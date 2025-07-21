Ralph Massullo gets Florida Chamber’s backing in SD 11 run

Endorsements keep rolling in for former Rep. Ralph Massullo, whose foray into a Senate Special Election has already brought an armload of support.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is throwing its substantial political backing to Massullo, a Lecanto Republican seeking to follow now-Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia in Senate District 11.

“The Florida Chamber of Commerce is proud to join Governor Ron DeSantis in endorsing former Representative Dr. Ralph Massullo as Senate District 11’s next senator,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Dr. Massullo is a Florida Chamber lifetime 95% A-rated legislator, and as a small business owner and pro-jobs advocate, we are confident that he will fight to create good-paying jobs to make Florida even more competitive.”

Massullo is the founder and President of a Lecanto-based dermatology medical practice and has practiced medicine in the area for more than three decades. During his House tenure, he worked to reduce the costly effects of inflation and supported free market policies that provide relief for Florida families and local businesses.

Josh Wooten, President and CEO of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, hailed the support.

“We are very pleased to see that the Florida Chamber supports Dr. Massullo,” Wooten said. “He is an accomplished businessman and a superb public servant.”

According to the Florida Chamber’s Partisan Performance Index, SD 11 is the second-safest Republican Senate seat in the state, making the Primary winner the favorite to win the seat.

A Special Election date has not yet been set. Massullo is the only announced candidate so far.

Massullo said he is honored to have the state chamber’s backing.

“As a small business owner and many-year member of the Chamber, I know firsthand how they help Florida businesses, large and small, achieve success and grow,” Massullo said.

“The networking they provide to their members is instrumental in fostering amazing relationships that benefit the entire community. I look forward to working with them and the businesses they represent to keep Florida leading the nation in business opportunities and economic development.”

Massullo served eight years in the House. He formerly sought election to SD 11 in 2022, but bowed out when Gov. Ron DeSantis backed Ingoglia. Massullo instead easily won re-election in House District 23 to his fourth and final term.