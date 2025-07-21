July 21, 2025
Group established by Ron Jon Surf Shop founder donates trams to 3 state parks
One of the trams that will provide increased access for the disabled at three Florida state parks. Image via Florida State Parks Foundation.

More than $120K was spent on the vehicles meant to increase access to state recreation and environmental areas.

Three coastal Florida state parks are getting trams that will increase accessibility for disabled visitors and others.

The Florida State Parks Foundation partnered with Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, based on the Space Coast, to provide accessible trams at the recreational and environmentally protected areas.

The parks receiving the trams include Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, Lovers Key State Park in Bonita Springs on the Gulf Coast, and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle.

The open-air trams are outfitted to hold up to 11 passengers each and provide room to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

The Surfing’s Evolution organization helped fund the trams for each of the parks with a donation of $120,000.

“We are so grateful to Surfing’s Evolution for making a real difference in our amazing beachfront parks,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation, in a Monday news release. “As evidenced by their generosity, Surfing’s Evolution is dedicated to preserving our beaches for all time and ensuring that everyone is able to enjoy them.”

The Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation was established by Ron DiMenna and his wife, Lynne. DiMenna is the founder of famed Ron Jon Surf Shop, which has several locations in Florida and other areas of the country.

Surfing’s Evolution has contributed wheelchairs and other vehicles to Florida state parks before, including all-terrain vehicles for park rangers and marine researchers and stewards.

“Florida’s state parks manage pristine, natural examples of incredible Atlantic and Gulf-front beaches, as well as many diverse and precious surrounding ecosystems,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “Our Foundation is proud to expand access to these amazing beaches and help foster a love for our state’s sun, sand and wildlife.”

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

