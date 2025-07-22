Pam Bondi directs prosecutor to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell about Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed a prosecutor to meet with lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was previously convicted of child sex trafficking in connection to an investigation of the dead Palm Beach financier.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that Bondi called for communication with Maxwell’s attorneys and asked if she would provide further information to Justice Department prosecutors.

“This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead,” Blanche said.

He stood by a joint statement released by the Justice Department and FBI that said Epstein, who faced accusations of trafficking underage girls to a private island for sex, did not maintain a “client list” of wealthy and politically connected figures involved in the illicit activity. The memo also stood by a determination that Epstein died by suicide in federal prison in 2019

“The joint statement by the DOJ and FBI of July 6 remains as accurate today as it was when it was written. Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” Blanche said.

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

Epstein moved in social circles with many of the world’s most wealthy investors and political leaders, including President Donald Trump. Pressure has mounted on the Justice Department to release all files regarding the investigation.

Trump promised to release more information, but after the memo’s release suggested many theories, including those embraced by his supporters, stemmed from a Democrat-conceived “hoax.”

But in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report alleging that Trump sent a lurid birthday communication to Epstein — accusations that Trump denies and which prompted him to sue the publication — the President called for Bondi’s Office to release “pertinent” information on the Epstein case.

Blanche said reaching out to Maxwell was part of the effort to obtain as much information as possible.

“I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days. Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now,” he said.

In his own social media post, he said the Justice Department will follow facts wherever they lead.

“No one is above the law — and no lead is off-limits,” he posted.

Blanche notably served on Trump’s defense team during Trump’s hush money trial last year.