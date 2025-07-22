Jimmy Patronis says Jeffrey Epstein controversy has put Congress at an ‘impasse’

A Panhandle Congressman says focus on Jeffrey Epstein is blocking legislators from doing what they were elected to do.

“He did horrible things, you know. For those crazies out there that want to get to the bottom of it, let them have it. I just want to work, OK?” U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis said on Pensacola’s News Radio 1620.

“And right now, the Epstein files have gotten to the point where it has created an impasse for us getting things done because we have such a slim majority, and the Democrats have found an issue that they’ve been able to basically block any committee moving forward because they’re loading it up with Epstein amendments.”

Patronis has “no problem getting everything all released,” but called the issue a “massive energy and time suck at the end of the day.”

“When you have issues like a dead pedophile’s black book consuming everything that we’re trying to do for the good of the people, it’s frustrating,” Patronis added. “Can we quit talking about it so we can start doing some good?”

President Donald Trump has ordered the release of some material with significant contingencies attached. But he’s ultimately skeptical more transparency will quell the harshest critics.

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all grand jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to court approval,” he said Saturday on Truth Social. “With that being said, and even if the court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more.”

While Attorney General Pam Bondi promised full disclosure in February, her Office has fallen short of that aspiration.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019. His alleged accomplice and sometimes girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was later charged and convicted of sex trafficking in 2020.

Bondi has said her office will meet with Maxwell to get to the bottom of the alleged scheme between Epstein and her.