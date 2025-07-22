July 22, 2025
Critics warn against change in Sarasota Co. School Board anti-discrimination policy
Equity Diversity Inclusion Fairness Equality Words 3d Illustration

Jacob Ogles

Critics say the move could set off a wave of districts repealing protections for minority students and staff.

Sarasota School Board members will consider repealing the district’s anti-discrimination policy and replacing it with new guidance based on direction from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Critics worry the decision could lead to destruction of legal protections for marginalized students and school employees across the state.

“We are very concerned this could be the beginning of a wave,” said Joe Saunders, Equality Florida’s Senior Political Director. “Despite there being no legal requirement to do this, and three courts having enjoined the vague guidance from the Trump Administration, districts are feeling the pressure to do something. This is a very dangerous precedent.”

The district will consider dumping its existing general policy requiring a “safe and supportive school and work environment” for students and staff that requires acceptance of the “rich diversity” of the community.

That includes a prohibition on any form of discrimination or harassment, which spells out specific protections based on “race, color, religion, ethnic or national origin, age, disability, veteran or military status, marital status, pregnancy, sex, gender, gender identity or expression, or sexual orientation.”

In its place, the district would adopt a new policy that prohibits all forms of discrimination, and which creates a Title IX officer to enforce discrimination on the basis of sex.

But by dropping all enumerated protected classes, advocates say the school district will in effect water down any actual protections for more marginalized groups. And the Trump administration has also interpreted Title IX as preventing trans athletes from competing in competitions that align with their gender identity.

The change follows up on a letter sent to school districts nationwide by Craig Trainor, the Education Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights. That letter targeted diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) directives in schools, policies that Trainor complained have actually resulted in discrimination against White and Asian students.

“In a shameful echo of a darker period in this country’s history, many American schools and universities even encourage segregation by race at graduation ceremonies and in dormitories and other facilities,” Trainor’s letter says.

No Florida school districts have pursued such policies, and Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned schools from operating any diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Minority advocacy groups say the change in policy being considered by Sarasota School Board members is neither required nor warranted.

“Protected groups are protected for a reason. For example, the Department of Justice reports the most common school hate crime is the result of anti-African American bias. Young perpetrators, who demonstrate a limited understanding of accepted behavior, must be shown the clear nature of their offense,” said Trevor D. Harvey, President of the Sarasota County Branch of the NAACP.

“As a leading district in the State of Florida, Sarasota County Schools should remain committed to making sure the protections as outlined under Title IX are enforced and their policies strongly reflect such standards.”

Sarasota’s district isn’t the only one in Florida wrestling with the new directives. The Duval County School Board saw parent backlash this month after it unrolled potential changes to its DEI policies and those regarding bans on certain books from library shelves.

The Palm Beach County School Board went a step further last week and voted to repeal DEI language from its official policies, according to The Palm Beach Post.

Saunders said each district has taken steps to repeal policies in different ways. But he said that was unnecessary as the letter from the administration wasn’t legally binding. In fact, three courts have already deemed the federal guidance as vague and unenforceable.

Education Week reported that judges in Washington, D.C, Maryland and New Hampshire all agreed the Education Department had not followed proper procedure in issuing guidance, and that the directives may be unconstitutional. But those rulings all differed somewhat on whether the administration could legally threaten funding to schools over diversity efforts.

Parent groups said districts should resist the federal overreach.

“As the state’s largest and oldest child advocacy association, Florida PTA urges school leaders to prioritize clearly written, explicitly inclusive policies that protect every child,” said Florida PTA President Maxine Ann-Marie Lewers.

“Express enumeration, naming protections for students across race, gender, ability, sexual orientation, and other identities ensures accountability and affirms each student’s inherent right to learn in a safe, respectful environment. Policies that name children — protect children. By working together, we can build school cultures where all students feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive.”

The Sarasota County School Board will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss the policy changes.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

