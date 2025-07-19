Ron DeSantis hits double digit support in new 2028 polling of Republicans

Florida’s Governor isn’t out of the 2028 sweepstakes just yet, according to a new survey from Atlas Intel.

In the poll released this week, Ron DeSantis is the clear second choice, corralling 13% support after weeks of positive coverage on the right for the state’s audacious Alligator Alcatraz, a precedent-setting prison for illegal immigrants awaiting deportation.

He’s nowhere near first place.

That honor goes to Vice President JD Vance, who has 58% support.

But DeSantis is ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio (10%) and presidential son Donald Trump, Jr. (5%).

Previous polling from Atlas Intel showed Rubio approaching 20% and DeSantis under 10%, illustrating that the field behind Vance (who may be a default pick for some respondents) is a work in progress.

DeSantis has hovered around 10% in various early polls of a still-hypothetical 2028 field, though more recent polling has shown him on the good side of that threshold, a potential positive sign if he wants to run after his term as Governor ends next year.

Despite the recent surge, operatives for President Donald Trump suggest they may oppose DeSantis making a run for the White House again.

“Old Pudding Fingers (DeSantis) better hope Chris LaCivita and I are both dead to have any minute chance in ‘28,” remarked Tony Fabrizio this week.