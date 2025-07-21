Ron DeSantis: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell didn’t act alone

Ron DeSantis continues to gently press the Donald Trump administration to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, arguing Sunday that one reason to do so is because Epstein and alleged co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell didn’t act alone and “justice” requires full disclosure of their sordid scheme.

“IF you want to talk about what happened at that island, New York City, all these things, that is all federal. So what I would say is just release it, let people see. But I do think there’s a desire for justice because Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell didn’t just do this amongst themselves. I mean, there were obviously other people involved, and yet no one’s been brought to justice,” DeSantis said on Sunday night to Fox News‘ Brian Kilmeade.

The hit followed commentary on social media earlier on Sunday from the Governor about Epstein.

He responded to an unfriendly poster urging him to delve into pushing for the release of all material with a “Why don’t you pay better attention?” and a QT of an article spotlighting his signing a bill allowing Epstein’s Grand Jury documents from Florida to be released.

From there, another poster asked how a state government could compel the release of federal documents.

“Inquiring minds want to know,” said DeSantis, inverting the old “National Enquirer” tagline as part of the snarky tease.

Even before DeSantis signed the legislation unsealing records from 2006, when former Palm Beach State Attorney Barry Krischer referred Epstein’s case to a grand jury rather than pursuing charges himself, he said, “files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity should be made public.”

The Governor suggested that, even while on the presidential campaign trail, more information needs to come out from the federal government about Epstein, who died in prison under a cloud of sex trafficking charges in 2021. He promised to “do full disclosure on things, you know, like the Jeffrey Epstein stuff.”

“Why do we not know about all the stuff with Epstein? You know, neither Trump nor Biden was willing to (or) are willing to do that. I think that’s important,” DeSantis said in New Hampshire.

“I don’t know why they didn’t make all that stuff public. You have a right to know what happened with all of that, and we will declassify or put out whatever we can on that,” DeSantis said in Iowa.

Trump has ordered the release of some material with significant contingencies attached.

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all grand jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to court approval,” he said Saturday on Truth Social. “With that being said, and even if the court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more.”