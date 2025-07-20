July 20, 2025
Rural Communities Assets Fund grants up for application with Volunteer Florida Foundation
Volunteers wanted.

Fundraising giving heart symbol money hand. Charity volunteer giving donate social project. Finance funding dark low poly illustration
Some $150K is up for award for rural communities wanting to expand or improve volunteer programs.

Rural communities can now apply for funding from the Volunteer Florida Foundation to help initiatives in those local areas.

The Volunteer Florida Foundation has launched its Rural Community Assets Fund (RCAF) grant program for 2025-2026. The funds are designed to go to community-based groups and help recruiting, equipping and mobilizing volunteers pitching in for projects in those rural communities.

The Foundation is an organization that raises funds for Volunteer Florida. That’s the state agency for volunteer service both in Florida and nationally. The Foundation also provides assistance for promotion about volunteerism and also manages the Florida Disaster Fund which helps communities recover in the wake of disasters.

The Volunteer Florida Foundation now has $150,000 for distribution in the current rural communities grant program. That funding also helps in training initiatives for those organizations who participate. Applicants can request between $10,000 to $15,000 per award in the RCAF. There is a stipulation that the organization applying for the funding provide a 100% match in cash, in-kind or a combination of both in value in order to be eligible for the funding.

“At Volunteer Florida, we recognize the incredible value that local organizations bring to rural communities across our state,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “Through the Rural Community Assets Fund, we’re proud to invest in their efforts by supporting volunteer-driven solutions that strengthen community connections and ensure that every Floridian has access to meaningful services and support.”

There were more than half a dozen organizations in more than 15 counties were awarded grants in the 2024-25 grant time period. There are many prominent organizations that have received the funding ranging from United Way to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission among others.

The application submission time frame is now open and will accept online applications until Aug. 14 until 5 p.m. Those wishing to apply for the grants can register at the website and additional questions can be sent to [email protected].

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

previousDonald Trump administration imposes limits on Mexican flights and threatens Delta alliance in trade dispute

