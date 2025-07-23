July 23, 2025
U.S. Sugar helps buy 5 new hospital beds for Hendry Regional Medical Center
Image via U.S. Sugar.

Hendry Regional Medical Center Ryan Duffy, David Theroux, Elaine Wood, Brannan Thomas
'The continued support from U.S. Sugar has been instrumental in helping us improve patient care.'

As part of its long-term commitment to support Hendry Regional Medical Center, U.S. Sugar is helping to fund the purchase of five new hospital beds at the facility.

The support for the local hospital is part of the company’s efforts to provide for the nearby community.

“U.S. Sugar is committed to building strong communities, and that includes access to quality health care,” said Brannan Thomas, U.S. Sugar’s Director of Community Relations. “Hendry Regional Medical Center is a vital part of this region, and we’re proud to continue supporting its mission by helping fund these much-needed hospital beds.”

This isn’t the first time U.S. Sugar has provided resources for Hendry Regional Medical Center. The company has supported upgrades for Hendry Regional Medical Center’s pediatric services facility, and has helped purchase heart monitoring equipment in the hospital’s Clewiston and LaBelle locations.

“The continued support from U.S. Sugar has been instrumental in helping us improve patient care,” said Hendry Regional Medical CEO David Theroux. “We’re deeply grateful for U.S. Sugar’s partnership and longstanding dedication to the health of our community.”

That partnership has extended to other charitable projects inside Hendry County as well. Earlier this year, U.S. Sugar and local leaders partnered to begin building a new amphitheater at Janet B. Taylor Community Tree Park in Harlem. U.S. Sugar had donated the land to build the park, which was dedicated in 2022 to recognize former Hendry County Commissioner Janet Taylor.

In recent years, the company also helped reopen C.S. Mott pool in Clewiston and dedicated new benches at Harlem Community Tree Park.

U.S. Sugar’s support for the Glades also goes beyond Hendry County. The company has routinely provided back-to-school supplies for children throughout the Glades and has provided food and toy donations for families in need.

