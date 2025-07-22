July 22, 2025
Personnel note: Trey Goldman to lead public policy efforts at Florida Realtors

Trey Goldman is stepping in as the public policy lead at Florida Realtors, the state’s largest professional trade association.

Goldman, who has long served as the organization’s legislative counsel, has been named Senior Vice President of Public Policy, where he’ll now lead all legislative and regulatory advocacy for the association. That includes overseeing the public policy office, shaping Florida Realtors’ legislative agenda, and coordinating member involvement across public policy issues.

“Trey is the ultimate choice for this position due to his long-time leadership at Florida Realtors,” said CEO Margy Grant. “His skill set is exceptional in so many areas — especially the combination of his legal expertise, deep industry knowledge, hands-on legislative experience, and strong communication skills.”

Florida Realtors President Tim Weisheyer added, “With his vast legislative experience, his expert knowledge and the strength and breadth of his relationships with decision-makers, we are excited to see Trey take on the role of leading our advocacy efforts.”

Goldman has spent years representing Florida Realtors before the Legislature, regulatory agencies, the Governor’s Office and Cabinet, with a focus on insurance and community association law. He serves on the Executive Council of the Florida Bar’s Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section.

A Daytona Beach native and second-generation Realtor, Goldman earned a degree in real estate and urban analysis from the University of Florida College of Business and holds a law degree from the University of Florida College of Law.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson

