Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.22.25

EDGE Communications is welcoming back a familiar face.

The Miami-based public affairs firm has brought Manny Orozco back into the fold as Public Affairs & Communications Consultant, a role that builds on his years of experience in campaign strategy, digital communications and federal advocacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manny back to the EDGE family,” said Christian Ulvert, the firm’s founder and CEO. “Manny’s dynamic blend of strong communications and campaign experience makes him a powerful addition to our team. His passion for advocacy and our South Florida community will help EDGE clients continue to communicate with authenticity and impact.”

A Colombian American political pro and University of Central Florida graduate, Orozco most recently served as Federal Affairs Adviser for Miami-Dade County, representing local priorities to the White House, federal agencies and Congress. Before that, he worked as Digital Director and Special Aide to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, having helped lead her 2020 campaign as Deputy Campaign Manager.

Orozco’s early résumé includes leading Florida youth mobilization for NextGen America in 2018, driving millennial turnout across college campuses, and organizing with EDGE on various campaigns throughout Miami-Dade.

___

Trey Goldman is stepping in as the public policy lead at Florida Realtors, the state’s largest professional trade association.

Goldman, who has long served as the organization’s legislative counsel, has been named senior vice president of Public Policy, where he’ll now lead all legislative and regulatory advocacy for the association. That includes overseeing the public policy office, shaping Florida Realtors’ legislative agenda, and coordinating member involvement across public policy issues.

“Trey is the ultimate choice for this position due to his longtime leadership at Florida Realtors,” said CEO Margy Grant. “His skill set is exceptional in so many areas — especially the combination of his legal expertise, deep industry knowledge, hands-on legislative experience and strong communication skills.”

Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer added, “With his vast legislative experience, his expert knowledge and the strength and breadth of his relationships with decision-makers, we are excited to see Trey take on the role of leading our advocacy efforts.”

Goldman has spent years representing Florida Realtors before the Legislature, regulatory agencies, the Governor’s Office and Cabinet, with a focus on insurance and community association law. He serves on the Executive Council of the Florida Bar’s Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section.

___

Tampa Electric has tapped Morgan Odum as its new Regional Affairs Manager for Polk County, where she’ll help lead local government engagement and strengthen county partnerships throughout the region.

Odum brings nearly a decade of experience in community relations and public affairs, most recently serving as Public Affairs Manager for The Mosaic Company. Her work in Polk and Hardee counties has focused on cross-sector collaboration and civic engagement — areas where she’s widely respected.

“Morgan has a deep understanding of this community and a strong reputation for working across sectors to build meaningful partnerships,” said Stephanie Smith, Tampa Electric’s vice president of State and Regional Affairs. “Her expertise will be a valuable asset in forging collaborative relationships that drive lasting, positive change in the communities we serve.”

Odum is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in Food and Resource Economics with a focus on marketing and management.

“I’m excited to join the Tampa Electric team and be part of the impactful work already underway in Polk County,” Odum said. “I look forward to supporting TECO’s commitment to investing in the growth and well-being of our region.”

___

“Florida farmers to receive $675M in federal block grant for hurricane relief” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins met with agriculture leaders in Florida and announced that her agency has signed a $675 million block grant agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to provide recovery assistance for Florida farmers following the last two hurricane seasons. “I want to thank President (Donald) Trump, Secretary Brooke Rollins and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for recognizing the need for critical financial relief for our farmers, ranchers and growers,” Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said in a written statement. “Florida producers have endured back-to-back devastating hurricane seasons, and this funding is a major victory that will help them rebuild, recover, and continue feeding our state and nation.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— TOP STORY —

“Environmentalists’ lawsuit to halt ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ filed in wrong court, Florida official says” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Florida’s top emergency official is challenging a lawsuit by environmental groups aimed at stopping an immigration detention center in the Everglades, arguing the case was filed in the wrong court. The official, Kevin Guthrie, asserts that while Miami-Dade County owns the land, the facility itself is in Collier County, placing it in Florida’s middle judicial district, not the southern district where the suit was filed. Environmentalists counter that the southern district is the proper venue since a significant portion of the events are tied to Miami-Dade.

The lawsuit seeks to halt the project, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” claiming it violates both state and federal environmental laws. A federal judge has scheduled a hearing to resolve the jurisdictional issue before deciding on the environmental groups’ request for an injunction to stop further construction and detainee transfers. The facility is already operational, with an estimated 900 people sent there in the last three weeks. The groups are pushing to prevent more people from being moved to the site while the case proceeds.

The detention center is a point of major controversy. Critics condemn it as a cruel and inhumane threat to the sensitive Everglades ecosystem. In contrast, state officials like Gov. DeSantis defend the facility as part of an aggressive stance on immigration, supporting Trump’s policies. The project has also been praised by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as the department seeks to expand its immigration detention capacity, highlighting the national implications of this local environmental and political conflict.

—STATEWIDE —

“Report finds ‘dehumanizing’ conditions in Florida immigration detention centers” via Veronica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — A new report from three advocacy organizations alleges widespread abuse and inhumane conditions in South Florida’s immigration detention centers. The report, which is based on interviews with detainees, their families and lawyers, describes extreme overcrowding, unsanitary conditions, and medical neglect at three facilities in the Miami area. Detainees reported being denied essential medications, shackled for long periods without food or water, and forced to sleep on cold concrete floors. The report also documents instances of physical abuse by guards and retaliation for seeking medical or mental health care. The number of immigration detainees in Florida has surged since the beginning of the Trump administration’s second term, leading to severe overcrowding and exacerbating the already poor conditions.

—“Ron DeSantis: Immigrant detainees have been deported from Alligator Alcatraz, pace to quicken” via J. Kyle Foster of Naples Daily News

“Blaise Ingoglia takes office as state CFO, but Donald Trump-fueled fight looms” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat — Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia, an appointee of Gov. DeSantis, has been sworn into office, facing an impending challenge in the next Republican Primary. Ingoglia’s selection was opposed by Trump, who endorsed state Sen. Joe Gruters for the CFO position. This sets the stage for a divisive Primary, viewed as a proxy fight between DeSantis and Trump. Despite the opposition, Ingoglia, a former state Senator and past Chair of the Florida Republican Party, remains confident that his conservative platform will resonate with voters and secure him a victory.

As he begins his tenure, Ingoglia has identified his initial priorities. He plans to implement audits of local governments to ensure responsible spending and pledges to hold insurance companies accountable for paying claims in a timely manner. However, his appointment has drawn skepticism from critics. Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, predict that Ingoglia’s loyalty to DeSantis will result in him favoring the insurance industry rather than acting as a true watchdog for the people of Florida.

Ingoglia’s appointment is part of a larger trend of DeSantis installing his allies in high-level state positions. DeSantis has now appointed two of the three Cabinet officers, diminishing the number of officials directly placed in office by voters. This consolidation of power hints at further internal struggles within the state’s Republican Party. The political maneuvering at Ingoglia’s swearing-in ceremony suggested that other DeSantis-backed candidates may be positioned for future runs, potentially leading to more Primary clashes with Trump-endorsed figures for key roles, such as Governor.

— “Ingoglia sworn in as Florida’s next Chief Financial Officer” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

“Redistricting gamble? DeSantis may push for more GOP-friendly congressional maps” via Gray Rohrer of USA TODAY Network-Florida — DeSantis notched a victory on July 17 when the Florida Supreme Court upheld congressional district lines largely drawn by him, cementing GOP-friendly maps. Even with another legal battle pending, there’s nothing in state or federal law preventing DeSantis from calling a Special Session to redraw the maps seven years before the next required redistricting Session under the U.S. Constitution. Such a move, however, carries its own perils. Republicans already have a 20-8 advantage over Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation. Even with the GOP’s surging lead in active registered voters, it could be difficult to draw another Republican district, which would likely require splitting a heavily Democratic district into other GOP districts.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Florida expands access to regenerative medicine with new stem cell therapy law” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Florida is poised to become a national leader in regenerative medicine thanks to a new law, SB 1768, creating the state’s first regulatory framework for stem cell therapy. Sponsored by Sen. Jay Trumbull and Rep. James Buchanan, the measure expands access to treatments for chronic pain and orthopedic injuries while ensuring strict ethical standards. The law bans the use of fetal or embryonic stem cells, permitting only ethically sourced cells from placentas and umbilical cords after live births. By establishing rigorous safety protocols and promoting innovation, this legislation aims to provide patients with safe, effective alternatives to surgery, reduce health care costs, and solidify Florida’s reputation as a hub for biomedical advancement and medical tourism.

Ben Albritton shuffles Committee assignments post-CFO pick — Senate President Albritton has announced a handful of new Committee assignments, including the Banking and Insurance Chair that opened up upon Ingoglia’s exit. Sen. Gruters, who is vying for the seat currently held by Ingoglia, is stepping into the role. Additionally, Sen. Debbie Mayfield will assume the Vice Chair position for the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, in addition to securing a seat on the Regulated Industries Committee. Mayfield has also been tapped to Chair the Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“Florida told school libraries to yank ‘pornographic’ books — most had never been checked out” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Upset that “pornographic” novels were in public school libraries, state leaders demanded administrators remove 55 books from their shelves, and Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) complied last month. However, newly obtained library data show that many of those books were rarely, if ever, checked out by students during the past academic year. OCPS had 41 of the books on the state list in circulation during the 2024-25 school year, according to district data. Twenty-two of the books were never checked out from any of the district’s schools. The 19 that were checked out left the shelves fewer than 10 times each in a district with almost 60,000 high school students.

“Florida students could get even more public money for private school” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — A national voucher program, promising to help students across the country pay for private school, is likely to hand a windfall to families in the Sunshine State who can add it to one of the nation’s most generous state-paid private school subsidy programs. The new federal program, approved earlier this month as part of the GOP’s sweeping domestic policy bill, will create a pot of money for tuition and other expenses by allowing people to contribute to nonprofit scholarship funding organizations and then subtract the value of their donations from their tax bills. Families in states that choose to opt in to the federal program will be eligible to receive vouchers.

“News outlet accuses state higher ed system of boycotting access over decision not to publish op-ed” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Inside Higher Ed reporter Josh Moody posted a screenshot of an email he received where the State University System said it is now refusing to “participate in media requests” after the outlet declined to publish an op-ed submitted by the state. “For years, the State University System of Florida has engaged in good faith with Inside Higher Ed, responding to inquiries and providing context for stories — even as the outlet has consistently published content that presents Florida’s higher education policies in a negative and often biased light,” the state’s email said. ”It is deeply disappointing, then, that Inside Higher Ed would reject an opinion piece intended to offer a direct rebuttal to one of its own published articles …” Insider Higher Ed declined to release a copy of the State University System’s op-ed when Florida Politics requested it.

“Florida unemployment rate holds steady at 3.7% for third straight month” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — FloridaCommerce, the state’s business development bureau, says there were 415,000 Floridians out of work last month in a labor force of 11.19 million. While the jobless figure has been holding steady, June’s rate is still higher than a year ago. The latest figure is up by 0.4 percentage points from June 2024’s figure of 3.3%. Florida’s unemployment rate is still lower than the national figure of 4.1%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Florida has now maintained a lower unemployment rate than the national mark for 56 straight months.

“Hurricane risk in Florida is escalating. Home insurance is harder to get” via Nidhi Sharma of NBC News — Rates are sky-high and expected to continue rising as catastrophe claims surge and Floridians face few insurance options and increased scrutiny during underwriting. Since 2021, Florida has experienced four major hurricanes: Ian, Helene, Idalia and Milton, and premiums have climbed by nearly 30% statewide. Florida residents can now expect to pay almost $10,000 a year on average in premiums, making the state the most expensive place in the U.S. to buy homeowners insurance. In Fort Myers Beach, a small town on narrow Estero Island off Fort Myers, annual premiums jumped from about $9,000 to almost $14,000 from 2019 to 2024, according to data obtained by First Street Foundation, a climate risk modeling firm.

“Sides line up on FPL rates” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Florida Power & Light (FPL) says its proposed base-rate increases will provide stability and keep customers’ electric bills below the national average. Opponents describe the multibillion-dollar proposal as “extravagant” and “excessive,” arguing that it needs to be scaled back. With the Public Service Commission scheduled to hold a contentious hearing next month, the utility and representatives of consumers and businesses have filed documents detailing their positions on various issues that will ultimately determine how much FPL customers pay for power over the next four years. FPL is seeking approval from the regulatory Commission for increases of $1.545 billion in 2026 and $927 million in 2027.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“DeSantis calls for Trump to release Jeffrey Epstein files: ‘Let people see’” via Sudiksha Kochi of USA Today — DeSantis called on the Trump administration to release all the files related to convicted sex offender Epstein, claiming that Epstein and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell didn’t act alone. DeSantis’ remarks come as a range of critics, including progressive Democrats and conservative firebrands, have accused the Justice Department of botching a review of files on the disgraced financier. “What I would say is just release it, let people see. But I do think there’s a desire for justice because Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell didn’t just do this amongst themselves. I mean, there were obviously other people involved, and yet no one’s been brought to justice,” DeSantis told Fox News.

“Trump and Susie Wiles are like a new John Madden and Pat Summerall” via Michael Toth of The Hill — Pundits have credited White House Chief of Staff Wiles for the new administration’s winning streak. But less has been written on how Wiles, who ran Trump’s successful 2024 Election campaign, has prevailed where others have failed in instilling discipline in the notoriously free-wheeling Trump operation. A clue to understanding why the President and his Chief of Staff have synced so far comes from an unexpected place — the legendary NFL broadcasting duo of Madden and Summerall, who is also Wiles’ late father. The on-air magic of Madden and Summerall played a pivotal role in the modern NFL’s dominance over virtually everything else on television. It also helps explain how Wiles has succeeded in supporting another famously unscripted communicator.

“Anna Paulina Luna refers Jerome Powell to the DOJ for investigation into alleged perjury as calls for resignation mount” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Republican U.S. Rep. Luna announced she is making a criminal referral of Federal Reserve Chair Powell to the Justice Department, alleging perjury related to the ongoing $2.5 billion renovation of the central bank’s headquarters. The move escalates pressure on Powell amid growing scrutiny from Trump administration officials demanding answers about the project’s soaring costs. “I am criminally referring Jerome Powell to the DOJ to investigate perjury regarding his crazy $2.5BN building,” Luna said. The referral comes as top administration officials, including White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, are actively seeking to investigate the renovation. Vought indicated efforts to conduct a site visit to the Federal Reserve’s Washington headquarters to examine the project firsthand.

Meanwhile… “Hunter Biden says dad Joe was on Ambien during disastrous 2024 debate with Trump” via Ryan King and Steven Nelson of the New York Post — He really was Sleepy Joe! Hunter Biden claimed in a new interview that his father’s disastrous performance in last year’s debate with Trump was due in part to Ambien. “I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Hunter, 55, told YouTube personality Andrew Callaghan in an interview released on the anniversary of Joe Biden ending his re-election bid. “He flew around the world. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep and he gets up on the stage and looks like a deer in the headlights.” It’s unclear when exactly the elderly 46th President consumed the sleep aid, which has an increased risk of side effects like drowsiness among patients older than 70.

— ELECTIONS —

“Ashley Moody avoids GOP Primary drama” via Henry J. Gomez and Matt Dixon of NBC News — Since her appointment to the Senate in January, Moody has enhanced her ties to Trump while also building a significant war chest that should ward off any serious challengers. She ended June with $2.2 million cash on hand, putting her on strong financial footing in a state with 10 expensive media markets. Meanwhile, a Moody-aligned super PAC has raised $7 million. Moody, 50, was already a well-known part of the state’s Republican establishment. “Any Primary opponent to Sen. Moody would be running against her backing by a united Republican Party machine and quickly find their candidacy crushed,” said David Johnson, a veteran Florida GOP operative.

“Ralph Massullo gets Florida Chamber’s backing in SD 11 run” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — The Florida Chamber of Commerce is throwing its substantial political backing to Massullo, a Lecanto Republican seeking to follow now-CFO Ingoglia in Senate District 11. “The Florida Chamber of Commerce is proud to join Governor Ron DeSantis in endorsing former Representative Dr. Ralph Massullo as Senate District 11’s next Senator,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce. “Dr. Massullo is a Florida Chamber lifetime 95% A-rated legislator, and as a small-business owner and pro-jobs advocate, we are confident that he will fight to create good-paying jobs to make Florida even more competitive.” A Special Election date has not yet been set. Massullo is the only announced candidate so far.

“Citrus, Pasco Sheriffs back Massullo” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Two Florida Sheriffs are throwing their political weight behind Massullo. Citrus County Sheriff Dave Vincent and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco both say Massullo is the one to follow Ingoglia in Senate District 11. “It’s important we have leaders in Tallahassee who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of law enforcement,” said Vincent, elected to his first term in 2024. “Ralph Massullo has demonstrated his unwavering support for law enforcement, and we can count on Ralph to keep Floridians safe and give our brave deputies the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe.”

Massullo picks up three lawmaker nods — Reps. JJ Grow, Jeff Holcomb and John Temple, all Republicans, lined up behind Massullo’s Senate bid on Monday. “Ralph Massullo’s service, both as a trusted, local doctor and a conservative champion in the Florida House of Representatives, has made our community a stronger, healthier and more prosperous place,” said Grow, who succeeded Massullo in Citrus County-based HD 23 last year. “Ralph’s commitment to our conservative values and his proven Florida First record make him the perfect choice to serve in the Florida Senate and I enthusiastically endorse him.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Judge rules that Miami election date change was unconstitutional” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami’s decision to postpone its 2025 Election to 2026 without voter approval was unlawful and unconstitutional, a judge has ruled. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Valerie Manno Schurr issued a written opinion in a lawsuit filed by Miami mayoral candidate Emilio González. The former City Manager sued the city after the Miami City Commission passed an ordinance that postponed the upcoming November 2025 Election to November 2026 without voter approval, giving the current elected officials an extra year in office. González had asked the court to find the city’s ordinance “unlawful and invalid.” In her ruling, Manno Schurr declared that the city cannot change the dates of municipal elections or terms of office without voter approval.

“Xavier Suarez, Miami’s first Cuban-born Mayor, plans to run for Mayor again” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Suarez, the first Cuban-born Mayor of Miami and the father of the city’s current Mayor, announced that he plans to file to run for Mayor. Suarez’s announcement landed hours after a judge ruled that it was unlawful for the city of Miami to postpone its November 2025 Election to November 2026 without voter approval. The city quickly filed a notice of appeal. “I’m energized,” Suarez said in a brief interview with the Miami Herald. He said he plans to file his candidate paperwork Tuesday morning. Suarez became the city’s first Cuban-born Mayor in 1985. He was re-elected to a two-year term in 1987 and then to a four-year term in 1989.

“Joe Carollo calls $500K he spent to elect Ralph Rosado ‘worst political mistake’ of his life” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — As he left the most recent Miami City Commission meeting this month, a seething Carollo had harsh words for his new colleague, Rosado: “You will never be a future Mayor.” In less than a month, the longtime City Commissioner went from bankrolling Rosado’s campaign and celebrating his subsequent victory to deeply regretting the sleepless nights and mountains of cash he spent to ensure Rosado would become the city’s next District 4 Commissioner. During the breakneck six-week Special Election, Carollo’s political committee, Miami First, spent over half a million dollars on Rosado’s election. But according to Carollo, his help went far beyond mere financial assistance.

“Miami-Dade Sheriff warns that proposed budget cuts will hurt public safety” via Rosie Cordero-Stutz in the Miami Herald — At the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, our mission is clear: to protect and serve this community with integrity, dedication and compassion. From the 911 call takers who answer your most urgent cries for help to the deputies on the streets, from our Cyber Crimes Bureau tracking digital threats to our Strategic Response Team handling the most high-risk situations, we show up every single day committed to keeping this community safe. Now our ability to fulfill that mission is in jeopardy. The proposed budget reductions for public safety threaten to undermine the foundation of our operations. These cuts will force us to reduce the number of sworn deputies and hinder recruitment at a time when demand for service continues to rise.

“Boca Raton residents push for voter control over public land, spurred by government campus project” via Abagail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A grassroots movement called “Save Boca” has erupted in Boca Raton to challenge a massive development planned for 30 acres of city-owned land. The project proposes nearly 1,000 residences, a hotel, and retail space near the Brightline station. In response, residents are petitioning to hold a public referendum on any sale or lease of city property larger than half an acre, demanding that voters have the final say on public land use. While activists gather thousands of signatures, city officials express concern that such a rule could cripple local nonprofits and incur high election costs, creating a tense standoff between residents seeking more control and a Council pushing for major redevelopment.

What Jason Pizzo is reading — “Florida man clocked at 155 mph, arrested under new ‘super speeder’ law” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — A new Florida law targeting “super speeders” is leading to arrests for what was previously just a fineable offense. The Dangerous Excessive Speeding law, which took effect on July 1, makes it an arrestable offense to drive 50 mph or more over the speed limit or recklessly exceed 100 mph. In the first three weeks, officers issued at least 61 citations. One Orlando man was arrested for driving 155 mph on I-4, which is a 60-mph zone. Under the new law, he faces potential jail time, a $500 fine, and his car will be impounded for 30 days. Previously, this would have only resulted in a fine. The law aims to curb dangerous driving on state highways.

“Miami Archbishop asks to hold Mass at Alligator Alcatraz. ‘Still waiting’ for answer” via Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald — Miami’s top Catholic leader stopped by the state’s controversial Everglades detention center for migrants during a motorcycle ride with dozens of other Catholic bikers. Archbishop Thomas Wenski visited Alligator Alcatraz, Florida’s new migrant detention center located in an isolated airstrip near the Big Cypress National Preserve, to pray for detainees. However, the entrance to the facility was as far as he was able to go without approval from officials. “Sunday PM about 25 Knights on Bikes stopped at entrance of Alligator Alcatraz and prayed a rosary for the detainees,” Wenski wrote in a post on X. “Archdiocese is still waiting for approval to access to provide Mass for detainees.”

—“Prominent Haitian businessman, former presidential hopeful arrested by ICE in South Florida” via Jacqueline Charles and Jay Weaver of the Miami Her

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Official records from Carolina Amesty’s forgery case disappear from public’s view” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Official records from former Rep. Amesty’s forgery case have disappeared from the public’s view, just over a week after the 30-year-old Republican asked a judge to help give her a fresh start. A search of Amesty’s name on the Orange County Clerk of Courts website yields no trace of the charges, which were preceded by an investigation by the Orlando Sentinel and a grand jury indictment. However, deep-sixing the allegations altogether will be difficult for Amesty, as Central Florida news outlets covered the case extensively last year. Earlier this month, Amesty asked an Orange County circuit judge to expunge records from the criminal case.

“For many arts groups, the state budget is still a waiting game” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s state budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year is signed, but uncertainty remains for many Central Florida arts organizations as to how much — if any — funding they’ll receive. Arts leaders, battered by years of political vagaries, are trying to remain sanguine, especially when they recall 2024’s last-minute veto of funding in all four of the state’s major cultural-grants programs. “All in all, not our best year with the state,” summed up Vicki Landon, Orange County’s arts and cultural affairs administrator, speaking about the newly approved budget in an address to County Commissioners this week. But “certainly a far cry from the worst.”

“Brevard’s options to boost revenue include increased sales tax, new gas or electricity tax” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — There’s something new in the Brevard County Manager’s budget message this year — a rundown of various ways County Commissioners could raise taxes to boost revenue. Interim County Manager Jim Liesenfelt isn’t necessarily suggesting any of the options. He’s just letting the Commissioners know their options for addressing the “significant financial challenges” facing Brevard. Options include increasing the sales tax to help fund county infrastructure projects, as well as implementing new taxes on electricity or gasoline. Liesenfelt’s proposed $2.48 billion budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, addresses pay increases for firefighters and Sheriff’s deputies, as well as inflationary pressures, which he said are “outpacing the county’s revenue growth.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Adam Hattersley to run for Hillsborough County Commission, hopes to reclaim a seat for Dems” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former Democratic Rep. Hattersley will run for Hillsborough County Commission in District 7 to challenge Joshua Wostal, the incumbent Republican. Hattersley is a Navy veteran, an engineer and author. He most recently ran for Chief Financial Officer in 2022, losing to Republican incumbent Jimmy Patronis, who has since left office after winning a Special Election earlier this year for Florida’s 1st Congressional District. In 2020, Hattersley ran for Florida’s 15th Congressional District, losing the Democratic Primary to Alan Cohn, who went on to lose the General Election to Republican Scott Franklin. Hattersley was elected to the Florida House in 2018 and served until 2020. He’s launching his campaign promising to bring a solutions-focused leadership back to the Commission.

“Local leaders express property tax elimination concerns” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — Sen. Nick DiCeglie recently told City Council members, much to their dismay, that the Governor is intent on eliminating or significantly reducing property taxes. Those revenues account for 73% of St. Petersburg’s general fund, and most of that money supports public safety. DeSantis pushed to cut property taxes throughout a chaotic Legislative Session and recently pitched a plan to offer $1,000 rebates for each homesteaded property. While DeSantis said the lawmakers could approve the latter proposal this year, eliminating property taxes altogether would require a ballot referendum in November 2026. St. Petersburg officials discussed the potential impacts during a July 27 legislative Committee meeting and a budget presentation later that day.

“Ken Welch presents $1.1B budget” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg Mayor Welch frequently expressed doubt that he could lower property taxes for a fourth consecutive year following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The city’s millage rate will remain unchanged. Welch presented his administration’s $1.1 billion spending plan to City Council members at their July 17 meeting. Money is tighter than in recent years due to an unprecedented storm season and federal funding cuts or freezes. Environmental resiliency and public safety are focal points in the fiscal year 2026 budget. Welch said the overarching goal was to “balance our fiscal resources with our diverse community needs in a way that is equitable, sustainable and impactful.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Ranking officer during Duval jail death has spotty past” via Nichole Manna of the Tributary — A Duval County jail sergeant suspended in the aftermath of the violent death of a 31-year-old chef in April was hired despite having been kicked out of the Marines and a history of arrests for domestic violence and DUI, according to records obtained by the Tributary. William H. Cox, 45, was promoted to his current rank less than a year after he was punished in 2021 for improperly spraying noxious chemicals into the face of a disrespectful detainee at close range, then refusing to sign the official reprimand. The records raise questions about the hiring and promotion practices at the Jacksonville jail, which suspended nine staffers — including Cox, the highest-ranking of the nine — after the still-unexplained death of Charles Faggart.

“U.S. House greenlights $15 million for Blue Angels hangar repairs, S. Navy Blvd project” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — The U.S. House approved millions of dollars in federal funding for projects in Pensacola, including $12 million to restore the hangar used by the Blue Angels at Naval Air Station Pensacola and another $3 million for improvements to South Navy Boulevard, the main artery leading to the base’s front gate. U.S. Rep. Patronis confirmed the money was approved on July 17 as part of H.R. 4016 – Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2026, which allocates more than $851 billion to support the military, the southern border and fund basic pay increases of 3.8% for all military personnel.

“A Florida county fought a homeowner’s Trump flags on a beach house. The flags won” via Richard Fausset of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A Panhandle homeowner has won a yearslong legal battle with Walton County over giant, pro-Trump banners displayed on his beach house. Marvin Peavy, a real estate mogul, fought back after the county fined him over $60,000, citing violations of local sign ordinances designed to protect the upscale area’s aesthetic. Peavy argued his First Amendment rights were being violated. In a significant reversal, the county dropped the case and was ordered to pay Peavy’s $42,000 in legal fees. Now hailed as a free-speech warrior by supporters, Peavy is celebrating by hanging new, even more provocative banners, cementing his home as a landmark of defiant Trumpism in the “Hamptons of the South.”

“James Uthmeier charges Escambia County woman with exploiting elderly man” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — An Escambia County woman has been arrested on charges related to exploiting the elderly. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office this month took Akimmia Lewis into custody on allegations she was exploiting a senior citizen. Uthmeier’s Office says the man was receiving elderly care services from Lewis. The investigation by Uthmeier’s Office alleges that Lewis held power of attorney over the elderly man and used that authority to illegally withdraw funds from his bank account over a period of about half a year, between August 2022 and February 2023. Lewis is accused of transferring $46,788.60 into her own banking accounts.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Danny Nix presents $250K grant to support Mote Marine’s snook initiative” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Nix hooked another $250,000 to help Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium restock the snook population. The Placida Republican presented a check at Mote’s Aquaculture Research Park. The state funding will go to the Strategic Snook Stock Enhancement Initiative, which recently released another 28,000 juvenile snook into Sarasota estuaries. The fish were released over eight days, marking the largest such release in the fisheries program’s history. “Florida’s future depends on how well we protect what makes our way of life so special, like our waters, our wildlife and our heritage,” Nix said.

“Marco Island to price advanced water treatment costs to satisfy residents, some Councilors” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island will look into what it would cost to update the city’s wastewater treatment plant to Advanced Wastewater Treatment, or AWT. AWT, which is used to remove a variety of contaminants from wastewater, including heavy metals, oil and grease, pathogens, and suspended solids, as well as nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, is one of several ideas that city officials are considering to improve the city’s waterways. Council member Tamara Goehler, along with several residents, is pushing for the city to convert Marco Island’s wastewater treatment plant to AWT. Jeff Poteet, the city’s general manager of water and sewer utilities, says the water and sewer plant is state-of-the-art and not the issue.

“Lawsuit against Bradenton Times advances over political cartoon in 2024 Election” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The Bradenton Times is facing an advancing lawsuit from former Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge and GOP consultant Anthony Pedicini over the outlet’s promotion of a political cartoon that has attacked county politicians during the election cycle. While the filers claim that the content used both their names and likenesses without permission to promote product sales before the election, they also complained that the Bradenton Times promoted the cartoons. A channel name in question is “Kevin-Kyle Kaczynski-Von Oswald” on YouTube. The Times’ publisher is former Manatee County Commissioner Joe McClash. According to the most recent Magistrate’s report, dated July 15, the Bradenton Times’ motion to dismiss was recommended to be granted in part and denied in part.

— TOP OPINION —

“Racially rigged elections, blessed by the courts” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — In a highly controversial decision, the Florida Supreme Court has upheld a 2022 congressional redistricting plan championed by DeSantis. The ruling, made by a majority of DeSantis-appointed justices, dismantled a North Florida district that previously allowed Black voters to elect a representative of their choice. This gerrymander led to the defeat of three-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and helped Republicans secure four additional congressional seats. In a move described by critics as a perversion of justice, the court invoked the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause — a measure historically used to protect minority rights — to justify diluting Black voting power.

The decision effectively nullifies a key provision of the “Fair Districts” amendments, which Florida voters added to the state constitution in 2010 to prevent gerrymandering that diminishes minority representation. The court’s majority opinion, written by Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz, argued that its obligation to the federal Equal Protection Clause was superior to the state’s anti-gerrymandering laws. This interpretation discards the court’s precedents that would have protected the district. Justice Jorge Labarga issued a passionate dissent, criticizing the majority’s reasoning and the procedural delays that kept the case from being heard sooner.

This ruling solidifies a Republican-drawn map for at least three more elections, impacting the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. The decision has been condemned by voting rights advocates, who now face the prospect of appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. The case is seen as a major setback for voting rights in Florida and a stark example of how constitutional principles can be reinterpreted to achieve partisan political goals, with significant consequences for minority communities and the integrity of the electoral process.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“The price of pleasing Trump grows steeper” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — It certainly looks like Sen. Josh Hawley is having second thoughts, as his legislative flip-flop to counter a Trump megabill he just endorsed reeks of regret. He is not alone; from Thom Tillis’ atonement-like candor after deciding not to seek re-election to Bill Cassidy’s sputtering after a Trump appointee he blessed went rogue, a pattern is emerging. These politicians made a Faustian bargain, a willed gullibility that allowed them to abet the President and avoid his wrath, and they are now realizing the full price they must pay. We are seeing a Kama Sutra of political contortions and buyer’s remorse from lawmakers who are now being forced to reckon with the toll of their own obeisance, and the ranks of the regretful will only grow.

“Measuring what Americans think about immigration” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Over the weekend, CBS News published a new poll with the headline, “Poll finds support for Trump’s deportation program falls.” It was all pretty run-of-the-mill stuff, until this question: “Do you think Donald Trump’s policies are making the number of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border go up, go down, or not change?” Unlike an opinion question, this was a fact-based query, with a right and a wrong answer. Sixty-four percent gave the obviously correct response — Trump has made the number of migrants crossing the border go down. But 28% said the Trump policies have made no difference, which was flatly wrong. And 8% said crossings have actually gone up, which was crazy wrong.

“Group established by Ron Jon Surf Shop founder donates trams to three state parks” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Three coastal Florida state parks are getting trams that will increase accessibility for disabled visitors and others. The Florida State Parks Foundation partnered with Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, based on the Space Coast, to provide accessible trams at the recreational and environmentally protected areas. The parks receiving the trams include Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, Lovers Key State Park in Bonita Springs on the Gulf Coast, and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle. The open-air trams are equipped to accommodate up to 11 passengers each and provide space for wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

“Reading with horses: Marion County literature program brings characters to life” via Ryan Benn of WUFT — Most parents would love for their children to read more, but few could bring a horse in to help them do it. Since June 5, the nonprofit Gentle Carousel has hosted weekly reading events at the Marion Theatre, bringing together crowds of children and their parents. Every Thursday, as part of its Reading with Horses program, staff first teach children about horses, then introduce a guest speaker and read a book. After each reading, children meet the real-life heroes featured in the stories — like Circus, the spotted horse who greeted families on July 10. The theme this Summer is learning about jobs with horses.

