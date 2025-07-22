Delegation for 7.22.25: Military budget — floods — the Fed — AI police — TPS

Military victories

The $851 billion budget for the Defense Department cleared the House on a near party-line vote. The bill included a 3.8% raise for service members, funding for border security and elimination of diversity programs within the military.

But members of the Florida congressional delegation also noted several wins for state institutions.

Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, requested $12 million for Naval Air Station Pensacola to construct a hangar to keep the Blue Angels fighter jets in the Panhandle. That funding was included in the budget.

Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, secured a $9.4 million appropriation to streamline production in Northeast Florida of a critical sonar system for the Virginia-class attack submarine program. That funds the Bow-Conformal Array, built at RTX Technology’s Collins Aerospace facility in Jacksonville.

“Northeast Florida stands at the heart of our national defense strategy — and I’m working to reinforce that strength for years to come,” Bean said. “As a steadfast advocate for our Armed Forces, I remain committed to ensuring Northeast Florida has a powerful voice at the highest levels — championing our warfighters, securing our future and investing in the men, women, and missions that keep our nation safe.”

In Central Florida, lawmakers celebrated wins for space spending. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican, pointed to $13 billion to integrate missile defense and space programs under the Golden Dome initiative. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, said that work will be necessary for national defense by maintaining a “strategic superiority” in air and space.

“The bill also includes key investments to strengthen Florida’s role in our national defense, including infrastructure upgrades and enhanced training capabilities that directly support military readiness in our state,” Franklin said.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, had a half-dozen initiatives included in the House budget, including $8 million for Special Operations Command, located at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, to increase formations’ access to resilient satellite equipment. He also noted that the budget has $3 million for research into prevention of military training accidents, something he has pushed for since the death of an Army Specialist from Bradenton in an exercise in South Korea in 2019.

“These policies will support our troops and ensure that our military remains the world’s preeminent fighting force,” Buchanan said. “I’m grateful that my proposals passed the House and look forward to seeing them become law.”

Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican and Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said there were significant wins all around for building the Defense Department’s infrastructure.

“We’re sending a clear bipartisan message that America backs our troops with more than just words as these investments will keep our military strong, our homeland secure, and reaffirms our commitment to those who serve us,” he said.

He specifically cited funding for Army Black Hawk helicopter and Navy and Air Force C-130J procurements and modernization, a Lockheed Martin effort. The defense company produces many of its parts in Florida facilities in Orlando, Titusville, West Palm Beach and Pinellas Park.

The budget passed the House on a 221-209 vote. Florida Representatives broke along party lines, with all Republicans supporting the package and all Democrats opposed.

Flood money

Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott introduced a bill that could provide tax relief for residents who pay flood insurance premiums through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or with private insurers.

The proposed Flood Insurance Relief Act is being backed by both Florida Republicans and is designed to ease the financial toll stemming from flood insurance costs that have been increasing in recent years.

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, is introducing a companion bill in the House.

“As I travel around the Sunshine State, one thing folks continue to tell me is that they are worried about the rising cost of flood insurance,” said Moody, a Plant City Republican.

“That is why today, Sen. Scott and I are working to ease the financial burden on Florida families by proposing a bill that would create a tax deduction on their flood insurance premiums. The Flood Insurance Relief Act is a critical solution that will directly benefit Floridians.”

The wording of the bill provides tax deductions for individuals who purchase flood insurance in a taxable year for property they own or lease. Relief would be available to any person with an annual income of up to $200,000 and $400,000 for joint tax returns.

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between protecting their homes and putting food on the table,” said Scott, a Naples Republican. “I’ve been working on several bills to fix the broken NFIP system and encourage private-sector participation to allow for a more robust, affordable flood insurance market, but we must do more to help families ASAP.”

Donalds is in line with Moody and Scott and said the bill is long overdue.

“For far too long, the rising cost of flood insurance has crushed hardworking Floridians. This is unacceptable, this must change, and this critical issue must be addressed to ensure our economy works for all Americans,” Donalds said.

Auditing the Fed?

As Trump ramps up pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to step aside, Scott has filed a bill that could help facilitate that.

The Naples Republican filed the Federal Reserve Transparency Act with Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky. The legislation would require a full audit of the Fed’s Board of Governors and all regional Reserve Banks.

Scott has heavily criticized Powell in recent years over policies regarding inflation. Trump has recently complained about the costly renovation of Fed facilities, a concern that Scott echoed.

“If the goal were to lose trillions of dollars and get mired in scandals, Jay Powell would be the gold standard — but that’s not the goal. Powell has been a total disaster at the Federal Reserve, accruing over a trillion dollars in losses and mismanaging the central bank at the expense of American families. Under his failed leadership, the Fed has been plagued by ethics scandals, regulatory failures, and a complete lack of transparency,” Scott said.

“Now, he’s blowing $2.5 billion on a luxury renovation at the Fed’s headquarters — that’s more than an NFL stadium or a brand-new skyscraper. American taxpayers deserve answers and accountability, which is why I’ve already introduced bipartisan legislation to require an independent, Senate-confirmed Inspector General at the Fed, and am proud to be leading this effort to deliver a full audit of the Fed’s books. President Donald Trump is right: Jay Powell has been very bad for our country, and it’s time for him to go.”

The call for an audit came days before Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a review of the entire Fed as an institution.

Chilling out regulations

It’s time for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to chill on restrictions on refrigeration chemicals, according to Rep. Neal Dunn.

The Panama City Republican led a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin asking for the agency to re-evaluate regulations on hydrofluorocarbons and substitutes, citing rules put in place in 2024 that were authorized by the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act.

“American businesses are already beginning the process of phasing out HFCs by transitioning to next-generation technologies thanks to the requirements Congress put in place through the AIM Act,” Dunn said.

“Unfortunately, the EPA’s Final Rule on HFCs moves up the timeline of the phaseout process considerably. The cost of this updated timeline will fall heaviest on small, American-run and family-owned businesses that are already hurting from bureaucratic red tape, forcing them to pass down the cost to the consumer, resulting in higher grocery prices.”

While praising the intent of the AIM Act, Dunn said former President Joe Biden’s administration abused its power to effectively write stricter rules than envisioned by Congress.

A total of 11 Republican Representatives signed Dunn’s letter, including Florida Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Franklin, Laurel Lee and Greg Steube.

“We respectfully ask that you and the EPA work with us to find a better solution and set rules for the management of HFC phasedowns instead of moving forward with the Biden administration’s attempt to pass midnight rules on this critical policy,” the letter reads.

AI police

The House just passed legislation for the federal government to explore how artificial intelligence can protect individuals from financial scams.

Rep. Darren Soto had introduced the bipartisan bill. The Consumer Safety Technology Act (HR 1770) would authorize a pilot program for the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to explore the use of AI. The Kissimmee Democrat advocated for the bill on the House floor.

“The reality is the crooks are already using AI,” Soto said. “The cops on the beat need to be able to use this too.”

The bill would also study the use of blockchain technology and digital currency, all with the goal of consumer protection. He said the CPSC needs to aggressively pursue how evolving technology can protect consumers.

As finance increasingly operates in the virtual arena, economic watchdogs must understand this marketplace.

“Right now, blockchain is an exciting technology — new technology that can be used for data storage and helping AI to analyze major issues. In addition, it could also be in the digital currency form, too,” Soto said.

“And so, the next section also instructs that the FTC should report to Congress on its efforts to address unfair and deceptive trade practices related to tokens, aka digital currency, and make any recommendations to improve our federal agencies’ ability to protect consumers and promote innovation.”

Cage match

Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation want the legislative branch to defund a controversial migrant center in the Everglades.

All eight Democrats representing the Sunshine State in the House filed the No Cages in the Everglades Act, which would effectively cut off all federal funding to Alligator Alcatraz.

“What’s happening in the Everglades is nothing short of a modern-day immigrant internment camp,” said Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat.

“We will not sit back while the State of Florida and the Department of Homeland Security spend hundreds of millions of dollars and partner up to turn protected wetlands into a place of imaginable horror — a hell-on-Earth where hundreds of men are held in cages in tents under the scorching sun under the guise of public safety. This is not security. This is cruelty. This is not immigration policy. This is dehumanization.”

The bill would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or Immigration and Customs Enforcement from contracting with or operating, any facility in the Everglades, citing harm to the environment and tribal lands.

Additionally, the legislation would affirm the ability of members of Congress to inspect federal immigration facilities at any time and require regular reports to Congress on conditions.

The legislative response follows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ nationally watched unveiling of the center, accompanied by Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Trump and Ron DeSantis have exploited legal ambiguity around this Everglades internment camp to avoid any scrutiny of abuses there,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat.

“Our bill would shut down this atrocity, strengthen oversight of detention facilities nationwide, and mandate public reporting on costs, conditions, and the treatment of detainees at this detention site, as well as report on any harms to the environment and nearby tribal lands. The public deserves the full truth about what’s happening in and around this facility and they deserve accountability for any laws broken.”

Arming the Cypriots

Since the 1980s, the U.S. restricted arms sales to Cyprus, but Bilirakis says it’s time for that policy to end. The Palm Harbor Republican introduced the bipartisan End the Cyprus Embargo Act, which would extend a renewal period on an arms embargo from one year to five years.

“Cyprus has proven itself to be a valued and reliable partner for the United States,” said Bilirakis, co-Chair of the Hellenic Caucus. “Giving Cyprus planning certainty will allow the partnership to continue to flourish and will prove mutually beneficial for both nations and our allies.”

The Mediterranean nation experienced a strict embargo from 1987 to 2020, when Trump essentially lifted it. Biden later entirely lifted it in 2021, and this decision was renewed annually, including in January, days before Biden left office.

This legislation would mean decisions by Presidents can stick far longer. It would also prohibit a President from rescinding the embargo lift unless Cyprus stopped cooperating with the U.S. on countering money laundering or if the nation stopped denying docking privileges to Russian vessels.

Bilirakis filed the bill with Democratic Reps. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, Dina Titus of Nevada and Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York.

School money

Rep. Kathy Castor said the Trump administration has illegally withheld $398 million in federal grants from Florida public schools.

She sent letters to Education Secretary Linda McMahon and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, demanding the release of $6 billion for districts nationwide, with a specific advocacy for the Hillsborough and Pinellas School Districts.

“The critical funding streams that are being withheld were approved by a bipartisan Congress to aid schools in training teachers, providing a well-rounded education, and supporting safe and healthy school and after-school initiatives,” Castor wrote.

“This troubling delay of funding is unnecessarily disrupting budgeting and planning for the fast-approaching 2025-2026 academic school year, jeopardizing education initiatives for students and families and resulting in program cancellations.”

The two school systems in Castor’s district face a potential $33.2 million freeze. Meanwhile, McMahon has phased down its staffing and total funding.

Studying microplastics

Small plastics in the oceans have become a massive threat to coastal ecosystems, and Florida has more coast than any state in the continental U.S. Now, Steube wants Congress to crack down on pollution.

“For years, the federal government buried its head in the sand while microplastics infected our water and food supply,” the Sarasota Republican said.

“Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties have all been flagged as high-risk areas for microplastic exposure, with alarming rates of chronic illness and disease. Yet the FDA still tells Americans not to worry. This is unacceptable. Americans deserve to know what they’re being exposed to, how it’s affecting their health, and what Washington plans to do about it.”

He introduced a bipartisan Microplastics Safety Act with Rep. Janelle Bynum, an Oregon Democrat, that would require the Food and Drug Administration to begin studying the health impacts of microplastics — shreds of plastic smaller than 5 millimeters long, and the exposure of them in food and water.

Scott will co-sponsor a Senate companion bill.

“Microplastics have been found throughout the human body, including in the blood, liver, placenta and even brain tissue and have been linked to serious health conditions such as cancer, endocrine disruption, and chronic illness,” Scott said.

“The Microplastics Safety Act is a critical step toward understanding the full scope of these risks. As exposure continues to grow through food, water, air and everyday products, this legislation will help ensure we’re guided by sound science to protect public health and our next generation.”

Scott will champion the bill as Chair of the Senate Special Committee on Aging. He will run the legislation with Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, making it a joint effort from two coastal states on different sides of the continent and political spectrum.

“We can’t take a wait-and-see approach here — it’s time to be proactive,” Bynum said. “We’ve got to get a handle on how microplastics are getting in our food, beverages and everyday items, and figure out how they’re affecting our health.”

Relief for Haitians

A New York federal Judge blocked the Trump administration’s move to revoke temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitian refugees. That’s a decision that impacts Florida, home to 49% of Haitian nationals in the U.S., more than any other state.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat and co-Chair of the House Haiti Caucus, cheered the ruling.

“This is not just a policy decision — it is a hard-fought legal victory for the Haitian community and all who have stood in defense of our immigrant families. The court’s ruling makes clear what we have always known: TPS holders deserve stability, protection and respect, not political games or legal uncertainty,” she said.

“Because of this ruling, deportations tied to the now-vacated February order cannot proceed and Haitian TPS holders can continue to live and work in the U.S. with authorization through Feb. 3, 2026. Those who were wrongfully fired due to confusion around work permits must be reinstated immediately. These individuals are essential workers, caregivers and taxpayers, and they deserve justice.”

The DHS announced that individuals who have obtained TPS can remain in the country at least through February. Meanwhile, the agency continues to appeal.

However, Cherfilus-McCormick said that for now, many individuals who are legally in the U.S. will not have their lives disrupted.

“Let’s be clear: this is the enforcement of the law. Our communities should not have to rely on court orders to be treated with dignity,” she said. “A stronger path forward begins at home, with permanent protections and immigration reform that centers humanity, not politics.”

Brotherhood of terrorists?

About 15 years after the Arab Spring, members of the delegation from different sides of the aisle want to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorists.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, filed legislation that would name the foreign organization as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in statute and direct the State Department to investigate whether any other splinter groups also deserve that label.

“The global Muslim Brotherhood has numerous regional branches, including terrorist organizations such as Hamas, and spreads violence and instability throughout the Middle East. For this reason, it is crucial to U.S. national security interests that we prohibit U.S. dollars from enabling the Muslim Brotherhood’s dangerous activities, and that we ensure Muslim Brotherhood members are blocked from entering the United States,” Díaz-Balart said.

Moskowitz and Díaz-Balart co-Chair the Friends of Egypt Caucus. The Muslim Brotherhood gained political control of Egypt in 2012, two years after the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s government. Lawmakers, though, said the group’s activities throughout the Middle East show it to be a violent actor.

“The Muslim Brotherhood has a documented history of promoting terrorism against the United States, our allies and our society,” Moskowitz said. “Countries such as Bahrain, Egypt, Austria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and France have already taken important steps to investigate and crack down on the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates. The U.S. government has to have the authority to crack down on the serious threats posed by this group as well.”

Moody introduced a Senate companion bill with Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, last week.

“This group actively provides support for groups like Hamas, the cowards responsible for the Oct. 7 massacre of innocent Israelis — and they continue to spread their violence across the globe,” she said. “Today, we can join our allies across Europe and the Middle East in this designation, and I urge its swift passage.”

Maybe next time

The GOP Steering Committee elected Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a New York Republican, to lead the House Homeland Security Committee, as reported by POLITICO. He beat out Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican who announced his candidacy for the post earlier this month.

“Congratulations to Rep. Garbarino on his selection as the next Chairman of Homeland,” Giménez posted on X. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside him. I call each of the candidates friends, and I was honored to have been considered for this important position.”

The selection occurred following the resignation of former Homeland Security Chair Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee.

Giménez continues to chair the Homeland Security Transportation and Maritime Security Subcommittee and remains a member of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee.

___

compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Drew Dixon.