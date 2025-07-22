July 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Trulieve reaches Nirvana with Black Buddha medicinal cannabis product
Florida gets up to speed in awarding licenses to cannabis growers.

Drew DixonJuly 22, 20255min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.22.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

Confidence in Social Security is waning, according to new AARP survey

Culture WarsHeadlines

James Uthmeier joins 17 Attorneys General in legal fight for public prayer in high school sports

marijuana-greenhouse-farm-blue-hose-above-020122-1
Roz McCarthy, an advocate of legalizing medical cannabis in Florida, has become an entrepreneur in the industry.

A longtime advocate for legalized medical marijuana is moving from activist to entrepreneur in the industry.

Roz McCarthy, founder of Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM) in Florida nine years ago, has joined the retailer and said the transition into selling a new product she calls “Black Buddha” with Trulieve is a natural evolution.

In an online conference with media outlets, McCarthy said she founded the activist organization nine years ago as her son had sickle cell anemia and was using many different drugs to cope with the condition. She found that marijuana was actually the best treatment for him.

“I wanted my son to have the opportunity to be able to have access to medical marijuana from a medical perspective and not be judged or not feel a stigma,” she said. “I started M4MM in Florida where I’m from and focused on policy.”

She started M4MM in 2016, the same year Florida voters approved a referendum legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes.

McCarthy said her path to becoming a partner in the medical marijuana business started in 2022 when she was involved in a vehicle accident that resulted in several medical conditions. She then started working on the Black Buddha brand of cannabis that she said has helped her with traumatic brain injury, whiplash and concussion conditions.

“I felt like I was going to die. I was just in misery,” McCarthy said.

She called a friend who was already involved in the marijuana industry, and through both self-healing procedures and use of cannabis, she felt connected to the religious spiritual figure Buddha.

“Buddha on the surface means enlightenment. For me, I had an enlightenment period where I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, had it not been for this plant (cannabis), I don’t think I would be alive,’” she said. “So, I created the brand Black Buddha.”

McCarthy said the perceived spiritual connection has helped.

“It’s a brand of wellness. It’s a brand of being able to unapologetically claim the power of this plant. It’s a brand that connects you and it makes you feel better,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy entered the partnership with Trulieve in October.

“We are excited to welcome Black Buddha Cannabis to our product lineup,” said Trulieve’s Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. “Roz’s inspiring story and her brand’s dedication to healing through medical marijuana align perfectly with Trulieve’s mission to provide high-quality, purpose-driven products to our customers.”

McCarthy said the brand features phrases that are designed to have a spiritual feel. They use terms like “Nirvana,” which means bliss and ultimate reality, along with “get enlightened” which is the defining element of the Buddha as in the enlightened one.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGus Bilirakis, Kathy Castor again file bipartisan legislation to say ‘HEC No’ to 'zombie campaigns'

nextJames Uthmeier appeals Judge's ruling holding him in contempt over immigration law

One comment

  • EARL PITTS AMERICAN

    July 22, 2025 at 6:20 pm

    I copied the artical below from another publication but it would explain alot of shenagians which were going on in Florida a few years back to get the business mentioned in this artical off the ground.
    Why the so called total reveal of Epstein stuff will never be outed.
    “Certian highly placed elected officals promoting the sale of stock in the up and coming medical and recreational marajuana industry were throwing off shore parties for both Democratic and Republican elected officials. The hook was to get them invested in the marajuana stock and then their votes on any pending legislation would go the way of the marajuana up and coming industry. The bait for the parties was the beautiful young ladies. Once these elected officials had their good time they were hit with the sales pitch to get them invested in marajuana stock.
    Think about it. Thats why there is still a reluctance to release these so called lists.
    Full disclosure – the above is just a theroy for your consideration”.
    Thank you, Earl

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories