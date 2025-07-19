July 19, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody upbeat about potential NASA HQ move to Florida

A.G. GancarskiJuly 19, 20254min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott calls for audit of Federal Reserve

Headlines

With gavel in hand, Donald Trump chisels away at the power of a compliant Congress

HeadlinesInfluence

Highway Patrol celebrates graduation of latest class of recruits

Moody Fox Live Now
'Incredibly important.'

Sen. Ashley Moody believes that NASA may still move its headquarters to the Sunshine State, telling national media that HD in the nation’s capital is “not needed” and suggesting the space agency’s Chief of Staff may be an advocate for relocation.

“With Representative Byron Donalds, we sat down with NASA’s newest chief of staff and told him all about Florida Space Coast. Of course, he’s a Floridian, so he already has a heads up on that and talked about what that would mean not only for Florida Space Coast, but what it would mean for NASA,” Moody told LiveNOW from Fox about a recent meeting with Brian Hughes, a man with deep Florida roots and a familiarity with the Space Coast.

Whether that meeting leads to the desired outcome remains to be seen.

But Moody believes that given “how much is going on on the Space Coast, how much activity happens there, not only for the United States, but for the world in terms of space exploration and innovation,” a move to where “you have all of the activity going on, where the launches are actually happening (would) be incredibly important, not just for the U.S. military or for our private stakeholders, but for NASA.”

Friday’s interview continues persistence from Florida Republicans on the point.

Moody and Rick Scott introduced in March the Consolidating Aerospace Programs Efficiently (CAPE) at Canaveral Act to move the headquarters of the space agency on the Space Coast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis asserted that the Department of Governmental Efficiency would “nix” plans for a new NASA HQ in the Nation’s Capital, a good move given the “toxic culture” in the Washington area.

If NASA doesn’t change its plans, it seeks “approximately 375,000 to 525,000 square feet of office space to house NASA’s workforce” with walkability and mass transit options preferred.

“The desired location is within walking distance to a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority station. In addition, the new location also needs parking options, as well as convenient access to food establishments,” the RFP from last November reads.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWith gavel in hand, Donald Trump chisels away at the power of a compliant Congress

nextRick Scott calls for audit of Federal Reserve

One comment

  • Earl Pitts American

    July 19, 2025 at 11:18 am

    This NASA move to Florida, where it always should have been, is genious and totally ensures Ron and the Beautiful Casey Desantis the next two POTUS terms in The White House.
    MAGA,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories