Florida teachers to get more resources under new program overseen by Florida’s Casey DeSantis

New resources are now available for educators in Florida through a program established by the Florida Department of Education (DOE) and First Lady Casey DeSantis.

The Resiliency Florida Teachers Resources initiative was launched this month in the joint effort. The program is designed to offer 44 resources to teachers across the state in order to enhance student learning.

The program of assistance is based on Florida’s 11 Resiliency Characteristics that include perseverance, grit, gratitude, responsibility, responsible decision-making, critical thinking and problem solving, self-awareness and self-management, mentorship, citizenship, honesty and empathy.

Resiliency Florida is primarily designed to help students overcome life challenges with assistance in school systems. That assistance is based on DOE state education standards.

“Resiliency is integral to preparing the next generation to overcome life’s inevitable challenges—both at home and in the classroom—and to face adversity head-on,” said Casey DeSantis. “I’ve championed Resiliency Florida to help kids learn how to overcome life’s struggles and to promote virtue in Florida’s classrooms. These new teacher resources build on Florida’s first-in-the-nation-approach to resiliency education by equipping K-12 teachers with thoughtful, interactive activities designed to teach students about Florida’s 11 Resiliency Characteristics.”

Casey DeSantis has been involved in in Resiliency Florida since February 2021. The initiative got the backing by the Florida Board of Education in March 2023. Recommendations were adopted that year.

“The standards embed concepts of civic responsibility through citizenship and mentorship to also help students understand the value of these ideas and actively engage in activities and exercises that will prepare them to be upstanding, responsible citizens. In addition to the resources announced today, Resiliency Florida also offers parent resources to help build resiliency at home,” a DOE news release said.

Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas said the influence of Casey DeSantis has been immeasurable.

“Thanks to First Lady Casey DeSantis, Florida has launched a first of its kind initiative to teach students about resiliency,” said Kamoutsas. “I am proud to be able to provide these resources to Florida’s teachers to bring resiliency into the classroom.”