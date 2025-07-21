‘A leader in his community’: AIF backs Ralph Massullo for SD 11 Special Election

The Special Election date for Senate District 11 isn’t set yet, but former Rep. Ralph Massullo has already picked up a key endorsement.

The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) wasted no time backing Massullo for his campaign to follow Blaise Ingoglia, who is Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer.

“As a physician, a business owner, and a former state representative, Ralph has been a leader in his community for more than two decades and has served his neighbors admirably,” AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said.

“During his time in the Legislature, he proved he will fight for the best interests of not only his fellow Floridians, but the business community as well. Ralph understands the importance of ensuring Florida’s economy continues to thrive, so its residents can prosper, and that’s why AIF is proud to extend our support to his Senate campaign.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet called a Special Election for SD 11, composed of Citrus, Hernando and Sumter counties and part of Pasco County.

Massullo, a Lecanto Republican, said he was honored to receive the AIF endorsement.

“Florida’s economic success is due in large part to our business community that wants nothing more than for government to remove burdensome red tape and bureaucratic barriers and keep taxes low so consumers have more purchasing power in a free market. I will always be a champion for entrepreneurs and local businesses in the Florida Senate. They are the employers of our citizens and the innovators for our future.”

DeSantis quickly backed Massullo, which he did not do in 2022 when Massullo first sought this job.

Massullo was then completing his third term in the House. He planned to leave two years shy of term limits for the Senate campaign, anticipating a matchup with Ingoglia, a Spring Hill House member who had reached his eight-year max.

The matchup never happened. DeSantis backed Ingoglia for the Senate seat, prompting Massullo to withdraw and run for re-election in House District 23. Massullo’s decision knocked two leading Citrus County Republicans from what they thought would be an open seat. One of those two, JJ Grow, was elected in 2024 and just completed his first Regular Session. The other, Rebecca Bays, instead ran for Citrus County Commission in 2022 and won.

Massullo is so far the only announced candidate for SD 11.