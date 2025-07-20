‘Inquiring minds want to know’: Ron DeSantis breaks recent silence on Jeffrey Epstein

Ron DeSantis has not said much into press conference microphones in the wake of pressure on the right to have the Donald Trump administration release the Jeffrey Epstein files, but he’s offering some commentary on social media.

DeSantis responded to an unfriendly poster urging him to delve into pushing for the release of all material with a “Why don’t you pay better attention?” and a QT of an article spotlighting his signing a bill allowing Epstein’s Grand Jury documents from Florida to be released.

From there, another poster asked how a state government could compel the release of federal documents.

“Inquiring minds want to know,” said DeSantis, inverting the old “National Enquirer” tagline as part of the snarky tease.

Even before DeSantis signed the legislation unsealing records from 2006, when former Palm Beach State Attorney Barry Krischer referred Epstein’s case to a grand jury rather than pursuing charges himself, he said “files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity should be made public.”

The Governor suggested even while on the presidential campaign trail that more information needs to come out from the federal government about Epstein, who died in prison under a cloud of sex trafficking charges in 2021. He promised to “do full disclosure on things, you know, like the Jeffrey Epstein stuff.”

“Why do we not know about all the stuff with Epstein? You know, neither Trump or Biden were willing to (or) are willing to do that. I think that’s important,” DeSantis said in New Hampshire.

“I don’t know why they didn’t make all that stuff public. You have a right to know what happened with all of that and we will declassify or put out whatever we can on that,” DeSantis said in Iowa.

Trump has ordered a release of some material with significant contingencies attached.

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all grand jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to court approval,” he said Saturday on Truth Social. “With that being said, and even if the court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more.”