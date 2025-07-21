Group established by Ron Jon Surf Shop founder donates trams to 3 state parks

Three coastal Florida state parks are getting trams that will increase accessibility for disabled visitors and others.

The Florida State Parks Foundation partnered with Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, based on the Space Coast, to provide accessible trams at the recreational and environmentally protected areas.

The parks receiving the trams include Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park in Key Biscayne, Lovers Key State Park in Bonita Springs on the Gulf Coast, and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach in the Panhandle.

The open-air trams are outfitted to hold up to 11 passengers each and provide room to accommodate wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

The Surfing’s Evolution organization helped fund the trams for each of the parks with a donation of $120,000.

“We are so grateful to Surfing’s Evolution for making a real difference in our amazing beachfront parks,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation, in a Monday news release. “As evidenced by their generosity, Surfing’s Evolution is dedicated to preserving our beaches for all time and ensuring that everyone is able to enjoy them.”

The Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation was established by Ron DiMenna and his wife, Lynne. DiMenna is the founder of famed Ron Jon Surf Shop, which has several locations in Florida and other areas of the country.

Surfing’s Evolution has contributed wheelchairs and other vehicles to Florida state parks before, including all-terrain vehicles for park rangers and marine researchers and stewards.

“Florida’s state parks manage pristine, natural examples of incredible Atlantic and Gulf-front beaches, as well as many diverse and precious surrounding ecosystems,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “Our Foundation is proud to expand access to these amazing beaches and help foster a love for our state’s sun, sand and wildlife.”