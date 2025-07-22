Gus Bilirakis, Kathy Castor again file bipartisan legislation to say ‘HEC No’ to ‘zombie campaigns’

U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Kathy Castor have joined U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland to reintroduce legislation to slay “zombie campaigns.”

That refers to campaign accounts stacked with cash and used for various purposes — often far outside the intended purposes — long after the candidate the accounts were supposed to benefit left office.

The bipartisan legislation — Castor and Raskin are Democrats, while Bilirakis is a Republican — is dubbed the Honest Elections and Campaign, No Gain Act, or cleverly, “HEC No.” It calls on those no longer seeking office to close their campaign accounts within two years, rather than living on in perpetuity.

“Campaign accounts should never be allowed to become personal slush funds for ex-lawmakers and former candidates to personally benefit from and enrich themselves, as has become all too common,” Castor said.

The phrase “zombie campaign” is derived from an exposé from the Tampa Bay Times and 10 News (now 10 Tampa Bay) finding some 100 campaign accounts established to support candidacies that no longer existed.

In most cases, the candidates had simply moved on to private life. In others, the candidates were no longer living. But in all of the identified cases, funds were used for expenses few would find in alignment with contributors’ intended purposes, including to pay family members, to fund new careers or take lavish vacations.

“Our bipartisan HEC No Act will finally put an end to the misuse of leftover campaign cash. This is a straightforward reform to build trust and ensure campaign contributions are used as intended — to support public service and serve the public interest, not private gain. It’s time Congress passed the HEC No Act to put Zombie Campaigns in the grave once and for all,” Castor added.

For the past four sessions of Congress, Castor has introduced similar legislation — with Bilirakis and Raskin often joining. The issue is now back in the spotlight after a report last week from Roll Call outlining how Kyrsten Sinema’s campaign account remains active despite her retiring from the U.S. Senate more than six months ago.

Spending since she left office has run the gamut from hotels, airport lounges and other travel expenses to office supplies and dining. From March 31 to June 30, $391,000 was spent from the account, according to the report.

“Elected officials have a duty to uphold the public trust,” Bilirakis said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen troubling cases where former members keep their campaign accounts open indefinitely and use the funds for personal benefit. While these actions may not technically violate the law, they clearly defy its spirit — and that’s unacceptable. It’s time to close this loophole and restore public confidence.”

And he’s right. Some elected officials who leave office keep their leftover campaign cash around, and they’re allowed to do so in case they decide to run again. Others who, as Bilirakis put it, don’t defy the spirit of campaign finance laws refund contributions to donors or donate the remaining funds to other political committees or charities.

The proposed legislation would end that loophole by requiring funds to be disbursed within two years.

“As elected representatives of the people, members of Congress must preserve public trust, even after they leave office,” Raskin said. “The Honest Elections and Campaign Act stops zombie campaigns, requiring former lawmakers and others no longer seeking office to close their campaign accounts within two years. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan legislation with Representatives Castor and Bilirakis.”

And the bill’s sponsors aren’t the only ones who see a need for reform.

“It’s wrong for former members of Congress to finance extravagant lifestyles with leftover campaign funds. It only serves to further erode the public’s faith in their elected officials,” said Tiffany Muller, President of the group End Citizens United and the Let America Vote Action Fund.

Issue One, a cross-party political reform group that works to protect inclusive democracy, issued a statement arguing that “both parties should agree” on the matter and that “campaign accounts weren’t meant to be retirement plans.”

“It’s time to close the loophole that lets former candidates hang on to leftover campaign cash indefinitely, often using it to boost lobbying careers. Congress can take a commonsense step toward restoring public trust by passing this long-overdue reform,” the group’s statement read.

Other supporters of the legislation include the Campaign Legal Center, Common Cause and Public Citizen.