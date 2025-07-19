July 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Highway Patrol celebrates graduation of latest class of recruits

Staff ReportsJuly 19, 20253min0

Related Articles

Headlines

With gavel in hand, Donald Trump chisels away at the power of a compliant Congress

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Gentle giant’ Joe Casello dies at 73

2026Headlines

Ron DeSantis hits double digit support in new 2028 polling of Republicans

Highway Patron
They will be on the road solo soon.

Florida’s highways and byways will be a little safer soon, as 32 recent recruits have been graduated by the Highway Patrol, including 20 from the 154th Basic Recruit Class (BRC) and 12 from the Transitional Recruit Class XX (TRC).

The former group endured 29 weeks of training that started in January, while the remaining dozen were already seasoned by work in other law enforcement agencies.

All of them will have up to 14 weeks of work with a Field Training Officer before getting solo duty.

State leaders extolled the accomplishment.

“Becoming a Florida Highway Patrol State Trooper takes more than just completing the rigorous training academy—it takes heart, courage, and an unwavering sense of duty,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Today, 32 individuals become State Troopers, and with each one of them on the road, Florida becomes safer.”

“Today, with the graduation of the 154th FHP Recruit Class and the Transitional Recruit Class XX, Florida has 32 more of Florida’s Finest to provide courteous service and protection,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Each individual has successfully completed an intensive training program that’s of the best and most challenging in the nation. These new Florida State Troopers are ready to provide Florida with exceptional law enforcement professionalism with a readiness to selflessly serve. We trust that these troopers will embody our agency’s core values as they join our ranks in our mission to promote a safe and secure Florida.”

“Proud to congratulate the newest class of FHP troopers as they begin their service to the State of Florida,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “The oath they have taken today is a big responsibility, and I trust that they will honor it every day. As Attorney General, I will always have their back.”

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Gentle giant' Joe Casello dies at 73

nextWith gavel in hand, Donald Trump chisels away at the power of a compliant Congress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories