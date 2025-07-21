UF hires 20 new faculty for civic education school at Gainesville campus

The University of Florida (UF) is expanding its faculty roster at one of its traditional institutions.

UF officials announced that they have hired 20 new faculty members to teach in the Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education. The school focuses on “research and teaching on Western civilization and the principles of a free society.” That includes disciplines such as political science, history, philosophy, literature, economics and related courses.

The additions boost the number of faculty at the Hamilton School to 53 instructors. Those new faculty members also promote the chamber’s designation from an academic center to a full-fledged school at UF.

The Hamilton School already has about 1,340 students enrolled. With the new faculty members, UF officials say they anticipate that figure to increase to about 1,500 in the upcoming Fall semester.

“The Hamilton School is moving forward at lightning speed to hire top-flight faculty who are providing an outstanding educational experience for our students,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair. “The University of Florida is leading the way in creating a model of classical education that other institutions will soon be emulating.”

The interim Director of the Hamilton School, Robert G. Ingram, said the new hires are from diverse backgrounds from various universities and colleges across the country and beyond.

“This latest cohort of faculty, including Harvard’s Jim Hankins, helps us both deepen and expand our curricular offerings for UF undergraduate and graduate students,” Ingram said. “With these new hires, Hamilton cements its standing as one of the best places in the world to study the principles, ideals and institutions of Western and American civilization.”

All the additional faculty members have a Ph.D., and six of the new hires were educated at Ivy League schools such as Princeton and Harvard, among others. Three of the new faculty members were educated at international institutions.