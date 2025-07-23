Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.23.25

Good Wednesday morning.

Spotted — Ballard Partners returns to the #1 spot in POLITICO’s Lobbying Disclosure Act revenue rankings for the second quarter of 2025, with an “astonishing” $20.6 million — up from $14 million in Q1 and more than four times what the firm brought in during the same period a year ago.

Shumaker Advisors is expanding its federal bench with the addition of Mike Fedorchak as Vice President of Federal Affairs.

Fedorchak brings two decades of experience in government affairs, corporate strategy, and issue campaigns, along with a reputation for turning policy complexity into actionable results. He’ll be based in Washington, where he’ll work closely with lawmakers, regulatory agencies, and coalition partners to advance client priorities through Congress and Donald Trump’s administration.

“His distinguished career strengthens our ability to navigate Washington’s complex policy landscape and deliver real results for our clients,” said Ryan Walker, Senior VP of Federal Affairs at Shumaker Advisors.

Fedorchak most recently served as a senior adviser to his wife Julie Fedorchak’s congressional bid in North Dakota, leading debate prep and fundraising. He previously spent nearly 20 years at Pfizer, where he helped launch some of the company’s biggest pharmaceutical products, before leading the North Dakota chapter of Americans for Prosperity, where he oversaw successful grassroots campaigns.

Fedorchak, who served in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm, is also a small-business owner, giving him firsthand insight into the regulatory and financial hurdles faced by entrepreneurs.

“Shumaker has built a strong reputation in Washington for principled advocacy and strategic problem-solving,” Fedorchak said. “I’m proud to join a team that delivers real results for clients and communities alike.”

The move follows Shumaker’s opening of a new office just steps from the Capitol and its recognition by Bloomberg Government as a top-performing lobbying firm.

—@JaredEMoskowitz (re: the head of FEMA’s search and rescue unit resigning): This is specifically (Kristi) Noem’s fault. She refused to mobilize them to Texas for 3 days. Almost all of the experience has been forced out of FEMA by Noem. The agency is in absolute chaos. States are in for a rude awakening. I pray we have an easy Hurricane Season

—@JamesBlairUSA: MANY media & insider types are saying that the Fed HAS hired a crisis comms firm – as suspected. They should save the money. We aren’t even working hard yet.

—@BrianSchatz: Shutting down the United States House of Representatives to avoid a vote on the (Jeffrey) Epstein matter should cause everyone to recalibrate their conspiracy meter from like a 6 out of 10 to 8.5 out of 10.

—@MDixon55: Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of Florida’s best-known and a big @RonDeSantis ally, tells an immigration Board locals have to release undocumented migrants every day, even if feds don’t realize it. “We are playing catch and release every day. I don’t care what you see, or what the President thinks is happening at the national level.”

—@LindsayCrossFL: I stand with my colleagues in calling on Governor DeSantis to end Executive Order 23-03, an immigration “emergency” that’s been renewed for three years and has allowed for unchecked spending and abuse of power in the creation of the Everglades detention center.

—@StaskiKamoutsas: Florida is the school choice state, and as such, we must allow flexibility to maximize fairness and competition for our student-athletes while ensuring that safeguards remain to prohibit illegal recruiting. That is why I sent a letter directing the @FHSAA to review all of its policies and ensure that we are providing every allowable opportunity for our student-athletes.

“Ron DeSantis targets Broward, Gainesville with DOGE audit letters” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Tampa Bay Times and Amanda Rosa of the Miami Herald — DeSantis announced Tuesday that his office will conduct on-site inspections of local governments that fail to cooperate with his statewide spending audit, specifically targeting Broward County for what he called a lack of compliance.

At a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis and his head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Eric Soskin, acknowledged Broward had submitted requested financial data. However, they deemed the county uncooperative for not passing a “resolution of support” for the audit effort, a step taken by over 75 other jurisdictions. DeSantis warned this new phase of on-site audits, beginning July 31, was predetermined to increase pressure on the heavily Democratic county.

Broward County officials pushed back, labeling the move a political stunt.

Commissioner Steven Geller said they were never instructed to pass a resolution and received a new, much lengthier audit request less than two hours after complying with the initial one. Geller noted that other targeted areas, such as Gainesville, are also strongholds of the Democratic Party.

DeSantis justified the focus by claiming that “taxpayers” had complained about Broward’s “spending spree,” citing a supposed $1.2 billion budget expansion, while the population grew by less than 5%. The DOGE team is now demanding sweeping access to Broward’s premises, data, personnel, and documents related to everything from salaries to climate and diversity initiatives.

Despite their frustrations, Broward officials, including Commissioners Geller and Nan Rich, maintain the county is fiscally responsible, has a AAA bond rating, and will comply with any “lawful, valid” request from the state. Geller disputed the administration’s figures, calling a claim of a $450 million annual tax burden increase a “complete and total misstatement of the facts.” DeSantis has threatened noncompliant governments with daily fines of $1,000 “for each line item,” increased scrutiny from the state CFO, and potential suspension from office for “neglect of obvious duties,” stating he is confident the enforcement will be “adequate.”

“DeSantis still vetting LG candidates, won’t offer time frame for appointment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is not committing to a timeline for selecting a new Lieutenant Governor, a position left vacant after Jeanette Nuñez became president of Florida International University. Although he recently filled the CFO role, DeSantis told reporters he is still vetting candidates for LG and a decision will come “soon,” but not immediately. The Governor’s primary function in this role is to have a successor ready; similarly, former Gov. Rick Scott waited 10 months to fill a vacancy. Speculation suggests the delay could be strategic, potentially allowing DeSantis to choose an appointee who would not challenge a possible gubernatorial run by First Lady Casey DeSantis against U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

“DeSantis says Grok’s lack of knowledge about Florida sports shows holes in AI” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is sounding the alarm on the “perils” of artificial intelligence, promising to unveil a statewide approach in the coming months to “protect people from some of the negative effects of this technology.” During remarks in Gainesville, DeSantis illustrated his concerns by describing how he had to correct the AI program Grok about the University of Florida’s national championships in football and basketball, calling it flawed for getting basic facts wrong. He warned against allowing technology to “displace” human thinking and turning society over to “tech overlords.” Ironically, DeSantis recently vetoed legislation that would have required a state report on the impact of AI on Florida’s workforce, arguing that the report would be obsolete by the time it was published.

“How DeSantis has reshaped the death penalty in Florida” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times — During DeSantis’ first term, he signed only two death warrants, but that number surged to six in 2023 during his presidential campaign. After a brief lull, DeSantis has dramatically increased the pace again, with eight executions so far this year, positioning Florida to set a new state record and lead the nation in capital punishment. Beyond the numbers, DeSantis has reshaped death penalty law by lowering the jury requirement for a death sentence from unanimous to just eight votes, a direct response to the Parkland shooter’s life sentence. He also authorized capital punishment for child rapists, a law that defies U.S. Supreme Court precedent but has yet to be challenged in court, framing his actions within a “tough-on-crime” agenda.

“James Uthmeier appeals judge’s contempt finding in immigration case” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Attorney General Uthmeier has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that found him in civil contempt because of a letter he sent in April after she ordered a halt to enforcement of a new state immigration law. Uthmeier’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams’ ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. As is common, the notice does not detail arguments that Uthmeier will make at the Atlanta-based appeals court. But the appeal is the latest move in an unusual dispute between Uthmeier and the Miami-based judge. The issue stems from a law, passed during a February Special Session, which created state crimes for undocumented immigrants who enter or reenter Florida.

“Uthmeier: Call ICE hotline if your undocumented ex should be deported” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Palm Beach Post — If blocking your ex isn’t enough, try calling Florida’s Attorney General. In a post on social media, Uthmeier said his office got a tip from someone whose abusive ex overstayed a tourism visa. He is now in the process of being deported. “If your ex is in this country illegally, please feel free to reach out to our office. We’d be happy to assist,” Uthmeier wrote on X. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) already has a tip line that receives more than 15,000 calls a month, according to the agency. ICE staff collect information received from phone calls and then turn over that information to specific programs within the Department of Homeland Security.

Jared Ochs heads to EOG — Ochs is joining the Governor’s Office as a Deputy Chief of Staff, effective July 28. In a prepared statement, DeSantis Chief of Staff Jason Weida said Ochs’ “extensive experience throughout Florida agencies will help ensure that Florida remains a national leader in the subject matters he will oversee, including education — wherein Florida has set the gold standard.” UWF interim President and immediate past Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. lauded the move, saying, “ … my time working with him at the Department of Education and at Department of Juvenile Justice makes me confident he will be a great addition to the team in the Office of the Governor.” Ochs is currently Chief of Staff at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, a position he has held since April 2024.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Brian Ballard, Courtney Coppola, Jose Diaz, Dane Eagle, Abigail Vail, Ballard Partners: AquaFence, Ambipar Holding.

Martina Nadeau: 1-800 Contacts

“A health care tax credit that powers Florida’s small businesses is going away” via Riya Sharma of the Tampa Bay Times — At her Inverness salon, Tara McVicker was midway through an appointment when a client mentioned that the tax credits she used to pay for her health insurance would disappear by year’s end. McVicker froze. The 51-year-old aesthetician and cancer survivor said that coverage had saved her life. Without it, she estimates the years of surgeries, tests, and treatments would have cost more than half a million dollars. But the enhanced credits that made that possible will expire at the end of the year. When they do, McVicker, who still sees an oncologist for follow-up care, said she will no longer be able to afford her treatment. The stakes are especially high in Florida, which leads the nation in enrollment under the Affordable Care Act.

“Florida leased property it bought from Colliers back for one-third of estimated value” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — State officials leased 25,000 acres back to a company connected to the powerful Collier family for less than one-third of its appraised value, following a controversial $122 million land purchase approved by the Florida Cabinet. Despite two separate market analyses pegging the annual lease value at over $1.1 million, the state settled for just $350,000. The Department of Environmental Protection defended the low price by claiming the appraisals didn’t reflect the land’s current condition. The Sierra Club blasted the “rotten deal that stunk to high heaven,” questioning why officials would get appraisals only to ignore them. The watchdog group argued that both Florida taxpayers and the designated wildlife corridor are getting the short end of the stick.

“Florida still #1 for international buyers, NAR Report confirms” via Florida Politics — Florida continues its reign as the top U.S. destination for international homebuyers, capturing 21% of all foreign residential real estate purchases from April 2024 to March 2025, according to a new report from the National Association of REALTORS®. As the U.S. international real estate market rebounds, with the dollar value of foreign buyer purchases surging 33% year-over-year, the Sunshine State stands out for its economic strength, tax advantages, and global appeal. “That kind of sustained interest says a lot, not just about the strength of our market, but about the trust global buyers place in Florida,” said Tim Weisheyer, president of Florida Realtors®.

“Lacking ridership and revenue, Florida’s lauded private rail is worrying investors” via Martin Z Braun, Reshmi Basu, and Eliza Ronalds-Hannon of Bloomberg — Brightline, the high-speed train connecting Miami and Orlando, is facing severe financial turbulence, sparking anxiety among its investors. The company recently delayed an interest payment on $1.2 billion in bonds after its ridership and revenue fell dramatically short of projections — running 53% and 67% below estimates, respectively. This underperformance has caused its junk bond prices to plummet and has led some debt holders to reportedly consult with law firms. The financial stress creates significant hurdles for the once-lauded private rail project, casting a shadow over its success story and its planned expansion from California to Las Vegas. The company is now under pressure to raise new capital to navigate the crisis.

“DeSantis lashes out at Fox News host for suggesting Donald Trump was mean to him” via Ewan Palmer of the Daily Beast — DeSantis shot down the suggestion that Trump ever said nasty things about him around the 2024 GOP Primary, despite the President launching a barrage of insults and nicknames at his rival. Speaking to Fox News’ One Nation host Brian Kilmeade, DeSantis was asked how he and Trump are getting along now, as the pair “went at it pretty hard” during the Primary season, with Kilmeade noting Trump targeted DeSantis in particular. “I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just you guys,” DeSantis said. “I think we get along great.” DeSantis seemed to have memory-holed that Trump spent several months lashing out at his one-time top ally.

“Deflecting Jeffrey Epstein questions, Trump urges DOJ to ‘go after’ Barack Obama” via Eli Stokols of POLITICO — Trump attempted to shift the public’s focus away from the building crisis around the release of sealed documents detailing the Epstein case by urging his Justice Department to go after his predecessors. “Whether it’s right or wrong, it’s time to go after people,” Trump said, accusing former Obama of “treason.” As he took questions alongside Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office, Trump dismissed the furor over the disgraced former financier, driven largely by Republican lawmakers and his own supporters, as “a witch hunt,” claiming he “didn’t know” about the Justice Department’s decision to seek a new interview with Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors and other crimes.

“Pam Bondi directs prosecutor to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell about Epstein investigation” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Attorney General Bondi has directed a prosecutor to meet with lawyers for Maxwell, an associate of Epstein. Maxwell was previously convicted of child sex trafficking in connection with an investigation of the dead Palm Beach financier. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that Bondi called for communication with Maxwell’s attorneys and asked if she would provide further information to Justice Department prosecutors. “This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead,” Blanche said.

“FEMA Urban Search and Rescue chief resigns, citing agency ‘chaos’, colleagues said” via Lisa Friedman of The New York Times — Ken Pagurek, the head of FEMA’s urban search and rescue unit, has resigned, telling colleagues he was frustrated by Trump administration policies that delayed disaster response. The tipping point was the slow deployment to deadly floods in Texas, which he and others blame on a new rule requiring Homeland Security Secretary Noem to approve spending over $100,000 personally. A DHS spokesperson dismissed the concerns as “laughable,” framing the policy as responsible financial oversight and Pagurek’s exit as a “personal career decision.” His departure follows other high-level resignations and significant staff reductions at FEMA, raising concerns about the agency’s ability to respond to disasters as the administration seeks to shift more responsibility to the states.

“U.S. companies, consumers are paying for Trump’s tariffs, not foreign firms” via Georgina Boos of Bloomberg — Contrary to Trump’s claims that other countries pay for tariffs, American businesses and consumers are bearing the brunt of the costs. General Motors disclosed on Tuesday that tariffs have reduced its profits by over $1 billion, as it chose to absorb the impact, while prices for other imported goods, such as toys and appliances, have increased. Macroeconomic data indicate that Americans are largely footing the bill, with little evidence that foreign suppliers are lowering their prices in response. As a result, economists warn of more pressure on U.S. consumer prices. Companies like Nike are already planning “surgical” price hikes, suggesting that businesses will not sacrifice their profits for much longer and will pass the costs to consumers.

“Confidence in Social Security is waning, according to new AARP survey” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A new AARP survey reveals that American confidence in the Social Security system has hit its lowest point in over a decade. Only 36% of Americans now have confidence that the 90-year-old program will be there for them, down from 43% in 2020. Despite this declining trust, an overwhelming 96% of respondents still believe the program is important, with many considering it more crucial for today’s retirees than ever before. In high-retiree states like Florida, a large percentage of seniors rely on the benefits. This growing uncertainty is fueling financial anxiety, as 78% of Americans now worry that Social Security won’t provide enough income for them to live on once they stop working.

“House GOP moves to rename Kennedy Center Opera House after Melania Trump” via Judy Kurtz of The Hill — The Kennedy Center’s famed opera house could be renamed to honor Trump, if House Republicans have their way. House Republicans on the Appropriations Committee approved an amendment to the interior, environment and related agencies annual spending bill that would rename the opera house in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts the “First Lady Melania Trump Opera House.” The panel voted 33-25 to approve the amendment, which was part of a series of others. The push to pay homage to the First Lady came months after President Trump, in an unprecedented move that drew some criticism, overhauled the Kennedy Center’s Board and named himself as its Chair.

“Gus Bilirakis, Kathy Castor again file bipartisan legislation to say ‘HEC No’ to ‘zombie campaigns’” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — U.S. Reps. Bilirakis and Castor have joined U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland to reintroduce legislation to slay “zombie campaigns.” That refers to campaign accounts stacked with cash and used for various purposes — often far outside the intended purposes — long after the candidate the accounts were supposed to benefit left office. The bipartisan legislation — Castor and Raskin are Democrats, while Bilirakis is a Republican — is dubbed the Honest Elections and Campaign, No Gain Act, or cleverly, “HEC No.” It calls on those no longer seeking office to close their campaign accounts within two years, rather than allowing them to remain open indefinitely.

“Palm Beach County School Board Chair Karen Brill files for re-election” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Palm Beach County School Board Chair Brill is running for a fifth term. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, and I look forward to continuing to work on the issues that matter most to our district,” Brill said in a statement. “From improving student outcomes and upgrading infrastructure to managing our growing $5.6 billion budget responsibly, our mission remains clear: provide every student the tools they need to succeed.” Brill appears to have put in her paperwork to run for another term in District 3 on July 9. She is so far the only candidate filed to compete in next year’s contest for the seat.

Christina Romelus launches Palm Beach County School Board campaign — Former Boynton Beach City Commissioner Romelus has entered the race for PBC School Board Seat 4. “As a mother and an educator, I know our public schools are full of potential — but we must do more to ensure every child has the resources, support, and safety they need to succeed,” said Romelus. “I’m running for School Board because I’m ready to fight for our students, uplift our teachers, and be a strong voice for every family in Palm Beach County.” According to her campaign announcement, Romelus “will focus on ensuring access to high-quality resources and curriculum so that every student — regardless of ZIP code — have the tools they need to succeed in school and in life, ensuring school safety, and fostering stronger partnerships between schools and parents to create more transparent, inclusive, and responsive educational environments.”

“Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore under investigation for hosting ‘sexualized’ performance” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Vice Mayor Moore is under investigation by the Office of Statewide Prosecution for hosting a “Pride Tea Dance” last month — at the Kilted Mermaid, a bar she owns — which may have violated state law concerning sexualized performances in front of children. Attorney General Uthmeier subpoenaed Moore and the Kilted Mermaid on July 8. There is evidence, Uthmeier said in a press release, that Moore advertised the June 29 performance on social media as “all ages welcome.” Featuring adult, sexualized performers in front of children violates state law, he said in the release. The City Council discussed the issue on July 22, hearing both supportive and critical public comments about Moore, amid calls for her resignation.

“He was the suspect in a brutal Florida Keys murder. Now he’s in Alligator Alcatraz” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The Keys community was still recovering from Hurricane Irma when the firefighters made the grisly discovery around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 21, 2017. And many of the people looking for work cleaning people’s yards from the damage caused by the Category 4 storm lived on boats in a mooring field behind the Murray Nelson Government Center on the bayside of U.S. 1, right across the street from the VFW where the victim, Mary Bonneville, went to drink and play video poker just about every night. The mooring field is also where the man — who prosecutors charged with Bonneville’s murder two years later — lived on his boat. But he’s not in prison; instead, he landed in Alligator Alcatraz.

“WQCS takes $250K hit from federal, state cuts; eyes ‘tough decisions’ on programming” via Jack Randall of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Listeners to WQCS-FM, the Treasure Coast’s National Public Radio member station, may be losing some of their favorite programs. Indian River State College — which owns WQCS-FM and stations WQCP, WQJS and WQCO — is bracing for a loss of about $250,000 in federal and state funding, according to a statement from Chris Puorro, IRSC Public Media associate vice president and general manager. It accounts for approximately 14% of the station’s revenue from last year. “To be clear, this does not mean that WQCS is going to ‘shut down’ or ‘go away,'” Puorro said in the statement. “In the spirit of public media, we will not sensationalize or exaggerate our loss.

“Ex-Orlando Deputy Fire Chief sues city over his termination” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A former senior fire official in Orlando is suing the city over accusations he was unfairly fired. That official said he defended another employee whom he claimed had been retaliated against for needing disability accommodations. In his short tenure with the city, former Deputy Fire Chief Manuel Navarro also said his authority was undermined by leadership after he brought up concerns over “dangerous working conditions” in the fire stations from what he said were problems with mold, rodent infestation and a lack of air conditioning, according to his federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court earlier this month.

“Long-conservative Seminole votes to raise taxes for first time in 16 years” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Commissioners in Seminole County, where elected leaders have long prided themselves on keeping taxes low, voted to hike property taxes for the first time in nearly two decades. Under the higher rate, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $300,000 would see a $144 increase in property tax. But it’s not a done deal. Commissioners will vote on the final tax rate Sept. 23, before Seminole’s new fiscal plan goes into effect on Oct. 1. Acknowledging their decision was not easy, Commissioners said Seminole — like nearly every other local government across the state — is struggling with soaring insurance costs, persistent inflation, state financial mandates and expanding mass transit services.

“Groveland City Council wants charter amendment to suspend Council members” via James Wilkins of GrowthSpotter — Less than a week after the court ordered Groveland to reinstate embattled Council member Judith Fike, the city’s Mayor and Council are proposing a charter amendment that would give them the legal authority to suspend members and strip them of their office. The City Council discussed the potential charter amendment as part of a broader discussion about extending the terms of its members from two to four years. Groveland Mayor Keith Keogh said the Council should pause those plans until they have the authority to suspend Council members. “With some of the legal advice we’ve gotten lately, I’d hold back a little bit on that because there is not a mechanism today in the charter to remove anybody who may have an issue,” he said.

“Daytona Beach’s new internal auditor will keep a close eye on tax dollars” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The city has a new internal auditor who will be under the authority of City Commissioners, not the City Manager. Commissioners voted to hire Abinet Belachew, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in auditing and financial management, as their new City Auditor. Belachew has most recently served as Director of the Office of Financial Management for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). In his role, which is being eliminated as part of federal government cuts under the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, he managed a $1.2 billion budget and led a team responsible for financial reporting, internal controls and compliance in high-risk international environments.”

“Titusville, Cape Canaveral Councils choose new City Managers to fill vacancies” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Titusville and Cape Canaveral will soon have new City Managers. The Titusville City Council has promoted longtime Assistant City Manager Tom Abbate to City Manager — after all of the other four finalists for the job withdrew their candidacies before the final round of interviews. The City Council voted 4-1 to select Abbate as City Manager, rather than reopen the job search. Abbate has been Assistant City Manager of Titusville since 2005. Abbate has also been the interim City Manager since April, following the retirement of City Manager Scott Larese, who served for more than a decade in the position and had an annual salary of $228,321.60 at the time of his retirement.

“Tropicana Field roof replacement begins even as Rays future in St. Pete remains uncertain” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A roof installation crew is now installing netting that will be used as a work platform to replace the iconic domed roof on the Tampa Bay Rays’ home stadium at Tropicana Field near downtown St. Petersburg. The work follows the removal of much of the roof from the structure last year during Hurricane Milton. Crews are currently in the roof mobilization phase, with installation to begin next month. The roof is expected to be completed in December, with turf installation and major interior work to follow after the roof project is finished. The entire Tropicana Field repair project is expected to be complete by April 2026.

“Florida Poly in Lakeland leaves state watch list after unchanged score on annual measure” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Florida Polytechnic University is no longer on a watch list with the State University System (SUS). The Lakeland school is one of four in the system that has been removed from watch status based on its scores in an annual performance assessment. Florida Poly received an overall score of 74, the same score it achieved in 2024. The university was placed on the state’s watch list after its overall score declined from 86 in 2023 to 74 last year. The SUS removed Florida Poly from the list — along with Florida A&M University, the University of Central Florida, and the University of North Florida — after each institution either retained its score from 2024 or improved it, according to an SUS report.

Christian Caban, Monesia Brown appointed to TSC Board — DeSantis has appointed Caban and reappointed Brown to the Tallahassee State College District Board of Trustees. Caban is the Principal of Wolf Hospitality Group and a Leon County Commissioner. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemical science from Florida State University. Brown is the vice president of Government Relations at North Highland. She previously served as a member of the State Board of Education. Brown earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Illinois State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin. Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“UF breaks own record on spending for research projects in FY 2025” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A record $1.33 billion was spent on research projects at the University of Florida for the 2025 fiscal year that concluded June 30. That figure also represents a 4.5% increase in research expenditures for the Gainesville university, which represents a $57.3 million increase over the 2024 fiscal year, according to a UF news release. “This new record sends an unmistakable signal that the University of Florida’s research enterprise is a rock-solid powerhouse, and the important work our researchers are doing is absolutely vital to the great state of Florida, the nation and the world,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair.

“Critics warn against change in Sarasota Co. School Board anti-discrimination policy” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota School Board members will consider repealing the district’s anti-discrimination policy and replacing it with new guidance based on direction from Trump’s administration. Critics worry the decision could lead to destruction of legal protections for marginalized students and school employees across the state. “We are very concerned this could be the beginning of a wave,” said Joe Saunders, Equality Florida’s Senior Political Director. “Despite there being no legal requirement to do this, and three courts having enjoined the vague guidance from the Trump administration, districts are feeling the pressure to do something. This is a very dangerous precedent.

“Cape Coral faced backlash over limiting citizen input. Does it violate Sunshine Law?” via Mickenzie Hannon and Layza Pinero Resto of the Naples Daily News — A controversial shift in how Cape Coral residents participate in local Council meetings has sparked backlash and prompted the city to reconsider policy. Critics argue the new rules limit civic participation and may violate Florida’s Sunshine Law. A proposal to revisit the policy is already on the agenda for the Council meeting July 23, with multiple Council members indicating they’re open to restoring public input to its original place earlier in the meeting. Now, however, general citizen comments occur at the end of regular meetings, after the City Council has cast its votes. “I believe The Cape Coral City Council has violated The Sunshine Law of The State of Florida,” former Mayor John Sullivan wrote to The News-Press.

“Ozzy Osbourne’s Florida concerts included two in Fort Myers. One was highly controversial” via Mark H. Bickel and Dave Osborn of the Fort Myers News-Press — It was 1983. On the front page of the Friday, Feb. 25, edition of The News-Press, there was a headline that read: “Rocker Osbourne pours on decibels, leaves devil alone.” The night before, Osbourne, who died at the age of 76 and who is considered one of heavy metal’s greatest pioneers, performed in front of a “screaming mass” of 4,630 people at the Lee County Civic Center. But not before enduring a firestorm of controversy that took place days before the show when the Lee County Commission voted to allow Osbourne to perform.

“The political wisdom of Ozzy Osbourne” via Paul Dallinson of POLITICO — Osbourne, the legendary Black Sabbath frontman infamous for biting the heads off a bat and two doves, has died at 76. His death follows a final reunion with his original bandmates just weeks ago at a star-studded farewell concert.

While known for his wild antics, Osbourne’s global fame also led to numerous encounters with world leaders, and he never shied away from sharing his brutally honest, often expletive-laden, political opinions.

He found former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair “charming” but couldn’t stomach him “hanging around with pop stars” while soldiers were dying in the Middle East. When Blair mentioned he couldn’t figure out the chords to “Iron Man,” Osbourne internally fumed, “Who honestly gives a fk?” He was even more blunt about George W. Bush, whom he met at a 2002 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, calling him “a ct” and saying he “never quite got his deal.”

In contrast, he found Hillary Clinton to be a “wonderful, a very nice lady.”

More recently, Osbourne clashed with Trump over using “Crazy Train” without permission, issuing a statement that forbade any campaign from using his music and snidely suggested that Trump ask his “musician friends,” such as Kanye West or Kid Rock, instead. He blasted Trump’s COVID-19 response, calling him a “fool” for not listening to experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and arguing that being President requires expertise, much like being a heart surgeon.

Ultimately, Osbourne seemed to hold all politicians in similar disregard, once quipping, “I don’t understand politicians; they all should form one big, huge rock band and see how they play.”

“The desperation of Trump’s posts” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic — Trump’s weekend social media spree was a desperate attempt to distract from the Epstein scandal, but it revealed something more alarming. His flurry of bizarre posts — from AI-generated videos of Obama’s arrest to inscrutable extreme-sports clips — shows a President exhibiting severe “Facebook Uncle syndrome.” This isn’t just strategic propaganda; it’s the work of a man who seems addled, raging, and powerless. He is retreating from reality into a fan-fiction world where he can jail his enemies and is universally beloved. While his posts once shaped global events, they now merely reflect his own detachment — a terrifying sign of an emotionally unwell leader losing his grip on reality.

“Don’t call it ‘Alligator Auschwitz.’ But do get angry, demand better” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — My columns on the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center have sparked many angry emails, but the ones demanding I call it “Alligator Auschwitz” are the most troubling. I absolutely will not. Experts at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center agree that comparing this facility to a genocide site trivializes that horror. Such lazy comparisons are not only inaccurate but also play directly into the hands of politicians eager to deflect from the very real problems. The focus should be on the actual issues: the denial of due process, the imprisonment of people without charges, and the award of unaudited, no-bid contracts to political donors. There is plenty to be outraged about right here in Florida without resorting to inappropriate historical analogies.

“Uthmeier plays the trans card skillfully” via Bill Cotterell of the News Service of Florida — Attorney General Uthmeier took a deep dive into court precedents, state laws, popular political opinion and even one of Trump’s more eyebrow-raising executive orders and came up with a novel way of looking at the controversy over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. In a letter to the U.S. Masters Swimming organization, Florida’s top legal officer cited the “public nuisance” law as yet one more reason for strict maintenance of “his” and “hers” competitive categories for sporting events. In addition to any medical, privacy or civil-rights considerations raised by the furor over gender identity, Uthmeier said the nationwide clamor is just plain annoying.

“Coca-Cola to launch cane sugar soda in Fall after Trump demand” via Ben Berkowitz of Axios — Coca-Cola Co. said it plans to launch a new Coke product this Fall made with U.S. cane sugar. The move is a response to Trump’s statement last week that the company would use sugar, rather than high fructose corn syrup, in its sodas. That announcement, which took most people by surprise, led to confusion about the company’s plans, with farm groups warning a full switch away from corn syrup could cost thousands of jobs. Tuesday’s statement makes clear Coke will launch a new product, rather than a full replacement of the ingredient in its existing line.

“Trulieve reaches Nirvana with Black Buddha medicinal cannabis product” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Roz McCarthy, the founder of Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), is transitioning from activism to entrepreneurship by launching her own cannabis brand, “Black Buddha,” in partnership with the retailer Trulieve. McCarthy, who started M4MM nine years ago to advocate for her son with sickle cell anemia, was inspired to create the wellness-focused brand after her own healing journey with cannabis following a severe car accident in 2022. She describes the brand as a product of her “enlightenment” period and her belief in the plant’s power. Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers praised the partnership, stating McCarthy’s story aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to provide purpose-driven products. Black Buddha uses spiritual branding to promote a sense of wellness.

Best wishes to former Rep. Matt Willhite, Fritz Brogan, Michael Hoffman, former Pinellas Commissioner Charlie Justice, and Tracie Pough, Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

