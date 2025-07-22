July 22, 2025
Palm Beach County School Board Chair Karen Brill files for re-election

Ryan Nicol

Karen Brill copy
Can anyone mount a serious challenge against her?

Palm Beach County School Board Chair Karen Brill is running for a fifth term.

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I look forward to continuing to work on the issues that matter most to our district,” Brill said in a statement. “From improving student outcomes and upgrading infrastructure to managing our growing $5.6 billion budget responsibly, our mission remains clear: provide every student the tools they need to succeed.”

Brill appears to have put in her paperwork to run for another term in District 3 on July 9. She is so far the only candidate filed to compete in next year’s contest for the seat.

Brill first joined the School Board after winning election in 2010 with just under two-thirds of the vote.

She followed that up with a dominating win in 2014, earning 80% of the vote in a three-person contest. She was unopposed in 2018 and won her most recent contest, in 2022, with just under 69% in a four-way race.

That makes Brill, who is now serving as the Board’s Chair, the likely favorite in the 2026 contest should an opponent emerge.

In addition to her School Board role, Brill also serves on the Board of Directors of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, according to her biography.

She is a member of the Palm Beach County Community Alliance, a delegate on the Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations (COBWRA), and a member of the COBWRA Growth Management and Education Committees.

Brill is also a member of the Florida School Board Association, Realtors Association Broward/Palm Beaches/St. Lucie, Forum Club of the Palm Beaches, Economic Forum of Palm Beach County, BIZPAC, League of Women Voters, National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah and Palm Beach County NOW.

The Palm Beach County School Board election will take place on Aug. 18, 2026, alongside Florida’s Primary slate. If a School Board candidate earns more than 50% of the vote during that contest, they will win outright. If not, the top two candidates will advance to a Nov. 3 runoff election, which occurs alongside Florida’s General Election.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

