Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.24.25

Good Thursday morning.

A top-of-the-‘burn birthday shoutout to our dear friend, former Gov. Charlie Crist. Regardless of your affiliations, I hope most of you will agree that the political world could use a lot more of his decency and personal empathy.

___

Welcome to the world — Nicole Gomez Goldmeier (COO of LSN Partners) and ace tennis player/top fundraiser Brian Goldmeier welcomed their first baby boy, Benjamin.

___

Casey DeSantis is in first … sorta.

The latest UNF poll shows Florida’s First Lady leading the Republican Primary for Governor with 32% support among GOP voters, putting her narrowly ahead of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds at 29%.

Is it statistically significant? Hardly. It’s resting on soft ground, too.

Two in five Republicans say they’ve never heard of Donalds — a third-term Congressman with real national exposure (see: sleeper Speaker pick) but limited statewide profile. That’s not bad for him, but it’s not great either. For perspective, the hastily constructed stunt, known as Alligator Alcatraz, has already achieved near-universal name recognition.

Then again, nearly half of GOP voters (45%) don’t know who two-term Attorney General and now-U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is.

Still, the name-ID gap will close between now and August 2026, and the poll wasn’t without positive takeaways for Team Donalds: The Southwest Florida Republican holds a 15-point lead among GOP voters who actually turned out in the 2024 Primary — a bloc likely to punch their ballots again in 2026.

Then there’s Matt Gaetz, who’s sitting at 8%. That’s probably not a real path to the Governor’s Mansion, but it doesn’t mean he’s out of Florida politics. Where he’ll resurface is up in the air for now, but his lock on Panhandle voters, legal-attack-dog persona and President Donald Trump’s affinity for it mean he could probably ditch OANN for a return to public office if he so chose.

A couple more Republicans are in the single digits with No. 3 Gaetz — Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson at 1% while the one Floridian whom Gov. Ron DeSantis outperformed in the 2024 Presidential Race, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, is floating at 2%. Another 18% of Republican voters told UNF they are undecided.

___

If you’re wondering what Florida Republicans care about heading into 2026, it’s money. More specifically, all the ways it’s slipping through their fingers.

As is tradition, property insurance tops the list of issues in the UNF poll at 20%, followed closely by housing costs (16%). Add in a catch-all of economy, jobs and inflation (13%) as well as property taxes (12%), and you’ve got a wombo-combo of kitchen-table grievances that together crowd out nearly every other issue. Education, crime, health care, guns — all polling in single digits. Environment? Never heard of it.

That’s not to say culture-war fuel is gone. At 15%, immigration remains a potent issue on its own. In the same poll, 79% of GOP voters approve of how immigration laws are being enforced nationally and a whopping 75% support “authorities searching their communities for people they believe are in the U.S. illegally.” Nearly a quarter of respondents say it would be “acceptable” if legal U.S. residents were mistakenly black-bagged off the street.

And then there’s Florida’s new immigration detention center, Alligator Alcatraz. Sixty-five percent of Republicans say they have a favorable opinion of the facility, with just 7% saying they’d never heard of it.

Compare that to Hope Florida, which has far more marketing and resources behind it and, as of late, has been a mainstay in Florida political news — 63% of Republicans still say they’ve never heard of it.

As for Florida’s statewide electeds, they all remain popular with their base — notably, at plus-70, Gov. DeSantis is outpacing Trump, who is at plus-68. Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is up 60%-27% and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is 78%-14% In contrast, the woman who replaced him in the Senate, Moody, is at 35%-10%.

___

📰 — Maybe try pragmatism? As DeSantis mulls whether to appoint Sen. Jay Collins as his new Lt. Governor, there is a potentially better option in Sen. Kathleen Passidomo. The former Senate President is well-respected, and her pick would avoid another fight with Trumpworld, while preserving gubernatorial prospects for First Lady DeSantis. Read more here.

😠 — DeSantis’ Casello snub: DeSantis tweeted five times last weekend about golf. He said nothing about the tragic passing of Rep. Joe Casello, a Democrat. It’s shameful, but not entirely unexpected. Read more here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@RepJamesComer: I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025. The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison.

—@Malinowski: If people should be fired for perpetuating the so-called “hoax” of Russian interference, will President Trump fire Marco Rubio, who issued the Senate report documenting that interference?

—@JKBJournalist: Trump’s name (along with many other names) was on (Jeffrey) Epstein’s plane logs, his name is in his “black book” phone directory — and his name was on phone message pads seized by police from Epstein’s Palm Beach home in 2005. All these have long been part of the federal investigation into Epstein. So, the idea that Trump’s name would be in the files isn’t new — and having your name in the files in of itself doesn’t implicate him in any wrongdoing.

—@SenRickScott: As Governor, I worked to stop years of tuition hikes at our universities and hold the line on tuition to keep costs affordable for all students. Florida became the top state for higher education while we kept costs low. I am proud of our work and have worked as Senator to keep higher education affordable. I’d expect all Florida universities to share my commitment to keeping costs low for all students.

—@AGlorios: I checked today with the Florida Senate and while the chamber chose to not confirm DCF Secretary Taylor Hatch and AHCA Secretary Shevaun Harris this past Legislative Session amid our reporting on Hope Florida Foundation, which involved both agencies under their leadership — the Governor reappointed them on July 15. They’ll get another shot next Legislative Session.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 1; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 1; Florida Freedom Forum — 9; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 13; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 19; The 12th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 19; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 22; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 40; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 42; the Emmys — 52; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 55; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 56; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 64; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 68; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 74; ‘Tron: Ares’ premieres — 78; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 95; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 103; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 120; ‘Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 125; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 127; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 132; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 132; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 138; ‘Knives Out 3’ premieres — 141; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 146; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 148; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 154; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 197; F1 Miami begins — 281; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 302; 2026 FIFA World Cup™ begins — 322; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 512; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 512; Tampa Mayoral Election — 586; Jacksonville First Election — 607; Jacksonville General Election — 663; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 681; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 799; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 876; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1086; 2028 U.S. Presidential Election — 1202; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1602; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2333.

— TOP STORY —

“Justice Department told Donald Trump in May that his name is among many in the Jeffrey Epstein files” via Sadie Gurman, Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey and Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — In a May White House meeting, Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump that his name appeared multiple times within the Epstein files, according to senior administration officials. Trump was told the documents contained unverified hearsay about him and hundreds of other prominent individuals. During the briefing, officials explained that the Justice Department would not release the files to the public, citing the presence of child pornography and the need to protect victims’ personal information. Trump reportedly deferred to the DOJ’s decision, setting the stage for the review to conclude without further disclosures.

The decision was not publicly announced until a July 7 DOJ memo, which stated that the review found no client list or evidence to support new investigations. However, the move triggered a severe backlash from Trump’s political base, who viewed it as a betrayal. The situation was complicated when Trump, on July 15, publicly denied that Bondi had told him his name was in the files. The decision also created internal friction, as FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy, Dan Bongino, had supported releasing the documents, leading to a heated confrontation between Bongino and Bondi.

In response to the growing controversy, Trump has taken new measures to manage the fallout. He sued The Wall Street Journal for defamation over a related story and directed Bondi to seek the court-approved release of grand jury testimony, though officials privately doubt the court will grant it. Separately, the Justice Department is now seeking to meet with convicted Epstein accomplice Maxwell. These actions follow Trump’s private statements that he wants public attention on the Epstein matter to diminish, even as some lawmakers demand more releases.

— STATEWIDE —

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces milestone investment for pediatric cancer treatment and research at Florida’s Specialty Hospitals for Children — Wednesday’s cancer research funding announcement by Gov. DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis is getting praise from the state’s leading pediatric cancer centers.

The $30 million investment — included in the 2025-26 state budget — will support innovation, infrastructure and top-tier clinical recruitment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s, Nemours, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. Together, those hospitals serve the vast majority of children in Florida facing complex cancer diagnoses or rare tumors.

“This investment is pivotal for our state and more importantly, for the children and families we serve,” the hospitals said in a joint statement, thanking Florida leaders for prioritizing children’s cancer research funding and stating that the funding will “drive innovations that will define the future of pediatric cancer care” and “ensure families never have to leave Florida to get world-class treatment for their children.”

“By making Florida a national leader in pediatric cancer treatment and research, we’re ensuring that children across Florida have access to world-class, specialized care, right here in their own communities,” the statement concludes.

Pediatric cancer research funding was highlighted during a news conference on Wednesday at Wolfson. It accounts for a portion of the $130 million the state allocated for cancer research for the fiscal year that began July 1.

—“Casey DeSantis: ‘We’re at war with cancer and we need to win’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis targets Florida cities with audits, makes no mention of own no-bid spending” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat — DeSantis is launching an assault on local government spending, directing his CFO to audit cities and counties for alleged misuse of taxpayer money. The effort aims to build a case for a significant property tax overhaul on the 2026 ballot. However, this move comes as DeSantis’ own office has steered at least $225 million into no-bid contracts for a migrant facility, a practice enabled by a state of emergency he repeatedly extends. Critics from both parties label the audits “political theater,” highlighting the hypocrisy of scrutinizing local finances. At the same time, his administration leverages emergency powers for its opaque spending, which they argue is ideological rather than a matter of good governance.

“‘I heard it was debunked’: DeSantis reacts to viral JSO traffic arrest video he says he hasn’t seen” via Isabella Casapao of First Coast News — DeSantis weighed in on the viral video of a Jacksonville police officer punching 22-year-old William McNeil Jr., despite admitting he has not seen the footage. DeSantis said he “heard it was debunked” and that it was part of a “narrative” meant to create division. He expressed complete confidence in Sheriff T.K. Waters, who noted that the officers had been cleared of criminal wrongdoing but remained under internal review. McNeil had stated he was scared and wanted to know why he was being stopped. Without seeing the video, DeSantis claimed he knows “how this stuff works” and may review it “at some point,” siding with the police based on what he had heard.

“Florida Sheriff deputies will have power to make immigration arrests, officials say” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the USA Today Network-Florida — At a meeting of the State Board of Immigration Enforcement, Director Larry Keefe said all county Sheriff’s Offices and Departments will have gone through immigration training and will be able to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally, an authorization that Florida Highway Patrol troopers have already used to detain people in traffic stops. “Right now, the national strategy is to do everything we can, as led by Florida… to crank up the numbers in regard to arrest and apprehension and detention to influence voluntary departure decision making by illegal aliens,” Keefe said, referring to what’s also called “self-deportation.”

“Florida parents’ appeal in child’s gender transition case turned down. Here’s what happened” via C.A. Bridges of the USA Today Network-Florida — A federal appeals court has declined to rehear the case of a Leon County couple who sued their child’s school for developing a gender-identity support plan without their input. The parents, January and Jeffrey Littlejohn, argued that their parental rights were violated when school officials met with their 13-year-old, who wished to use a different name and pronouns, without their knowledge. Despite support from top Florida Republicans, the court had previously ruled that the school’s actions didn’t “shock the conscience,” as they were intended to help, not harm, the student. The case was a key talking point for DeSantis in advocating the state’s Parental Rights in Education law.

“DCF, AHCA leaders reappointed by DeSantis amid scrutiny over $10M donation” via Gray Rohrer of the USA Today Network-Florida — DeSantis has reappointed health agency leaders Harris and Hatch after the state Senate failed to confirm them. Their non-confirmation followed scrutiny from a House Committee over a controversial financial trail: a $10 million payment from a Medicaid vendor was routed through a charity tied to First Lady Casey DeSantis to a political committee. Chaired by DeSantis’ then-Chief of Staff, that committee used the funds to campaign against ballot initiatives for abortion rights and marijuana legalization. While the reappointment allows Harris and Hatch to continue serving, they must be confirmed by the Senate next year or they will be required to leave their posts.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Judge rejects Trump administration effort to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida” via The Associated Press — A West Palm Beach federal judge denied the Trump administration’s request to unseal the Epstein grand jury investigations from Florida. U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg ruled the request to release grand jury documents dating back to 2005 and 2007 did not meet any of the extraordinary exceptions under federal law that could make them public, the story said. Meanwhile, The AP reported that a similar request for grand jury records is still pending in New York. “Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had asked judges in Florida and New York to unseal transcripts from grand jury proceedings that resulted in indictments against Epstein and former girlfriend Maxwell, saying ‘transparency to the American public is of the utmost importance to this administration,’” according to The Associated Press.

“House panel votes to subpoena Justice Dept. for Epstein files” via Michael Gold of The New York Times — A House Oversight Committee panel voted to subpoena the Justice Department for the Epstein files, with three Republicans joining Democrats in support. Introduced by Rep. Summer Lee, the subpoena aims to force the release of documents related to the deceased sex offender. Republicans amended the subpoena to include communications between former President Joe Biden and the DOJ about Epstein, while also protecting victim information. The panel also issued additional subpoenas targeting high-profile figures, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, and former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, as part of a broader investigation into Epstein associate Maxwell. Democrats hailed the move as a significant victory for transparency.

“Heading home for recess, Democrats seek to exploit GOP divisions on Epstein files” via Marianna Sotomayor and Kadia Goba of The Washington Post — It’s not an exaggeration to say that Democrats have been struggling to find a message that breaks through in the era of Trump. Now, they have found one that has long been a rallying cry for the MAGA base: Release the files of convicted sex offender Epstein. With the House set to go home for the August recess, Democrats intend to continue hammering their Republican colleagues on Epstein. They plan to argue that Trump’s support for his administration’s decision not to release the files earlier this month — and GOP lawmakers leaving Washington without addressing the issue — means Republicans are protecting the rich and powerful at voters’ expense.

—”Trump really wants to stop talking about Epstein: A timeline” via Chris Cameron of The New York Times

“Hegseth Signal messages came from email classified ‘SECRET,’ watchdog told” via Washington Post – The Washington Post is reporting new revelations in the security breach scandal about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s group chats on the U.S. bombings in Yemen. President Trump’s administration had argued no classified information was given out when Hegseth posted about the bombings on his Signal account. Still, The Post’s latest story stated that his messages originated from a classified email labeled “SECRET/NOFORN.” The Pentagon’s independent watchdog received evidence that showed the messages came from classified information.

“State Department launches new investigation into Harvard” via Nicole Markus of POLITICO — The State Department, led by Secretary Rubio, is launching an investigation into Harvard University’s eligibility to sponsor international students and researchers. Rubio cited national security and legal compliance as reasons for the probe. However, Harvard alleges the move is “another retaliatory step” by the Trump administration to violate its First Amendment rights. This action is the latest in a series of conflicts between the university and the administration, which has accused Harvard of failing to protect Jewish students and being an “antisemitic, far-left institution.” Revoking Harvard’s sponsorship status would severely hinder its ability to bring international scholars to its campus.

“Rand Paul stalls Mike Waltz nomination for U.N. Ambassador” via Hans Nichols, Stef W. Kight of Axios — U.S. Sen. Paul, a Kentucky Republican, is standing in the way of Waltz’s nomination as Ambassador to the United Nations, dealing a serious setback to Trump’s former National Security Adviser, sources familiar with the matter tell Axios. Paul’s resistance to Waltz forced the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to delay a vote on the nomination. The Committee is now in recess. Some Republicans remain hopeful that Paul can be persuaded to support Waltz or that one or more Democrats will decide to back him in Committee, according to people familiar with the matter. A key Waltz adviser expressed strong confidence that Waltz would garner bipartisan support in the Committee.

“Staunch Israel supporter Randy Fine named to House Foreign Affairs Committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — One of Florida’s most outspoken supporters of Israel just landed a spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The House Republican Conference appointed U.S. Rep. Fine, an Atlantic Coast Republican, to the Committee responsible for oversight and legislation on foreign aid, national security, war powers and other international affairs. “It is an extraordinary honor to join the House Foreign Affairs Committee under the bold leadership of true American Hero, Chair Brian Mast, a fellow Floridian and fierce advocate for American strength,” Fine said. “With more than two decades of international business experience across nearly every continent, I bring a unique, real-world perspective to the global challenges our country faces.”

“Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh says María Elvira Salazar is ‘not American’ and should ‘go back to Cuba.’ She was born in Miami” via Media Matters — Republican U.S. Rep. Salazar is under fire from right-wing media influencers for co-sponsoring the “Dignity Act of 2025.” The bill aims to grant undocumented immigrants who have been in the country since 2021 up to seven years of legal status. Salazar’s website notes that she “was born in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, the daughter of Cuban exiles.” Therefore, Salazar is an American. “Some of our most shameful moments as a country relate to how we treat immigrants, she says. Right,” Walsh said. “Well, a couple of questions. First of all, what do you mean by ‘our’? What do you mean by ‘we,’ María? OK. You’re Cuban. Your greatest priority is to destroy our national sovereignty and identity.”

“Trump nominates Florida utility official in shake-up” via Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — As Trump has looked for new people to overhaul the Board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. This publicly owned utility supplies power to more than 10 million customers throughout the South. He drew from a familiar well: Florida. Trump nominated Art Graham, a former Jacksonville City Council member who has served on the Commission that regulates Florida utilities since 2010. Graham was first appointed to the Florida Public Service Commission by then-Gov. Crist and has since been reappointed by Govs. Scott and DeSantis.

“Billions in federal 2024 storm aid still flowing to Florida as FEMA’s future debated” via Anne Geggis of The Palm Beach Post — The Sea Hag Marina, devastated by 2024’s hurricanes, is back in business, a testament to the $10 billion in federal emergency aid that has flowed into Florida. Yet, even as businesses and communities rebuild, the very agency providing the funds, FEMA, is under threat. Trump and DeSantis advocate for dismantling the agency, favoring state-run block grants to cut federal bureaucracy. While some beneficiaries see merit in local control, critics warn that abolishing FEMA would cripple national disaster response, remove crucial oversight preventing fraud, and leave many states unable to cope with catastrophic events. The debate rages on, even as the recovery continues on the ground.

— ELECTIONS —

“Palm Beach County Democrats unite behind Rob Long in Special Election for HD 90” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The House District 90 race is culminating far sooner than initially expected due to the recent death of Rep. Joe Casello. Every state-level elected Democrat in Palm Beach County is backing Delray Beach Commissioner Long for the job. Long, who filed to run for HD 90 in February with an endorsement from Casello and eight other Palm Beach County Democrats, is refiling to run in a newly called Special Election for Casello’s seat. The remaining members of the Democratic legislative delegation of Palm Beach County — Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman, Sens. Mack Bernard and Tina Polsky, and Reps. Tae Edmonds, Kelly Skidmore and Debra Tendrich — wasted no time reconfirming their support.

“Xavier Suarez, Miami’s first Cuban-born Mayor, files to run for Mayor again” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Xavier Suarez, Miami’s first Cuban-born Mayor and father of the current Mayor, Francis Suarez, has filed to run for Mayor again. His announcement followed a judge’s ruling that blocked the city from unlawfully postponing its November 2025 Election, a decision the city is appealing. Suarez’s candidacy tees up a potential rematch of the contentious 1997 race against Joe Carollo, who is also expected to run. That election was overturned due to ballot fraud, with Carollo ultimately declared the winner. If elected, a Suarez will have been Miami’s Mayor for 12 consecutive years. Suarez is running on a platform of “serious reform,” including opposing a ballot initiative for lifetime term limits.

“‘The ultimate fighter for our city’: Jorge Masvidal backs Emilio González for Miami Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The man with the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history wants to see former City Manager González punch his ticket to the Miami mayoralty. Miami-born mixed martial artist Masvidal, who in 2019 recorded a five-second knockout and became the UFC’s inaugural “BFM” champion, is endorsing González. He said González’s military service and successful fight this month to keep Miami’s election on the books for November 2025 make him “the ultimate fighter for our city.” “I know a thing or two about fighting, and this guy’s a fighter, Emilio González,” Masvidal said. “He’s ready to fix what’s broken. He’ll put working families first. He’ll clean up City Hall and restore pride to the city of Miami.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“ICE arrests Haitian ex-candidate at Palm Beach County home, alleging gang ties and fraud” via Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — Federal agents arrested former Haitian presidential candidate Pierre Réginald Boulos at his Palm Beach County home, seeking his deportation. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) alleges Boulos supported the Haitian gang alliance Viv Ansanm, now deemed a foreign terrorist organization, and that his presence in the U.S. has “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.” Officials also claim Boulos failed to disclose his founding of a political party and a corruption referral on his green card application. Boulos, who renounced his U.S. citizenship to run for President of Haiti in 2021 before regaining legal status in 2024, is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

“Two GOP county candidates who lost in election claim ‘vote-by-mail process was compromised’” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post — Refusing to accept their decisive losses, two Republican candidates in Palm Beach County, Samuel Thompson and Jeff Buongiorno, have filed lawsuits to overturn the November election results. Echoing Trump’s claims, they allege widespread mail-in ballot fraud without evidence. Representing themselves, the candidates have faced sharp judicial criticism; a judge found that Buongiorno provided no proof, fabricated quotes, and cited non-existent cases, suggesting he may have used AI. Though their initial suits were dismissed, they persist. The “frivolous” challenges have already cost taxpayers over $100,000 to defend the winning Democratic incumbents, who may seek to recover legal fees from the candidates.

“Billionaire Ken Griffin gets OK for taller fence along north edge of Palm Beach estate” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — The Palm Beach Town Council has approved billionaire Griffin’s request to build a fence taller than the standard 7-foot limit along the north side of his expansive oceanfront estate. The variance allows the fence to reach heights between 9 and nearly 10 feet, a measure requested to accommodate the property’s natural grade change from the street to the dune. Griffin, founder of Citadel and Palm Beach’s largest landowner, is constructing a massive 44,000-square-foot estate on a portion of his 27-acre property. Representatives noted that Griffin’s immediate neighbors support the taller fence, which will be further obscured by landscaping. This follows a previous Council approval for Griffin to rehabilitate aging shoreline groins.

“Doral off the hook for county trash incinerator site, but could still be responsible for costs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami‑Dade Commissioners have taken Doral off the map for a replacement waste‑to‑energy plant, but the city might not be off the hook for helping to pay for a new one elsewhere. In a 10-2 vote last week, Commissioners approved a resolution prohibiting construction of a new incinerator within the municipalities of Doral, Medley and Sweetwater; the former Opa‑locka West Airport site; or within half a mile of a residential area. They also ordered staff to process at least 40% of the county’s trash through recycling or composting, rather than combustion. Juan Carlos “J.C.” Bermudez, the Commissioner who drew up the exclusion plan, who previously served as Doral’s founding Mayor, called it a “victory for the residents of Miami-Dade.”

“Delray Beach joins other cities eliminating LGBTQ+ Pride intersection — a month after repainting” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Delray Beach is removing its rainbow Pride intersection, just weeks after spending $5,759 to repaint it for Pride Month. City Manager Terrence Moore said the city must comply with directives from the Trump and DeSantis administrations or risk losing $11.5 million in state transportation funding. The state mandates removing such markings to keep roads free of “political ideologies” and adhere to “public safety standards.” Moore acknowledged the intersection’s deep meaning as a symbol of inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community but stated the city’s hands were tied. This action follows similar removals in other Florida cities, such as Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach, which are facing the same state-level pressure.

“Vero Beach drag show a Florida issue? Statewide prosecutor overkill?” via Laurence Reisman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a statewide investigation into a “Pride Tea Dance” at the Kilted Mermaid, a Vero Beach restaurant owned by Vice Mayor Linda Moore. Uthmeier alleges the “all-ages” event was a “sexualized performance” that exposed children to adult content, a claim Moore disputes by stating she held separate family-friendly and adult-only shows. The probe is questioned as a potential political overreach, as the local state attorney was bypassed and it occurred while a federal court has paused a state law targeting drag shows. The incident has sparked a local debate about community standards versus government intrusion, prompting the restaurant to label its next drag event as 18+ only.

“Westlake looks for ways to help pay for 50-acre park after money cut from state budget” via Elise Catrion Gregg for The Palm Beach Post — The city of Westlake is seeking alternative funding for a new community park after DeSantis vetoed a $600,000 state appropriation for the project. The proposed 50-acre park, estimated to cost nearly $12 million, would include ball fields and courts. Mayor John Paul O’Connor expressed disappointment but stated the city intends to proceed by exploring other avenues, such as grants from the departments of Transportation and Environmental Protection. For now, the initial phase, including parking construction, is on hold. With no definite funding, there is no timeline for the park’s completion, leaving residents of the growing city waiting for much-needed recreational space.

“Governor taps prosecutor Michael Porter to succeed judge whose son robbed a smoke shop” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Porter is heading to the 19th Judicial Circuit bench. DeSantis has selected Porter over five other candidates to succeed Judge Janet Croom. Croom originally planned to retire in June but told DeSantis on Feb. 20 that she needed to move the date up to March 2 “due to unforeseen and unrelated circumstances.” Croom’s letter expediting her resignation came a week after it was reported that her 19-year-old son had been arrested for the armed robbery of a Gainesville smoke shop. The Governor’s Office announced the appointment of Porter, a Vero Beach resident who has worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and the Eastern and Western Districts of Tennessee.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“James Uthmeier, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announce massive bust of bank fraud ring” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Multiple Florida law enforcement agencies have concluded a two-year investigation into a sprawling bank fraud scheme that spanned several states and countries and involved at least eight suspects, including a former NCAA Division 1 and NFL football player. Polk County Sheriff Judd joined Attorney General Uthmeier and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials at a news conference to detail “Operation Teller to Telegram” that cracked the case and ended with multiple charges of racketeering, grand theft and organized fraud. Judd said 18 search warrants were executed, and subpoenas were served on several banks. The entire scheme amounted to approximately $8.8 million being illegally withdrawn from several banks.

“Brevard County moves forward on budget with increased firefighter pay” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Brevard County Commissioners moved forward with a budget that includes significant increases to firefighter pay, with proposed cuts in other areas. The $2.48 billion budget proposed by interim Brevard County Manager Jim Liesenfelt for the 2025-26 fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 includes $13 million in cuts to previously planned road, bridge and parks projects from the budget, as well as planned upgrades to some county-owned buildings. Proposals made at the meeting could potentially provide an additional $11 million for the county’s coffers. Those extra funds would be available only for increases in the fire control budget, the voter-approved endangered lands budget, and the parks budget, to offset spending cuts.

“Clay Ervin, Volusia County growth management director, to leave position” via Sheldon Gardner of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County’s Growth and Resource Management Director Ervin will be retiring, and his last day will be Aug. 1. County officials publicly announced Ervin’s coming departure at a County Council meeting. County Manager George Recktenwald and Council members lauded his work. “It’s a huge loss for this county,” District 4 Council member Troy Kent said. Ervin’s Department manages key components of development. Divisions include Building and Code Administration, Environmental Management and Planning and Development Services. County officials plan to announce his replacement within about a week, Recktenwald said. As part of the search for a replacement, the county has advertised the opening outside its own ranks.

“Palm Coast Mayor to host his own town hall amid censure and push for removal” via Gabriel Velasquez Neira of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris will host a “mayoral town hall” from 6-8 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696, 47 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, July 28. According to a post on Norris’ public Facebook page, the town hall is a “privately organized event being held on private property with no affiliation with the City of Palm Coast.” The press is “required” to contact Norris through his Facebook page for “press passes.” However, Norris told the News-Journal that it is for head-counting purposes, as the event is self-funded and will include catering. Palm Coast’s Communications Director, Brittany Kershaw, said each City Council member was offered an individual town hall, and Norris was the only one to decline the offer.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Is a crowded Tampa City Council Special Election a gift to the GOP?” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — In 2012, as the GOP faithful were descending upon Tampa for that year’s Republican National Convention, a billboard along Interstate 275 announced to attendees a big, bold welcome to the city. The billboard included what was a reasonably well-known factoid locally at the time, but probably little-known elsewhere, that Tampa was home to a Democratic Mayor (Bob Buckhorn at the time) and an all-Democrat City Council. More than a decade later, it’s still that way. But could a Republican claw back a seat on the otherwise liberal dais? Rep. Dianne Hart worries it could happen.

“Tampa Bay Water wins $21M against ‘forever chemicals’ producers in settlement” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa Bay Water, which serves 2.6 million people, was awarded $21 million in a lawsuit against manufacturers of “forever chemicals” like 3M and DuPont. The utility joined over 400 others in alleging that these toxic, non-degradable pollutants (PFAS) contaminated drinking water sources. The settlement, which will net the utility about $17 million after fees, was secured just as the EPA began setting new, stricter limits on PFAS levels in drinking water. Board members stated that the funds will be utilized for a new filtration system and other water quality projects, thereby saving residents millions in potential compliance costs and securing funding amid broader environmental budget cuts.

“Pinellas, Pasco schools remove books after state threatens Hillsborough” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Threats work. Just weeks after the State Board of Education discussed punishing Hillsborough County school officials over library books deemed “pornographic,” leaders in several other Florida districts began pulling those same items from their shelves. Pinellas County schools, for instance, had 38 of the 55 titles in their media centers on the day after the State Board told Hillsborough Superintendent Van Ayres to remove the identified material. This week, all were gone. Twenty of the titles appeared in Pasco County school library catalogs in the days following the June 5 State Board meeting. They’re all removed now, too.

“ARK Invest is new office tower’s ‘flagship’ tenant” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — ARK Invest will anchor Halcyon, downtown St. Petersburg’s first “trophy-class” office tower since the 1980s. The multiphased project’s developer believes the innovation-focused investment firm will attract similar companies. Casey Ellison, CEO of Ellison Development, said ARK and its renowned founder, Cathie Wood, are an ideal fit for Halcyon. The office tower is part of The Central, an under-construction mixed-use development in the city’s booming EDGE District. ARK’s investments in and advocacy for disruptive technologies have garnered global recognition. Wood relocated the firm, which will occupy Halcyon’s entire top floor, from New York City to St. Petersburg in November 2021.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘I was scared:’ William McNeil Jr. talks about his arrest beside Ben Crump-led legal team” via Doris Alvarez Cea and Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — High-profile civil rights lawyer Crump stood alongside the 22-year-old McNeil as McNeil publicly spoke for the first time since his violent arrest. McNeil’s arrest video from Feb. 19 came to light in recent days. It showed McNeil in a video being punched in the face during a traffic stop, after police said McNeil was resisting. Police said they stopped McNeil for not having his traffic lights on in inclement weather. Standing alongside his attorneys before a crowd of community members, family, and reporters at St. Paul Church on Winton Drive in Jacksonville, McNeil listened as Crump and associate Harry Daniels opened the briefing by calling for accountability and justice.

“Clay Sheriff Michelle Cook warns of terror threats from border crisis, supports possible second Alligator Alcatraz site” via Christina Schuler of the Florida’s Voice — Clay County Sheriff Cook issued a stark warning this week, saying it’s not just criminal migrants entering the U.S. illegally — it’s potentially terrorists — and that it’s only a matter of time before a major security incident occurs on American soil. Speaking on Florida’s Voice Radio with Drew Steele, Cook voiced strong support for ongoing deportation efforts and cautioned that the growing crisis at the southern border poses a grave threat to national security. “If you’re in this country illegally, you by default are a criminal, and you’ve got to be processed out — and I have no problem with that,” Cook said.

“In Florida’s eviction capital, major landlord under the spotlight” via Mary Beech of The Tributary — The Department of Justice struck an agreement with JWB Rental Homes for the firm to compensate six military tenants after, according to federal officials, illegally charging them to end their leases early. Those allegedly illegal fees — which JWB said it corrected before anyone was improperly charged — were imposed after the service members had to move due to relocation orders, according to federal officials. The allegations complicate the reputation of a company that has had a yearslong run of positive press for its work in housing and downtown development but is also among the top eviction filers in military-friendly Jacksonville.

“Leon County defends colorful crosswalks amid state crackdown on political street art” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — The state of Florida is cracking down on politically-tinged street art, but the designs brightening various intersections around the capital city and county likely will stay. Following a directive from the Trump administration, the Florida Department of Transportation sent out a memo informing local governments of the expectation for its streets, causing several cities — Jacksonville, Boynton Beach and West Palm Beach, to name a few — to begin removing crosswalks specifically with painted rainbows, often used as a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community. However, the latest push to follow in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s footsteps leaves more than a dozen crosswalks in Leon County in a gray area.

“FAMU government relations VP Jamal Sowell leaves amid presidential transition” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Sowell, Florida A&M University’s Vice President of Government Relations, is resigning effective September 1, a move that coincides with the start of newly confirmed President Marva Johnson’s tenure. Sowell, a former state Commerce Secretary under DeSantis, is widely credited with a successful Legislative Session that resulted in a nearly $40 million funding increase for the university. Interim President Timothy Beard praised Sowell’s service and his efforts in enhancing FAMU’s government relations. Sowell, who indicated he is returning to the private sector, leaves as Johnson is expected to form her leadership team for the university.

“UF has fundraising haul of $560M for Fiscal Year 2025” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The University of Florida had one of its best years of fundraising ever during the 2025 fiscal year. Financial commitments and gifts totaled more than $560 million for the fiscal year ended June 30. It’s the second highest amount of fundraising on record for the institution. It’s also just the sixth time in the school’s history that contributions crossed the $500 million threshold for a single year. “The University of Florida has the world’s most loyal and generous donors, and they have shown us that they continue to have tremendous faith and confidence in the university,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“DeSantis appoints North Port Police Chief to Florida Criminal Justice Commission” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — DeSantis has appointed North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison to the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. The Commission is responsible for establishing standards for law enforcement agencies, maintaining training programs and certifying officers who complete a Florida basic recruit training program. It also oversees compliance with state statutes and holds quarterly meetings to establish policy and review cases involving misconduct or violations of professional standards. Garrison, a third-generation law enforcement officer, has served as the North Port Police Chief since 2018 and has spent over 30 years in law enforcement.

“Marco Island says no speeding on sidewalks, sets limit for wheeled devices, bicycles too” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Slow your roll on Marco Island sidewalks. Marco Island cyclists, whether on electric bikes or traditional bicycles, along with scooters, hoverboards, Segways, and any other wheeled mode of transportation, now must follow a 12-mile-per-hour speed limit if riding on a sidewalk, City Council decided July 21. The Marco Island Police Department recommended a 15-mile-per-hour (mph) speed limit, the same as Collier County adopted in April, but only on the five busiest roads on the island, with no age restrictions. City Council members want the same speed limits throughout the city.

“North Collier Fire starts ambulance service with OK from the county” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District is transporting patients to hospitals, a milestone that has been years in the making. Offering ambulance service is “the highest level of pre-hospital care” and has been a longtime goal to provide, according to the fire department. North Collier did not offer its goal times for responding to calls, assessing patients, and drop-offs at hospitals. “Every decision that is made at North Collier Fire is made with the health, safety, and welfare of our community as the single most critical aspect,” the Department said in an email. The official first day is July 31, but the system is being tested currently with one in-house ambulance to start.

— TOP OPINION —

“The mind of a Florida book-banner is a delusional place” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — It seems Florida is at it again, trying to ban another 55 books in a state where test scores are already lagging. The latest crusade targets titles like Judy Blume’s “Forever” and even a Game of Thrones book. How detached from reality are these people? In an era where every teen has the entire internet in their pocket, the idea that they’re seeking out literary fiction for a cheap thrill is laughable. If a teen chose a 400-page novel over online smut, I’d call it a win. Kids aren’t reading enough as it is, yet our leaders seem to care about books only when they’re trying to censor them.

The self-appointed morality police often haven’t even read the books they condemn. They hunt for isolated passages, ignoring the entire context, which is how a novel like “Water for Elephants” gets mislabeled. When I read John Green’s “Looking for Alaska,” which a School Board member wanted banned without reading it herself, I found a story about grief and hope, not pornography. These people see sex everywhere because it’s the only thing they’re looking for. It’s like calling the Bible pornographic because of one passage; it’s a foolish misreading of the entire text.

The attorney general calls Blume’s Forever “pornographic,” but an expert resource like Common Sense Media calls it a valuable tool for discussing sensitive topics with teens. And let’s dismiss the weak argument that these books aren’t “banned” — they are being banned from schools. While parents should guide their own kids, that’s their job, not the government’s. Our state’s leaders spend far more time trying to restrict reading than encourage it. Instead of focusing on our dismal test scores, they’re wasting energy screaming about Blume.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Why did DeSantis veto a commonsense ethics law?” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It can make you dizzy, trying to figure out what is going on inside DeSantis’ head, particularly when it comes to ethics laws meant to hold Florida’s leaders accountable and in balance. Throughout his tenure, the Governor has made a great show of removing elected officials from public office, often scolding them for ethical violations or gross incompetence. Yet when a bill (HB 1445) landed on his desk, making it illegal for elected and appointed officials to shake down lobbyists for campaign contributions, he whipped out his veto pen. According to that same veto message, he doesn’t think people appointed to powerful Boards should necessarily be residents of the state of Florida — or even citizens of the United States.

“Here we are now, going to the supply side” via Matthew Ladner of Step Up for Students — Last week, I had the opportunity to make a presentation about how lawmakers can support teachers who want to start their own schools. The four key features: universal eligibility: Everyone eligible to attend public schools should also be eligible to participate in a choice program; formula funding/demand-driven funding: Whomever applies for a choice program should receive funding if eligible; avoidance of anti-competitive accreditation requirements: Don’t ask your startup schools to operate without funding from the choice program while incumbent/accredited schools receive choice funding; exempt private schools from municipal zoning: Old hat for charter schools, needed for private schools as well. Florida is the only state your humble author is aware of that has taken all four of these steps.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Cheers! A Tampa brewery and Aquatica Orlando partner to make something special” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Hidden Springs Ale Works is known for making sours and stouts at its brewery in Tampa. However, these days, the business is selling its beers in an unexpected location: at Orlando theme parks. Hidden Springs has partnered with Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld’s water park, to sell a commemorative release for the park’s AquaGlow special ticketed nighttime event this Summer. The AquaGlow beer is a wheat beer with hints of marshmallow, blueberry, blackberry and raspberry. “It’s one of those things that it sounds ridiculous to put marshmallows into beer until you have it, and then you’re like, ‘OK, well, that really works,” said Josh Garman, Hidden Springs’ brewmaster and co-founder.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Happy birthday to Steve Birtman, Mike Fernandez and Lorena Rivas Hardwick.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.