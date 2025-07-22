James Uthmeier investigating drag show at wine bar owned by Vero Beach Vice Mayor

Attorney General James Uthmeier has opened an investigation into a Treasure Coast elected official in connection with a “Pride Tea Dance” in June.

Uthmeier announced Tuesday he is subpoenaing Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore for an event she was involved in at a local wine bar, Kilted Mermaid. On June 29, the Pride Tea Dance took place at the establishment and featured drag queen performances, with the event’s promotion stating, “Pride is back baby, with a twist of tradition,” as detailed on the bar’s Instagram account.

Uthmeier, in a press release on Tuesday, said, “There is evidence” that Moore promoted the performance on social media and indicated “all ages welcome.” Uthmeier said the event showcased “sexualized performers in front of children, in violation of Florida law.”

Moore is the co-owner of Kilted Mermaid.

“In Florida, we don’t sacrifice the innocence of children for the perversions of some demented adults,” said Uthmeier. “The Office of Statewide Prosecution opened an investigation into this sexualized performance to determine the extent of the content and exposure to children.”

The adult performers engaged in the drag routines with “revealing attire and burlesque outfits while interacting with children,” according to Uthmeier.

Moore’s Facebook account has multiple promotions for events at the establishment, including an upcoming “Big Bitch Drag Queen Bingo” event set for Sunday. That promotion distinctly defines the event as available for patrons 18 years of age or older.

Uthmeier’s subpoena is seeking any videos of the June 29 event, logs, notes and documents about personnel operating the cameras, copies of employee work schedules, all performers or DJs in the establishment during the event, guest lists, ticket sales records, documents detailing security personnel on duty, copies of written policies, training manuals and guidelines for the Kilted Mermaid.

Uthmeier said Moore and the establishment staff are required to respond to his office by Aug. 8.