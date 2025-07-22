UF breaks own record on spending for research projects in FY 2025

A record $1.33 billion was spent on research projects at the University of Florida for the 2025 fiscal year that concluded June 30.

That figure also represents a 4.5% increase in research expenditures for the Gainesville university, which represents a $57.3 million increase over the 2024 fiscal year, according to a UF news release.

“This new record sends an unmistakable signal that the University of Florida’s research enterprise is a rock-solid powerhouse, and the important work our researchers are doing is absolutely vital to the great state of Florida, the nation and the world,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair.

“We are grateful to our Congressional delegation for their strong support, and we are eager to keep contributing to Florida’s unmatchable economic success.”

UF interim President Kent Fuchs said the record-setting funding keeps the university ahead of the curve when it comes to advanced research projects.

“Our faculty researchers are remarkable. The research they are pursuing continues to yield discoveries and insights that are making a difference in fields as diverse as medicine, agriculture, engineering and the basic sciences,” Fuchs said.

The record research spending figures were compiled in response to the National Science Foundation and its annual survey for yearly Higher Education Research and Development. The survey was most recently conducted in 2023, when UF emerged 15th in the country for research spending among public universities and 25th overall.

About half the research spending at UF was focused on six colleges for UF Health, including the College of Medicine in Gainesville and Jacksonville, the College of Pharmacy, the College of Public Health and Health Professions, the College of Veterinary Medicine, the College of Dentistry and the College of Nursing.