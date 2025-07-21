July 21, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Danny Nix presents $250K grant to support Mote Marine’s snook initiative
Snook. Image via Mote.

Jacob OglesJuly 21, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Adam Hattersley to run for Hillsborough County Commission, hopes to reclaim a seat for Dems

Headlines

Florida expands access to regenerative medicine with new stem cell therapy law

HeadlinesPanhandle

James Uthmeier charges Escambia County woman with exploiting elderly man

Snook
The Placida Republican championed the funding with Joe Gruters.

Rep. Danny Nix hooked another $250,000 to help Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium restock the snook population.

The Placida Republican presented a check at Mote’s Aquaculture Research Park. The state funding will go to the Strategic Snook Stock Enhancement Initiative, which recently released another 28,000 juvenile snook into Sarasota estuaries. The fish were released over an eight-day period and marked the largest such release in the fisheries program’s history.

“Florida’s future depends on how well we protect what makes our way of life so special like our waters, our wildlife, and our heritage,” Nix said.

“Mote Marine Laboratory is leading the way with science and innovation, and I’m proud to support their mission. I want to thank Dr. Michael P. Crosby and his team for their invaluable contributions to our region and thank Governor DeSantis for recognizing the importance of preserving our natural resources for generations to come.”

Nix, a freshman Republican, championed the funding in the House this year as Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, supported the effort in the Senate.

“Mote Marine Laboratory is a world-class institution doing work that directly benefits our environment, our economy, and our quality of life,” Gruters said. “This investment helps ensure that Florida remains a leader in marine science and fisheries conservation for years to come.”

Crosby, President and CEO of Mote, said the money would be valuable to the marine community on the Gulf coast.

“Mote Marine Laboratory deeply appreciates the support of Representative Nix, Senator Gruters, and Gov. DeSantis in our efforts to scale stock enhancement and provide innovative solutions to population depletion,” Crosby said.

“Through cutting-edge science and innovation, Mote is committed to advancing sustainable fisheries management and strengthening the economic future of Florida’s vital recreational fishing industry.”

The funding was part of the state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The snook initiative is part of Mote’s mission to restore marine ecosystems and strengthen Florida’s environmental and economic resilience.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJames Uthmeier charges Escambia County woman with exploiting elderly man

nextFlorida expands access to regenerative medicine with new stem cell therapy law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories