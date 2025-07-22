Personnel note: Manny Orozco returns to EDGE Communications

EDGE Communications is welcoming back a familiar face.

The Miami-based public affairs firm has brought Manny Orozco back into the fold as Public Affairs & Communications Consultant, a role that builds on his years of experience in campaign strategy, digital communications and federal advocacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manny back to the EDGE family,” said Christian Ulvert, the firm’s founder and CEO. “Manny’s dynamic blend of strong communications and campaign experience makes him a powerful addition to our team. His passion for advocacy and our South Florida community will help EDGE clients continue to communicate with authenticity and impact.”

A Colombian-American political pro and University of Central Florida graduate, Orozco most recently served as Federal Affairs Advisor for Miami-Dade County, representing local priorities to the White House, federal agencies and Congress. Before that, he worked as Digital Director and Special Aide to Miami-Dade MayorDaniella Levine Cava, after helping lead her 2020 run as Deputy Campaign Manager.

Orozco’s early résumé includes leading Florida youth mobilization for NextGen America in 2018, driving millennial turnout across college campuses, and organizing with EDGE on various campaigns throughout Miami-Dade.

EDGE, now approaching its third decade in operation, is one of South Florida’s top political communications firms. Past and present clients include Levine Cava, former Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Reps. Allison Tant and Ashley Gantt, former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, former Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, current Palm Beach State Attorney Alexcia Cox, and Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle.