July 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Confidence in Social Security is waning, according to new AARP survey
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonJuly 22, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.22.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Culture WarsHeadlines

James Uthmeier joins 17 Attorneys General in legal fight for public prayer in high school sports

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

James Uthmeier appeals Judge’s ruling holding him in contempt over immigration law

retirement
About half of Florida retirees say they rely heavily on Social Security for their income.

Social Security has been helping the elderly retire in America for 90 years, but a new survey by AARP shows Americans have their doubts it will still be available by the time they need it.

Confidence in Social Security used to be a given, but the AARP study shows it’s starting to wane. The latest survey indicates that only 36% of Americans have confidence in Social Security. That’s down by 7 percentage points from the 2020 survey, which showed 43% of respondents said they had confidence in the federal retirement system.

The AARP study shows that’s the lowest level since a 2010 survey that showed confidence in Social Security was at 35%.

In the latest survey, 67% of Americans say Social Security is more important for retirees today than five years ago. Another 96% say Social Security is generally important.

“For 90 years, Social Security has never missed a payment, and Floridians should have confidence that it never will,” said AARP Florida State Director, Jeff Johnson. “AARP will never stop fighting to protect the Social Security payments that Floridians have earned from a lifetime of hard work.”

Florida has long been known as having a high retiree population. AARP figures show about 20% of Floridians count on Social Security to be there when they step away from the workforce. Another 46% of Floridians of retirement age rely on Social Security to fund about 50% of their income. Another 24% say it accounts for 90% of their income.

Nationally, 65% of retired Americans say they rely substantially on Social Security, and another 21% say they rely on it somewhat.

Meanwhile, 78% of Americans are worried Social Security will not provide enough to live on once they retire. That’s up from the 2020 figure of 74%.

The survey tapped 3,599 Americans older than 18. The survey was conducted between June 18 and 23 in online and phone questionnaires.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJames Uthmeier joins 17 Attorneys General in legal fight for public prayer in high school sports

nextLast Call for 7.22.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories