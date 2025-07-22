July 22, 2025
Personnel note: Morgan Odum joins Tampa Electric as Polk County Regional Affairs Manager

Drew Wilson

Morgan Odum copy
'Her expertise will be a valuable asset ...'

Tampa Electric has tapped Morgan Odum as its new Regional Affairs Manager for Polk County, where she’ll help lead local government engagement and strengthen county partnerships throughout the region.

Odum brings nearly a decade of experience in community relations and public affairs, most recently serving as Public Affairs Manager for The Mosaic Company. Her work in Polk and Hardee counties has focused on cross-sector collaboration and civic engagement — areas where she’s widely respected.

“Morgan has a deep understanding of this community and a strong reputation for working across sectors to build meaningful partnerships,” said Stephanie Smith, Tampa Electric’s Vice President of State and Regional Affairs. “Her expertise will be a valuable asset in forging collaborative relationships that drive lasting, positive change in the communities we serve.”

Odum is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in food and resource economics with a focus on marketing and management. A Polk County native, she said she’s excited to help advance Tampa Electric’s work in the region.

“I’m excited to join the Tampa Electric team and be part of the impactful work already underway in Polk County,” Odum said. “I look forward to supporting TECO’s commitment to investing in the growth and well-being of our region.”

Tampa Electric serves approximately 860,000 customers in West Central Florida and is a subsidiary of a Halifax-based energy company Emera Inc.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics

