman, Director of Bands. “It acknowledges not just their talent on the field, but their grit, discipline, and commitment off the field.”

To help support the next generation of musician Rattlers, visit fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/BTU. — Putting on a clinic—

In an age when universities are under political pressure and late-night hosts vanish after criticizing corporate overlords (we’ll miss you, Stephen Colbert), protecting the First Amendment feels more vital than ever.

Enter Florida State University College of Law, which is launching the first and only First Amendment Clinic in Florida — a new academic and legal initiative designed to shape high-impact constitutional litigation.

Professor Denise M. Harle, a partner at Shutts & Bowen LLP, will lead the clinic and guide students in defending First Amendment rights across speech, religion, assembly, association, and press freedom.

“The excitement surrounding the launch of this clinic is a testament to both the need for this work and the caliber of leadership guiding it. We are deeply grateful to Professor Harle for bringing her nationally recognized expertise and unwavering commitment to constitutional advocacy to FSU Law,” said Erin O’Hara O’Connor, Dean of FSU College of Law.

“Under her leadership, the clinic will provide our students with an exceptional opportunity to engage in meaningful, real-world work at the intersection of law, public service, and democratic values.”

Students will take part in weekly seminars exploring First Amendment law, core advocacy skills, and the ethical and societal stakes of free speech — all while working on real cases defending rights across a variety of institutions and platforms.

“This clinic is about real impact — for students and for the country,” said Harle. “We’re creating a space where law students can learn by doing, and where the rights of everyday Americans are protected through dedicated, principled advocacy. I’m excited to begin this new chapter and help equip the next generation of lawyers to thoughtfully engage with one of the most dynamic areas of law.”

Operations are expected to begin later in the 2025 academic year, and the clinic will offer pro bono legal representation to individuals and organizations who believe their First Amendment rights are at risk.

For more information, visit law.fsu.edu/first-amendment-clinic. — Lights, Camera, Action —

Have you — or a friend, family member, or loved one — ever wanted to break into acting but didn’t know where to start? Feel like you’ve got what it takes to be the next Pedro Pascal (AKA, the blockbuster star we just can’t escape)? Well, look no further.

The Florida State University College of Motion Picture Arts (CMPA) has just launched “Close-Up” — a new actor directory to help student filmmakers cast talent in their projects.

The CMPA previously used a system called “Action,” but it had grown outdated and cluttered with inactive profiles. Close-Up is designed to make casting faster, easier, and more connected to current local talent in Tallahassee and surrounding areas.

“Whether you’re a veteran character actor or yet to step in front of a camera, we want you in our casting pool. This is a fantastic opportunity to start your acting career, be part of the creative process, and showcase your talent,” said Erika Stone, actor-in-residence at CMPA.

If you had a profile in Action, it did not transfer over — so you’ll need to create a new one. Signing up is quick and straightforward, and once you’re registered, student filmmakers at CMPA can reach out to cast you in roles of all sizes.

And you never know who you might be working with — the CMPA boasts alumni like blockbuster director Wes Ball (Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) and Oscar winners Barry Jenkins and Adele Romanski (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, Mufasa).

“Close-Up is a game-changer for our students. It provides them with a comprehensive resource to discover and connect with talented actors, enhancing the overall quality of their films,” said Andrew Syder, Associate Dean of CMPA.

Interested in signing up? Click here to join the directory. And break a leg out there. — Art for your Heart —

As the overused and cliché (yet stupidly true) expression goes: The Earth without art is just “eh.” Sometimes clichés become clichés for a reason.

Tallahassee State College — or TSC, if short on time — celebrated the opening of a new summer exhibition from the Artists’ League of the Big Bend on Friday with a public reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event offered guests a chance to meet the featured artists and enjoy an evening of community, conversation, and creativity.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the vibrant work of the Artists’ League of the Big Bend to our Fine Art Gallery. This summer exhibition celebrates the rich diversity of creative voices across our region and embodies Tallahassee State College’s commitment to fostering community connections through the arts,” said Donmetrie Clark, Dean of Communications and Humanities at TSC.

Now in its fifth year, the annual summer exhibition features a wide-ranging collection of two- and three-dimensional work — including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, clay, and sculpture.

Missed Friday’s festivities? You’re in luck. The exhibit remains on display through the end of August. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and both admission and parking are free.

Take a break from the heat — and see what the Big Bend’s finest creatives have to offer. —You Down With OIG?—

Red tape and bureaucracy are part of life — and while not ideal, you at least hope the folks running your city know how to navigate it. Fortunately, Tallahassee continues to show it does — especially when compared to the rest of the Panhandle.

The Office of the Inspector General (for the City of Tallahassee has earned full reaccreditation from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) — a major accomplishment that reflects the city’s continued commitment to integrity, accountability, and high-quality public service.

“I am pleased the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation once again found the OIG to be 100% compliant with all its investigative standards. This reaccreditation is a strong affirmation of the excellent work done by the OIG’s professional staff, who work tirelessly to ensure every issue is handled with care and diligence,” said Dennis Sutton, Inspector General for the City of Tallahassee.

The CFA found the OIG to be fully compliant with every applicable investigative standard — with no improvements recommended. That perfect score came after a rigorous review of policies, procedures, and operations.

The reaccreditation puts Tallahassee’s OIG in an elite club — think the “Five-Timers Club” of government accountability — and reaffirms the city’s place among Florida’s top-performing agencies.

A big hip-hip-hooray to Sutton and the whole OIG crew. — Tally Summer Cool Down —

Hot tamale, we are sweating — and so is the rest of Tallahassee, with summer highs hitting 92 (before humidity). Fortunately, the City of Tallahassee, alongside the Tallahassee Police Department, is back with the fourth annual installment of its popular summer event: “HERE for You: Summer Cool Down.”

The goal? To bring the community together in a cool — literally and metaphorically — space that fosters meaningful conversations and positive connections with friends, neighbors, and local law enforcement.

“Being present and available to the community we serve is essential to building trust. This event is one of my favorites because it gives our officers and residents a chance to interact outside of a crisis or critical incident, in a positive space where relationships can grow. Events like this remind everyone that we are truly HERE for You — not just in emergencies, but every day,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

The event takes place today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tom Brown Park’s Amphitheater Area — possibly as you’re reading this.

It’s free and open to the public, with something for all ages: snow cones and food (while supplies last), water games and activities for kids, giveaways, and music to keep the vibes high while the temps stay low.

To learn more, visit talgov.com/TPD and follow TPD on social media for updates.

Stay cool, Tallahassee — this one’s for the whole family. —The Best of TV—

We’re shaking things up this week and pivoting from film to focus on television — specifically, the Emmy nominations, which dropped this week. But first, a quick rundown of the box office and what’s new in theaters.

“Superman” soared into theaters with full punk-rock energy, opening to $125 million — the second-best debut for director James Gunn, just behind his 2017 hit “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” ($146 million). Meanwhile, “Jurassic World: Rebirth” continued to stomp the box office with $40 million, and “F1: The Movie” is still drifting along at $13 million. New openings include a remake of the ‘90s cult horror “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (38% on Rotten Tomatoes, 5.8 IMDb); Ari Aster’s COVID-western-satire “Eddington” (66% RT, 6.6 IMDb); and a new animated Smurfs film starring Rihanna (20% RT, 4.7 IMDb).

Now, onto the contenders for the best of the best in television.

Leading the charge is Apple TV+’s workplace sci-fi thriller “Severance”, backed by Ben Stiller. The show earned 27 nominations — including Best Drama Series, Lead Actress (Britt Lower), Lead Actor (Adam Scott), three Supporting Actor nods (Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro), Supporting Actress (Patricia Arquette), Best Director (Stiller), and Best Writing. Operation Cold Emmy is officially underway.

Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus” also had a stellar showing with 23 nominations, including Best Drama, Writing, and Directing for creator Mike White. The cast earned serious love: three Supporting Actor nods (Walton Goggins — widely seen as the frontrunner — Jason Isaacs, and Sam Rockwell) and four Supporting Actress noms (Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood). Meghann Fahy, a breakout from Season 2, also scored a Lead Actress nomination for her new limited series “Sirens,” which earned four nods overall.

Hulu’s “Paradise” surprised with four nominations, including Best Drama, Best Actor (Sterling K. Brown), Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson — double-nominated for Hacks), and Supporting Actor (James Marsden).

But keep your eyes on HBO’s “The Pitt,” which landed 13 nominations, including Best Drama, Best Actor (Noah Wyle — considered the favorite), Supporting Actress (Katherine LaNasa), and Best Directing and Writing. Despite missing key editing categories, the popular 15-episode medical drama is a serious contender.

Also from HBO: DC Comics spinoff “The Penguin”, a gritty follow-up to The Batman (2022), earned the second-most nominations of any limited series. Standouts include Best Limited Series, Lead Actor (Colin Farrell), Lead Actress (Cristin Milioti), and Supporting Actress (Deirdre O’Connell, as Oz’s mother).

Netflix’s “Adolescence”, written, directed, and produced by Stephen Graham, is another standout. The viral tragedy scored 13 nominations, including Lead Actor (Graham), Supporting Actor (15-year-old breakout Owen Cooper and co-star Ashley Walters), and Supporting Actress (Erin Doherty and Christine Tremarco).

On the comedy front, Apple TV+’s insider-Hollywood satire “The Studio” leads with 23 nominations. The series earned nods for Best Comedy, Lead Actor (Seth Rogen, who also directs, writes, and produces), Supporting Actor (Ike Barinholtz), Supporting Actress (Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O’Hara), and multiple guest star nominations for real-life directors Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, and Zoë Kravitz playing themselves.

Defending champ HBO’s “Hacks” remains strong, with nominations for Best Comedy, Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Writing and Directing.

Although it missed the Best Comedy Series list, HBO’s “The Rehearsal” did land Writing and Directing nods for creator Nathan Fielder. His surreal docu-comedy “The Miracle of the Mojave” is now Emmy-nominated — and strangely relevant, given real-world FAA drama this year.

Fan favorites like “Abbott Elementary” and the category-blurring FX foodie cult hit “The Bear” continued their nomination dominance. And in fun trivia: Harrison Ford and Kristen Bell both scored their first Emmy nods for the comedy series “Shrinking” and “Nobody Wants This”, respectively — both of which also received Best Comedy Series nods.

HBO leads the overall tally with a record 142 nominations, followed by Netflix (120) and Apple TV+ (81).

There’s your watch list — happy binging!

Best Drama Series:

— “Andor”

— “The Diplomat”

— “The Last of Us”

— “Paradise”

— “The Pitt”

— “Severance”

— “Slow Horses”

— “The White Lotus”

Best Comedy Series:

— “Abbott Elementary”

— “The Bear”

— “Hacks”

— “Nobody Wants This”

— “Only Murders in the Building”

— “Shrinking”

— “The Studio”

— “What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Limited Series:

— “Adolescence”

— “Black Mirror”

— “Dying for Sex”

— “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

— “The Penguin” —Mystifying Gulf—

It will be a tricky weekend at Gulf Coast beaches along the northern stretch of Florida from the Big Bend to the Alabama state line, as a broad low-pressure system remains over the area and any potential surf is somewhat challenging to predict.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for the northern Gulf Coast is even watching for possible development of that low, though forecasters say it’s likely to move west toward Louisiana. Remnants of the system will likely generate showers into the weekend, and even late this week the NWS was posting rip current warnings — noting there could be strong currents just off the beach, and beachgoers should be careful. Even experienced surfers can have trouble with those currents.

Given everything going on in the Gulf, NWS is still calling for seas to be 3 feet or less, with winds out of the southeast to south at 10 to 15 knots. That’ll mean onshore flow for Gulf beachgoers — and if there’s any surf (maybe knee-high, if we’re lucky), it’ll be choppy.

Overall, probably not a great weekend for getting on the water near Gulf Coast beaches. Even kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders are in for a bumpy ride. Given the iffy — and frankly unpredictable — conditions, it’s definitely worth checking NOAA buoy 42036, about 112 miles northwest of Tampa, for the latest data on swell heights and winds.

Strange forces surrounding this Gulf Coast weekend. Be careful on the water. —Capitol Directions—

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — If Wally B. were two inches shorter and had a vindictive streak, he’d have drawn it himself.

Transparency — Down arrow — We’re fresh out, would you settle for translucency?

Byron Donalds — Up arrow — Can we just write the donut already?

James Uthmeier — Down arrow — You’re at 14:59. Don’t push it.

Blaise Ingoglia — Up arrow — This is going to be better than an Action Dan v. Moneymaker sequel.

Joe Gruters — Crossways arrow — Trump card in his pocket and a chip stack to match.

Jay Collins — Crossways arrow — He’s still in the mix for something … (he is still in the mix for something, right?)

Ralph Massullo — Up arrow — The doctor is in.

Paul Renner — Down arrow — Who?

Allison Tant — Up arrow — It’s her birthday, but Tally’s getting all the presents.

Everglades — Up arrow — We’re glad it’s what’s blooming this summer.

Florida Highway Patrol — Up arrow — The black and tan may not get headlines, but it does get up arrows.

Brightline — Down arrow — When’d Dave Pirner enter the transpo biz?

Ron Book — Up arrow — The PBC Ethics Commission violated the gift ban by handing him the W on a silver platter.

Gwen Marshall Knight — Down arrow — Inspiring someone to write eight pages outside of an AP Lit test is impressive in all the worst ways.

Kim Leonard — Up arrow — Two years of scoops that make Tally wince. Cheers.

Susan Miller — Up arrow — Three months without a captain and the ship didn’t sink. That’s skill.

Joe Casello — — Please beat the odds, Rep.