USDA announces millions in disaster relief for Florida’s citrus growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing $675 million in disaster relief to Florida agriculture producers.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins was in Southwest Florida with state citrus leaders to announce the pending distribution of the block grants to Sunshine State farmers.

The funding is part of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” signed by President Donald Trump this month. The money is part of a long-term extension of the Emergency Citrus Disease Research and Extension Program that now goes out to 2031.

Much of that funding is earmarked for Florida’s citrus industry and will pay for research on how to fight citrus greening, which has been the bane of citrus producers in the Sunshine State for years. Research on other pests and crop diseases will also receive some funding.

“Florida’s citrus growers are grateful to President Trump, Secretary Rollins and our federal and state allies for supporting the revitalization of our industry,” said Kevin Koppelman, President of Florida Citrus Mutual. “From citrus greening to hurricanes, our industry has faced unprecedented challenges. We remain committed to rebuilding a resilient, sustainable future for Florida citrus.”

Some of the funding is also designed to offset losses by many agricultural interests that suffered serious hits during three hurricanes in 2024.

“Secretary Rollins’ announcement of $675 million in disaster relief block grant funding is just the support Florida agriculture needs, and especially the targeted relief our citrus growers need as they work to overcome today’s challenges and strengthen the infrastructure of the state’s citrus industry in the years to come,” said Matt Joyner, Executive Vice President and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual.

Florida’s citrus industry generates about $6.9 billion in annual economic impact in the state. It also accounts for about 32,000 jobs.