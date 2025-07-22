Florida still #1 for international buyers, national Realtors report confirms

Florida continues to dominate the international real estate landscape, according to a new report from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). The 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report shows foreign buyer activity rebounding nationwide, and once again, Florida leads the pack.

From April 2024 to March 2025, international buyers invested $56 billion in U.S. residential real estate, representing a 33% year-over-year increase. Florida captured 21% of that activity, maintaining its streak of more than 15 years as the top destination for global homebuyers.

That said, it’s essential to keep the numbers in perspective. International transactions account for only about 3% of the state’s overall real estate market. Florida’s market is highly diverse, offering a wide range of options for both domestic and international buyers.

The Sunshine State’s appeal goes far beyond beaches and palm trees. Buyers are drawn to Florida’s strong economy, its absence of state income tax, and its access to global markets. According to Florida Realtors®, many international buyers are paying all cash — 67% in Florida, according to the association’s 2024 report, compared to 47% nationally — and investing in vacation homes, rental properties, or permanent residences.

Tim Weisheyer, President of Florida Realtors, says the numbers reflect more than just market trends.

“We’re incredibly proud that Florida continues to lead the nation as the top destination for international homebuyers,” Weisheyer said. “That kind of sustained interest says a lot, not just about the strength of our market, but about the trust global buyers place in Florida. It reflects our state’s position as a competitive, growing, and truly desirable place to live, invest, and build a future.”

With Florida Realtors’ next international buyer report due this fall, industry leaders are closely watching to see how Florida’s market aligns with the national rebound. But one thing is clear: Florida’s global relevance remains a powerful asset.