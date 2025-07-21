Danny Nix presents $250K grant to support Mote Marine’s snook initiative

Rep. Danny Nix hooked another $250,000 to help Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium restock the snook population.

The Placida Republican presented a check at Mote’s Aquaculture Research Park. The state funding will go to the Strategic Snook Stock Enhancement Initiative, which recently released another 28,000 juvenile snook into Sarasota estuaries. The fish were released over an eight-day period and marked the largest such release in the fisheries program’s history.

“Florida’s future depends on how well we protect what makes our way of life so special like our waters, our wildlife, and our heritage,” Nix said.

“Mote Marine Laboratory is leading the way with science and innovation, and I’m proud to support their mission. I want to thank Dr. Michael P. Crosby and his team for their invaluable contributions to our region and thank Governor DeSantis for recognizing the importance of preserving our natural resources for generations to come.”

Nix, a freshman Republican, championed the funding in the House this year as Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican, supported the effort in the Senate.

“Mote Marine Laboratory is a world-class institution doing work that directly benefits our environment, our economy, and our quality of life,” Gruters said. “This investment helps ensure that Florida remains a leader in marine science and fisheries conservation for years to come.”

Crosby, President and CEO of Mote, said the money would be valuable to the marine community on the Gulf coast.

“Mote Marine Laboratory deeply appreciates the support of Representative Nix, Senator Gruters, and Gov. DeSantis in our efforts to scale stock enhancement and provide innovative solutions to population depletion,” Crosby said.

“Through cutting-edge science and innovation, Mote is committed to advancing sustainable fisheries management and strengthening the economic future of Florida’s vital recreational fishing industry.”

The funding was part of the state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The snook initiative is part of Mote’s mission to restore marine ecosystems and strengthen Florida’s environmental and economic resilience.