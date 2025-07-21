Citrus, Pasco Sheriffs back Ralph Massullo for SD 11

Two Florida Sheriffs are throwing their political weight behind Ralph Massullo.

Citrus County Sheriff Dave Vincent and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco both say Massullo is the one to follow Blaise Ingoglia in Senate District 11.

“It’s important we have leaders in Tallahassee who will stand shoulder to shoulder with the men and women of law enforcement,” said Vincent, elected to his first term in 2024. “Ralph Massullo has demonstrated his unwavering support for law enforcement, and we can count on Ralph to keep Floridians safe and give our brave deputies the tools and resources they need to keep our community safe.”

Nocco, who has been the Pasco Sheriff since 2011, said Massullo proved his value to law enforcement during his eight years in the House.

“Since the moment Ralph Massullo was first elected, he has demonstrated and proven his commitment to upholding the rule of law and supporting law enforcement to keep our communities safe. Florida is a better place because of his commitment to law and order and I’m proud to endorse Ralph for the Florida Senate,” Nocco said.

Massullo, a Lecanto Republican, is the first and only candidate yet to enter the contest for SD 11, vacated with Ingoglia’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer. A Special Election date has not yet been set.

Massullo welcomed the endorsements.

“I am truly blessed and honored to have the support of these fantastic sheriffs. Their commitment to protecting our communities and upholding the law reflects the values I’m fighting for in this campaign. Together, we’re standing for safer neighborhoods where every family can feel secure and I’m committed to continuing this fight in the Florida Senate.”

Massullo served a full four terms in the House. He initially planned a Senate run after year six, but opted for re-election when Gov. Ron DeSantis backed Ingoglia for the open SD 11 seat. Massullo easily won a fourth term in 2022.

DeSantis is supporting Massullo in this Special Election. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee is also backing Massullo.