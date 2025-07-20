Rural Communities Assets Fund grants up for application with Volunteer Florida Foundation

Rural communities can now apply for funding from the Volunteer Florida Foundation to help initiatives in those local areas.

The Volunteer Florida Foundation has launched its Rural Community Assets Fund (RCAF) grant program for 2025-2026. The funds are designed to go to community-based groups and help recruiting, equipping and mobilizing volunteers pitching in for projects in those rural communities.

The Foundation is an organization that raises funds for Volunteer Florida. That’s the state agency for volunteer service both in Florida and nationally. The Foundation also provides assistance for promotion about volunteerism and also manages the Florida Disaster Fund which helps communities recover in the wake of disasters.

The Volunteer Florida Foundation now has $150,000 for distribution in the current rural communities grant program. That funding also helps in training initiatives for those organizations who participate. Applicants can request between $10,000 to $15,000 per award in the RCAF. There is a stipulation that the organization applying for the funding provide a 100% match in cash, in-kind or a combination of both in value in order to be eligible for the funding.

“At Volunteer Florida, we recognize the incredible value that local organizations bring to rural communities across our state,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “Through the Rural Community Assets Fund, we’re proud to invest in their efforts by supporting volunteer-driven solutions that strengthen community connections and ensure that every Floridian has access to meaningful services and support.”

There were more than half a dozen organizations in more than 15 counties were awarded grants in the 2024-25 grant time period. There are many prominent organizations that have received the funding ranging from United Way to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission among others.

The application submission time frame is now open and will accept online applications until Aug. 14 until 5 p.m. Those wishing to apply for the grants can register at the website and additional questions can be sent to [email protected].