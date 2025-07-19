Highway Patrol celebrates graduation of latest class of recruits

Florida’s highways and byways will be a little safer soon, as 32 recent recruits have been graduated by the Highway Patrol, including 20 from the 154th Basic Recruit Class (BRC) and 12 from the Transitional Recruit Class XX (TRC).

The former group endured 29 weeks of training that started in January, while the remaining dozen were already seasoned by work in other law enforcement agencies.

All of them will have up to 14 weeks of work with a Field Training Officer before getting solo duty.

State leaders extolled the accomplishment.

“Becoming a Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper takes more than just completing the rigorous training academy—it takes heart, courage, and an unwavering sense of duty,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Today, 32 individuals become State Troopers, and with each one of them on the road, Florida becomes safer.”

“Today, with the graduation of the 154th FHP Recruit Class and the Transitional Recruit Class XX, Florida has 32 more of Florida’s Finest to provide courteous service and protection,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Each individual has successfully completed an intensive training program that’s of the best and most challenging in the nation. These new Florida State Troopers are ready to provide Florida with exceptional law enforcement professionalism with a readiness to selflessly serve. We trust that these troopers will embody our agency’s core values as they join our ranks in our mission to promote a safe and secure Florida.”

“Proud to congratulate the newest class of FHP troopers as they begin their service to the State of Florida,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “The oath they have taken today is a big responsibility, and I trust that they will honor it every day. As Attorney General, I will always have their back.”