Last Call for 7.21.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

It’s official. Former Sen. Blaise Ingoglia has been sworn in as the state’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Florida Supreme Court Justice John Couriel gave the oath. Ingoglia’s wife, Julie, held the Bible during the ceremony in the Florida Capitol’s Cabinet Room.

Gov. Ron DeSantis turned to a trusted longtime ally to fill the Cabinet position left vacant after Jimmy Patronis resigned to run for Congress.

For MAGA supporters, it was a controversial choice. President Donald Trump had endorsed former Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters for the position.

DeSantis pushed back with strong words, saying Gruters had a “linguini spine.”

“If George Washington rose from the dead and came back and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Will you appoint Joe Gruters CFO?’ my response would be, ‘No, I can’t do that without betraying the voters that elected me,’” DeSantis said at a press conference last week.

On Monday, DeSantis continued to defend his CFO pick, praising Ingoglia for his willingness to fight and his strong conservative track record on issues such as parental rights, the Second Amendment, and other key concerns.

Calling Ingoglia one of Florida’s most fiscally conservative lawmakers, DeSantis said his new CFO will be utilizing his enhanced powers to audit local government spending.

Quote of the Day

​​“You are not going to see anyone fight harder for the taxpayer, for the consumer, than I will, and I’m planning on hitting the ground running.”

— CFO Blaise Ingoglia, at his swearing-in.

Tune In

Marlins try to stay hot at home

The Miami Marlins open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres tonight at loanDepot Park as Miami tries to stay within striking distance of the National League wild card race (6:40 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Florida).

Miami (46-52) sits seven and a half games out of the final wild card spot after taking two of three from the Kansas City Royals to open the second half of the season. Over a longer stretch, the Marlins have won 15 of the last 22 games dating to June 22.

All-star Kyle Stowers leads Miami with a .295 batting average, 21 home runs and 59 runs batted in.

Eury Perez is scheduled to start tonight. The 6-foot-8 right-hander is 3-2 with a 3.18 earned run average. He has won his last three starts behind an average of nearly 10 runs per game. In the three starts, Perez has surrendered one earned run.

San Diego (54-45) occupies the final wild card spot entering play tonight. The Padres have won six of the last 10 games, including taking two of three in Washington against the Nationals following the All-Star Break.

If the Marlins are to climb into the wild card race, they will do so mainly on the road. After the home series against San Diego, Miami will play the next six games away from South Florida, with road trips to Milwaukee and St. Louis scheduled.

