Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.21.25

We start the day with an op-ed from Keith Wedgeworth, a fourth-generation farmer at Wedgeworth Farms, a 10,000-acre sugarcane and rice farm in the Everglades Agricultural Area, as he and other sugarcane growers welcome USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to celebrate President Donald Trump’s America First Agenda.

Today, Florida sugarcane growers are proud to welcome U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Rollins to South Florida. Rollins, along with Florida leaders, is scheduled to meet with employees and participate in a roundtable discussion with Florida sugarcane farmers in Clewiston.

The visit evokes memories of Trump’s historic 2019 trip to the Glades, when he arrived aboard Marine One to view Lake Okeechobee and learn about local issues affecting American agriculture. That moment marked a defining show of support for Florida’s sugar industry, and today’s visit builds on that commitment.

Farmers are thankful that on Independence Day, Trump signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill, which will strengthen America’s sugar industry and support the long-term sustainability of Florida’s sugarcane farms.

The bill includes key provisions, such as higher loan rates for raw cane sugar and refined beet sugar, and increased storage rates for forfeited raw sugar. These changes, although technical, are meaningful in helping to keep family farms like mine in operation as we face increasing global pressures and input costs that have risen sharply under the Joe Biden administration.

The legislation also gives Secretary Rollins new authorities to streamline beet sugar marketing allocations and respond if Mexico fails to uphold its suspension agreement. These new tools are crucial for safeguarding American growers against predatory international trade practices.

Furthermore, the legislation requires the USDA to conduct a study on refined sugar imports and establish new benchmarks for safety, quality and packaging. American food manufacturers are held to a high standard yet imports currently do not meet the same quality expectations. Foreign producers exploit the uneven playing field to flood our markets with inferior products at lower prices.

The measures included in the One Big Beautiful Bill may seem minor, but American farmers have been advocating for these changes for decades. The passage of this comprehensive legislation is a victory not only for our farms but also for the long-term sustainability of Florida agriculture.

Just this week, Secretary Rollins furthered her commitment to prioritizing American-produced sugar by announcing there will be no additional imports of specialty sugars beyond what the U.S. is already obligated to import. This is a step in the right direction from previous policies that allowed foreign countries, rather than American farmers or consumers, to dictate what’s best for our country. According to the USDA, over the last 20 years, sugar imports have doubled and producers have lost 15% of the U.S. sugar market to imports. In several recent cases, this has led to the closure of U.S. sugar mills and processing facilities.

Both Trump and Rollins have been strong advocates for American farmers, particularly those in Florida, such as sugarcane growers. The “America First Agenda” recognizes that agriculture plays a crucial role in ensuring our population has access to a safe and domestic food supply. A strong agriculture industry in America is also essential to our economy and critical to our national security.

Florida is one of the nation’s largest producers of sugarcane, and the industry has a substantial economic impact, contributing billions to the state economy and supporting thousands of jobs for hardworking Americans. Specifically, the industry generates $4.7 billion for the economy annually and supports approximately 19,000 jobs, according to an economic impact study conducted by Texas A&M University.

Our nation’s ability to grow our own food is fundamental to our overall strength and security. A nation that relies heavily on foreign countries for food essentials is vulnerable to disruptions and geopolitical pressures. Bolstering our domestic farms increases the stability of our supply as well as the strength of our nation.

We are grateful to Trump, Rollins and our allies in Congress for recognizing the value of Florida’s sugarcane industry and advancing policies to support our growers. Today’s visit is just one of the many ways our nation’s leaders are working to put America First and secure the future of American agriculture.

Rest in peace to a great man:

You can read Mr. Soffer’s obituary here.

Also, rest in peace to a ‘gentle giant’ — “State Rep. Joe Casello of Boynton Beach, 73, dies after suffering massive heart attack” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Casello, a 73-year-old Democratic legislator and former Boynton Beach Commissioner, died July 18 after a massive heart attack. A retired 33-year veteran firefighter and Air Force veteran, Casello was a popular four-term Representative for House District 90, known for his bipartisan and common sense approach. Colleagues from both parties, including Republican Mike Caruso and Democratic Chair Nikki Fried, praised his legacy of selfless public service, courage and compassion. Before being taken off life support, Casello released a statement celebrating his career and urging for political unity. Gov. Ron DeSantis will now need to call a Special Election to fill the vacant seat in the Florida House.

And, now, for some happy news: Congratulations to John Wallace and Maggie Gahan on their engagement!

Wallace, the Florida Senate Press Secretary and Gahan, an INFLUENCE-listed “Rising Star” at Red Hills Strategies, got engaged last week in beautiful Seaside.

John and Maggie are two old souls with deep roots in public service, a strong work ethic and even stronger hearts. They met as students at Florida State University, launched their careers in Florida’s capital city, and are now choosing to build a life together.

Wishing them a lifetime of love, laughter and shared purpose.

“Florida’s disaster pipeline funnels millions to politically connected contractors” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A migrant detention camp dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ was rapidly constructed in the Florida Everglades for $240 million, with a projected annual operating cost of $450 million. DeSantis used emergency powers to suspend state laws and bypass the competitive public bidding process, awarding no-bid contracts from a fund he alone controls. The camp’s construction was authorized under an immigration emergency order DeSantis signed in 2023 and has been renewed 15 times. Critics, like Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell, have labeled the project “Gator Grift,” arguing that immigration does not constitute a state emergency in the same way as a hurricane.

The project is rife with controversy over its lack of transparency and financial oversight. The Governor has historically used this “disaster pipeline” to award contracts to firms with political ties to him and the Republican Party. Despite a legal requirement for an audit on emergency orders over a year old, none have been conducted. Public contract data for the camp was found to contain significant inaccuracies, which were only corrected after reporters pointed them out. This has led to concerns that taxpayers are not getting the best value for the project’s massive cost.

Several contractors have significant political donation histories, including CDR Health, which received a $17.5 million contract for medical facilities after contributing nearly $4 million to Republican candidates and $500,000 to a committee linked to DeSantis. Other firms, such as IRG Global and Critical Response Strategies, also secured multi-million-dollar contracts after making political donations, although none appear to have prior experience running correctional facilities. Opponents argue the money is a “slush fund” for political stunts and could be better used to address Florida’s teacher shortage or property insurance crisis.

“Florida quietly hid contracts detailing Ron DeSantis’ $225M spending spree to detain migrants” via Claire Heddles of NOTUS — DeSantis has signed at least $225 million in no-bid contracts in just the last three weeks to construct and staff the immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades he’s calling Alligator Alcatraz. However, the state is withholding some details of that spending spree: State officials have removed at least 11 contracts detailing this spending from the state’s public transparency website this week. The deleted contracts, viewed by NOTUS before they were removed, show private companies charging the state steep hourly wages, thousands of overtime hours and more than $11 million for new asphalt and “permanent fencing” — despite DeSantis’ insistence the detention center would have “zero impact” on the protected wetlands.

“Gov. DeSantis announces ‘historic’ agreement to accelerate restoration of Everglades, expedite completion of reservoir” via Marcela Camargo of News4Jax — DeSantis announced a new agreement between Florida and the U.S. Army to accelerate the restoration of the Everglades. Speaking in Marco Island, DeSantis said the deal will expedite the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir, a critical project for water quality. Under the agreement, the state will assume responsibility for construction on certain Army Corps of Engineers projects, utilizing allocated federal funds. This will move the reservoir’s completion date up five years, from 2034 to 2029, a timeline DeSantis called a “big, big difference.” He confirmed the project is fully funded and already under construction, and the new arrangement allows Florida to ensure its timely completion.

“Florida teachers to get more resources under new program overseen by Casey DeSantis” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — New resources are now available for educators in Florida through a program established by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and First Lady DeSantis. The Resiliency Florida Teachers Resources initiative was launched this month in a joint effort. The program is designed to provide 44 resources to teachers across the state, enhancing student learning. The program of assistance is based on Florida’s 11 Resiliency Characteristics that include perseverance, grit, gratitude, responsibility, responsible decision-making, critical thinking and problem-solving, self-awareness and self-management, mentorship, citizenship, honesty and empathy. Resiliency Florida is primarily designed to help students overcome life challenges with assistance in the school systems. That assistance is based on FDOE state education standards.

“20 years of citrus greening has beaten Florida industry to a pulp. Few resilient growers remain” via Jack Randall of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Ask anyone who has lived on the Treasure Coast for a few decades what it was like to drive along Interstate 95. They’ll reminisce about the sweet fragrance of orange blossoms, with a pang of melancholy. The Treasure Coast is in the heart of the Indian River Citrus District, considered among many to have ideal growing conditions for citrus, especially for grapefruit. For decades, the Treasure Coast was the top producer of grapefruit in the world. Indian River County once grew 70% of the world’s grapefruit. But no more. Twenty years ago, citrus greening was discovered in the U.S. in South Florida. It’s a bacterial disease with no known cure, and it’s infected nearly every citrus grove in Florida.

Meanwhile … “Andrew Cuomo says he ‘will move to Florida’ if Zohran Mamdani becomes NYC Mayor” via Carl Campanile and Rich Calder of the New York Post — Former Gov. Cuomo said he’ll pack his bags and flee to Florida if he loses the NYC mayoral race to socialist Mamdani. “It’s all or nothing. We either win or even I will move to Florida. God forbid!” Cuomo told business leaders and other honchos at a Hamptons breakfast hosted by supermarket mogul John Catsimatidis. The statement drew laughs, and Cuomo’s campaign later insisted he was joking. “It was a wow line,” said one attendee. “It got everyone’s attention.” Cuomo, who lost the Democratic Primary last month to Mamdani and is running in November’s General Election as an independent, repeatedly referred to the 33-year-old socialist as “kid” throughout the breakfast held at hot spot 75 Main.





“CBS News poll finds support for Donald Trump’s deportation program falls; Americans call for more focus on prices” via Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto and Kabir Khanna of CBS News — After six months that included a string of achievements on Trump’s legislative goals, views of his second term are increasingly defined by the difference between his political base, which likes what it sees and the rest of the country, which has growing doubt. On the economic front, it comes from continued calls to focus more on prices, rather than tariffs, which most Americans oppose. And now, there’s the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which, at least initially, most believe will help the wealthy. On matters of deportation, differences hinge on who, and how many, Americans see as being targeted, as well as the use of detention facilities.

“Newly flush with cash, ICE races to build migrant tent camps” via Michelle Hackman and Elizabeth Findell of The Wall Street Journal — With an overnight tripling of its annual budget and intensifying pressure to increase deportations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is racing to expand its detention space with temporary tentlike structures, despite safety warnings. Trump administration officials have identified limited detention space as one of the major chokepoints preventing them from stepping up deportations as quickly as Trump has promised. They hope a new $45 billion for detention through the end of his term will help them get to 100,000 beds by the end of the year, up from roughly 40,000 when Trump took office. ICE’s plan was laid out in several internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal and described by administration officials.

“U.S. swaps Venezuelans held in El Salvador for political prisoners in deal with Nicolás Maduro” via Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — The U.S. and Venezuela have completed a major prisoner exchange, signaling a potential shift in their hostile relationship. In the deal, 252 Venezuelans controversially detained in El Salvador were swapped for dozens of political prisoners and 10 Americans held in Venezuela. Brokered over weeks and confirmed by a senior Trump administration official, the swap leaves no known U.S. nationals in Venezuelan custody. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the deal as a significant diplomatic achievement. While the Trump administration framed it as a humanitarian effort, the exchange may open the door for normalizing economic ties, particularly in Venezuela’s oil sector, and has sparked discussions about easing sanctions and reopening embassies.

“State expectations” via Julia Ioffe of Puck — After months of languishing in bureaucratic purgatory as the planned firings of federal workers wound their way up to the Supreme Court, the reduction-in-force notices were finally sent out. There was no thank-you-for-your-service message from Rubio, who was, as always, somewhere else. Rubio has been the public face of the Department’s overhaul, even though he has had very little to do with actually designing and implementing it, as Staties have long suspected, and even some of the Secretary’s defenders will admit. “Marco’s never managed anything; he’s not a manager,” said one close ally. “And I don’t think anyone should have thought he would’ve gone in and spent time micromanaging the organization. He’s a policy guy.”

“Mike Waltz vows to take Trump’s chainsaw to the United Nations” via Amy Mackinnon of POLITICO — Former National Security Adviser Waltz pledged to push for reform at the United Nations, portraying the body as bloated, ineffectual, and overly politicized during his confirmation hearing to serve as Trump’s Ambassador to the international organization. Echoing the administration’s approach to reducing the federal government’s size, Waltz said that the administration is conducting several reviews of the United Nations to examine how it is spending its funds, calling for the body to refocus on its founding principles. He also criticized the “radical politicization” of the body, citing U.N. reports about racism among U.S. law enforcement and the seizure of land from Native Americans.

“Nicki Minaj asks Anna Paulina Luna for help over alleged threat amid feud with SZA” via Minyvonne Burke of NBC News — Rapper Minaj reached out to U.S. Rep. Luna for help over alleged threats a DJ and streamer made in response to her social media beef with SZA. MackWop, an associate of the record label Top Dawg Entertainment, chimed in on the feud during a livestream, telling Minaj: “Hey, Nicki, relax, relax before you get put in a blender like your boy did.” SZA is signed under TDE. Minaj, whose real name is Onika Maraj-Petty, reposted a clip of the livestream on X, writing, “Is this a threat?” She tagged the FBI in her post.

AIF endorses Ralph Massullo in Florida SD 11 Special Election — The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) has endorsed Republican candidate Dr. Massullo for the Senate District 11 Special Election. The seat was vacated following Blaise Ingoglia’s appointment as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer. AIF President Brewster Bevis praised Massullo’s record as a physician, business owner and former state Representative, highlighting his commitment to the business community and economic growth. Massullo accepted the endorsement from “The Voice of Florida Business,” calling the business community the “engine of our state’s prosperity” and vowing to continue making Florida a top state for business. The key endorsement positions Massullo as the favored candidate of Florida’s influential business lobby in the upcoming race.

“Former Miramar mayoral candidate sentenced in PPP fraud case” via Theo Karantsalis in the Miami Herald — A former Miramar mayoral candidate was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to repay more than $123,000 in federal funds after pleading guilty to fraudulently obtaining a COVID relief loan. Rudy Theophin, 41, admitted in federal court to submitting a false application for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan in July 2020. Prosecutors stated that he claimed his business employed eight people and had an annual payroll exceeding $583,000. In reality, the company did not exist, and the tax documents supporting the loan were fabricated. Theophin received $123,675 through the PPP program. He used part of the funds to purchase a $255,000 condominium in Miramar.

“He beat and terrorized the women he said he loved. Florida’s justice system nearly failed them” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Leaving his violently beaten and traumatized girlfriend in bed, a wealthy Parkland financial adviser stood up, put on a dress shirt and joined a Zoom hearing in his divorce case. Scott Matalon listened calmly as a Broward judge told him and his ex-wife that they were a “good-looking couple” and that he couldn’t be the “strict parent” right now. “I’m not going to be, judge,” Matalon said in the Zoom hearing. In the next room, his new girlfriend was plotting her escape while nursing numerous injuries, her vision still blurry from the alcohol Matalon had poured in her eyes.

“Orlando immigrants’ path to deportation: Often, it starts with a traffic infraction” via Ryan Gillespie and Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — One morning last month, two brothers headed to their Central Florida construction job, in a car driven by their boss. He switched lanes along a highway without signaling, and a police officer pulled him over. That minor infraction was all it took to land the two undocumented Mexican nationals in custody and facing deportation, their lives upended by the June traffic stop. “When I found out, I cried for days in my room,” said the 14-year-old daughter of one of the brothers. Their wives are also undocumented, and the families now fear straying too far from the Orange County trailer park where they live. “I never thought this would happen to us,” the daughter said, speaking in Spanish.

“Jim Gray outraises Tom Keen in Q2 in Orlando’s District 1 race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Gray outraised Keen by more than 5-to-1 during the second quarter for Orlando’s District 1 race. Gray raised about $54,000 from April 1 to June 30 compared to Keen’s $10,000, according to the new second quarter campaign finance reports. Gray spent about $10,000, leaving him with a war chest of about $44,000. After Keen’s $19,000 in expenses, his campaign is left with about $3,000, some of which he raised during the first quarter. The third candidate in the race, Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund, is not actively fundraising and did not report any money for the period. Gray was first elected to the nonpartisan seat in 2012.

“Roger Chapin takes big fundraising lead in Orlando’s open District 3 City Council race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In a crowded open race for Orlando City Council’s District 3, Chapin is emerging with the biggest war chest. Chapin, the son of former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, raised $118,000 in the second quarter — more than three times as much as his next closest competitor — according to campaign finance reports publicly released late this week. Roger Chapin also spent $2,000 during the quarter. “I am overwhelmed by the positive response and thankful for the support from friends, neighbors and District 3 residents,” Chapin said in a statement earlier this month, saying “the vast majority” of donors were “from the district and surrounding neighborhoods.” His donors include his mom, who wrote him a $1,000 check last month.

“Embattled Regina Hill is outraised by opponent Shan Rose in Orlando’s District 5 race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Hill, the suspended Orlando City Council member awaiting her criminal trial, is floundering in terms of fundraising as she tries to reclaim her seat. Hill’s opponent, Rose, the victor of a June Special Election to take over Hill’s remaining term, raised about $21,000 during the second quarter. Meanwhile, Hill appeared to raise just under $2,400 from April 1 to June 30, according to the itemized totals recorded in her second quarter campaign finance report. However, the report also appears to contain some errors, such as listing contributions and expenditures from July, despite only covering activity through June 30.

“Tampa Bay airports working to comply with Florida’s weather modification ban” via Michaela Mulligan and Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier has warned Tampa Bay airports to comply with a new state law banning weather modification, a third-degree felony. The law, which echoes conspiracy theories such as “chemtrails,” requires publicly owned airports to report aircraft with weather modification equipment to the state by an Oct. 1 deadline. Uthmeier threatened to pull funding and prosecute noncompliant airports, asserting that “toxic chemicals” are being used to “destroy human health.” Airport officials are still working to understand the new regulations. Atmospheric scientists say that while weather modification like cloud seeding exists, it is not practiced in Florida, and they have debunked the Attorney General’s claims linking it to recent Texas floods.

“Susan Valdés faces party swap backlash at Tampa Tiger Bay” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — State Rep. Valdés, who recently switched from Democrat to Republican, faced tough questions about her party swap at a Tampa Tiger Bay Club meeting. Valdés defended her decision, claiming the Democratic Party ignored the Hispanic community and that as a Republican, she secured millions for her district in just four months. House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, seated next to her, rejected the claim, saying the party is a broad coalition. Other Democrats on the panel, while lamenting her switch, reminded her she must answer to her constituents. The tense exchange highlights deep divisions and strategic political maneuvering in Florida’s shifting political landscape.

“After DeSantis veto and Trump cuts, WMNF Tampa shatters single-day fundraising record” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — The resistance will not be televised, apparently. In Late June, a budget veto from DeSantis eliminated $100,000 that would have gone to community radio station WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM. And last week, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., went along with a Trump rescissions request that yanked another $130,000 set to go to Tampa Bay’s 46-year-old community radio station. Facing a $230,000 hole, WMNF staged a 15-hour emergency pledge drive on Saturday, July 19, and shattered the station’s single-day fundraising record.

“Tampa judge rules Clearwater businessman Leo Govoni must remain in jail” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — The Clearwater entrepreneur indicted on a charge of embezzling $100 million from medical trust funds will remain in jail until his trial, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District judge Virginia Covington upheld a magistrate judge’s June 26 decision to deny bail to Govoni, an unusual step for a nonviolent crime. Govoni was arrested on 15 charges, including mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and bank fraud, after an FBI investigation into the siphoning of money from almost 2,000 trust funds set up for the disabled and injured. He pleaded not guilty in an arraignment hearing in federal court.

“WSRE may eliminate programs as $1.1B cut to public broadcasting looms” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News Journal — Fans of Pensacola’s own WSRE-PBS and NPR stations may soon notice some of their favorite programs are no longer available. Both stations are part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. They will be affected by the recently passed rescissions bill that will cut $1.1 billion in federal funds to public broadcasting television and radio stations. For WSRE, the funding cut would result in a loss of $1.14 million from its annual $5.5 million operating budget. That’s on top of $370,400 the station lost when DeSantis vetoed $1.3 million for public radio stations and about $4.4 million for public television stations. For viewers, it most likely will mean fewer program choices.

“Facing scrutiny, Sarasota clerk’s proposed $44K raise to be pulled from agenda” via Josh Salmon of ABC 7 — A surprise proposal to make Sarasota’s City Auditor and Clerk the highest-paid employee on the city’s payroll is expected to be shelved, at least for now. The $44,000 raise, quietly added to Monday’s City Commission agenda, would boost Clerk Shayla Griggs’ salary by 25%, from $196,247 to $240,000. That figure exceeds the pay of the City Manager, Department heads and Police Chief, and would place Griggs among the highest-paid municipal Clerks in Florida. However, after the item began circulating in City Hall and on social media, officials announced that it would be withdrawn to allow more time for discussion and to gather additional information. “There’s nothing in there — no information,” City Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch said of the agenda item.

“Alexandra Islas, force behind Socratic Stage, leaves New College of Florida” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The New College of Florida staffer behind a provocative series of high-profile speakers is leaving the Sarasota university. Islas, organizer for the Socratic Stage Dialogue Series, is leaving her position as Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Public Policy Events. New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran confirmed her departure to focus on the field of dance. “Alexandra has been a valuable member of the New College team, serving with distinction as Deputy Chief of Staff and playing a key role in the success of our Socratic Stage Series,” Corcoran said.

“Consumed by Jeffrey Epstein, Trump has lost ground on the economy and immigration” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post — Six months into his second term, Trump faces declining public support on the economy and immigration, issues that were once his political strengths. His administration is also navigating a distracting controversy involving Epstein, which has created problems with his base. Despite the White House’s efforts to change the subject, recent polling reveals a significant downturn in public sentiment. Voters who once saw him as a strong steward of the economy and border security are now giving him negative reviews, a stark turnaround from just a year ago.

Public opinion has shifted most dramatically on immigration. Although illegal border crossings have decreased, the administration’s aggressive tactics, including widespread migrant roundups and deploying the military to quell protests, have proved unpopular. A new Gallup Poll finds a record 79% of Americans now see immigration as a good thing, a 15-point annual increase. Support for deporting all undocumented immigrants has fallen, while backing for a path to citizenship has risen to 78%. This change in attitude reflects a broad public reappraisal of the President’s hard-line enforcement policies.

Dissatisfaction also plagues Trump’s economic performance. Polls from The Associated Press-NORC Center and Quinnipiac University show a clear majority of Americans disapprove of his economic management, with nearly half stating that his policies have personally harmed them. While the President has achieved some policy goals, including a significant tax cut and foreign policy successes, these have been overshadowed by public unease. The overall six-month report card for his presidency indicates that despite his accumulation of power, the public has not fully embraced his agenda, posing a significant challenge for his administration.

“Is it time to stop snubbing your right-wing family?” via David Litt of The New York Times — Shunning as a form of accountability goes back millennia. In ancient Athens, a citizen deemed a threat to state stability could be ostracized — cast out of society for a decade. For much of history, banishment was considered so severe that it served as a substitute for capital punishment. But that was before social media. We live in a world of online fandoms, choose-your-own-adventure information and parasocial relationships. Few people who lost friends over the vaccine changed their minds about it. They just got new friends. Those exiled from one version of society were quickly welcomed by another — an alternate universe full of grievance peddlers and conspiracy theorists who thrived on stories of victimized conservatives.

“The Canadians are furious” via Simon van Zuylen-Wood of New York magazine — Amid escalating trade disputes and annexation threats from Trump, a defiant Canadian nationalism has surged, fundamentally altering the relationship between the two nations. For months, Canadians have organized a widespread boycott of American products and travel, fueled by a sense of betrayal and a desire to protect their sovereignty. The “Buy Canadian” movement has seen consumers meticulously check product origins, and government-run liquor stores have pulled U.S. alcohol from shelves. The conflict, largely abstract to many Americans, is a national crisis in Canada, uniting its people in an unprecedented display of patriotism and economic resistance. This rupture signals a profound and perhaps lasting shift in the historically friendly cross-border dynamic.

“A key Florida race becomes a grudge match” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — For the first time in 60 years, two of Florida’s Cabinet members are unelected appointees, hand-picked by a Governor who values loyalty over competence, a situation ripe for disaster. We’ve seen it with Attorney General Uthmeier, the architect of the “Alligator Alcatraz” debacle, who was cited for contempt by a federal judge. Now, fiercely loyal state Sen. Ingoglia is the Chief Financial Officer, teeing up a reckless push to abolish property taxes. His appointment sets the stage for a nasty proxy war with Trump, who has endorsed Sen. Joe Gruters for the same post, pitting Don against Ron once again. This spectacle will only distract from real issues, like the mysterious disappearance of no-bid contract data from the state’s own transparency website.

“We’re pro-choice Floridians — and we trust David Jolly to defend our rights” via Ellen Freidin, Jane Moscowitz, Donna Shalala and Barbara Zdravecky of the Miami Herald — We are Floridians who are actively committed to securing reproductive rights in Florida, and we are enthusiastically supporting Jolly for Governor. Jolly was not always a supporter of abortion rights. When he was in Congress many years ago, he did support anti-abortion positions. But since then, he has changed his mind. After all, he was raised in a culture that deplored abortion. However, when faced with the tangible and tragic harms resulting from restrictive abortion policies, his view changed. He is now solidly pro-choice. What? A politician who changes his mind to do the right thing? Is that not what we all want? Well, it certainly is what we want.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda will turn ‘Hamilton’ 10th anniversary into a fundraiser for immigration services” via Glenn Gamboa of The Associated Press — Miranda will use the 10th-anniversary Broadway performance of “Hamilton” to raise approximately $3 million for a coalition of 14 immigrant-serving nonprofits. The fundraiser, set for Aug. 6, will feature donations from Miranda, his family, and the cast. Miranda said the event honors the immigrant-like narrative of Alexander Hamilton and America’s promise to those seeking a better life. The invite-only show will feature past and present Broadway cast members, as well as sweepstakes winners. Nonprofit leaders say the support is crucial amid the Trump administration’s “Mass Deportation Now!” policies and funding cuts, viewing the fundraiser as a bold stand for democracy and a “full circle” moment honoring Hamilton’s legacy.

Celebrating today are Sen. Gayle Harrell and Thomas Hobbs.

