July 22, 2025
Michael Thompson challenges Tiffany Esposito in HD 77 GOP Primary
Michael Thompson. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesJuly 22, 2025

Michael Thompson

Former Lee County Republican Party chair Michael Thompson filed to challenge Rep. Tiffany Esposito in a Republican Primary next year.

The Lee County Republican put in paperwork last week and announced his candidacy in House District 77 on social media.

“It’s time for residents of East Lee County, FL to be represented by someone who actually lives in East Lee County,” Thompson posted on X.

“The days of campaign managers and lobbyists from Fort Myers ‘selecting’ candidates who don’t even live in East Lee Co. are in fact over!”

Thompson boasts connections to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and in 2022 narrowly won election as Lee County Republican Party Chair. That was part of an America First takeover of the party seen at the time as a challenge to the establishment.

Filing against an incumbent state lawmaker will further cement that. Thompson did not seek re-election as county GOP Chair, but will run against Esposito, who also serves as President and CEO of SWFL Inc., a regional chamber of commerce.

Esposito said she is prepared to defend her record. She first won election in 2022 over Fox Business pundit Ford O’Connell and is now seeking a third term in the House.

“Mr. Thompson has every right to run — that’s how democracy works. I’m proud to stand on my record in the community where I was born and raised — where I’ve fought to protect jobs, defend the unborn, strengthen Second Amendment rights, and cut taxes for hardworking families,” Esposito said.

“I’ve also backed President (Donald) Trump’s America First vision by supporting Florida’s bold, conservative immigration reforms aimed at ending sanctuary policies, removing in‑state tuition for undocumented immigrants, elevating penalties for illegal entry, and dedicating hundreds of millions to law enforcement efforts. I look forward to continuing to defend the values that make Florida strong and free.”

Thompson stressed his connections to the district, one Esposito moved to before her election in 2022. He used numerous emoticons in a social media post on his run.

“Together we will change the standard 100%. If (you) Live in Alva, Buckingham, Gateway, Lehigh Acres and South Fort Myers/San Carlos Park, I am asking for (your) vote and support in August ’26. If (you) believe our brightest days are ahead of us, if (you) believe in America First Policies, if (you) believe East Lee Co. has the potential to lead us into the Golden Years, I WANT (you),” he posted.

“There’s nothing more disrespectful than when someone takes what’s (yours) 100%, and this is our House, this is our district and there’s a bunch of Fort Myers insiders who have taken it away from us for the past 20-plus years. 100% change the standard.”

The Republican Primary next year will likely determine who holds the seat. More than 62% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump for President, while under 37% backed Democrat Kamala Harris. Esposito won about 64% of the vote in November over Democrat Cornelius Fowler.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

