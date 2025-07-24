July 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says state is ‘malapportioned,’ calls for another round of redistricting

A.G. GancarskiJuly 24, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis sets his sights on Manatee County for next financial audit

EducationHeadlines

UCF and Lockheed Martin’s partnership deepens to add more research, student opportunities

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber mid-year economic report touts growing GDP in the Sunshine State

DeSantis Rumble Bradenton
Will there be time to draw yet another new map before 2026?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is weighing in again on Florida’s congressional map, arguing that the state is undercounted and that districts adopted three years ago don’t match today’s migration patterns.

So his team is eyeing another round of redistricting and “working through what that may look like.”

“I think if you look at that Florida Supreme Court analysis, there may be more defects that need to be remedied apart from what we’ve already done,” DeSantis said at Bradenton’s Manatee Performing Arts Center.

“I also think the way the population has shifted around Florida, just since the Census was done in 2020, I think the state is malapportioned. So I do think it would be appropriate to do a redistricting here in the mid-decade.”

The court ruled last week against a challenge to the map on the grounds that it eliminated a minority-access seat in North Florida. That ruling came days after DeSantis claimed problems with the census “gypped” Florida out of at least one more seat it should have had.

DeSantis said he told Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that Florida “got a raw deal in the census.”

“We only got one seat when some of these other states were getting seats, when we’ve obviously had more growth, we should have gotten at least two,” DeSantis recounted.

DeSantis said that if the work is to be done in time for next year’s elections, it would need to be “relatively soon because you need time to draw maps and you need time to get that done.”

“We’re malapportioned right now as a country, I think, because of the migration, but the state of Florida, I think for sure. So I think there’s ample justification to do it. My guys are going through the court’s opinion to look at different avenues, but I think that that’s definitely something that I certainly would look favorably upon.”

If the last round of redistricting offers indication, the Governor’s “guys” will determine the new lines.

DeSantis’ Office drew Florida’s congressional map, one approved by lawmakers after DeSantis vetoed a map produced by the Legislature during the Regular Session.

The current congressional map has 20 Republicans in Congress, up from 15 before. The state gained a seat in reapportionment, taking the state from a 15-12 split to a 20-8 GOP advantage.

But the Governor believes there is room for improvement.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUCF and Lockheed Martin's partnership deepens to add more research, student opportunities

nextGov. DeSantis sets his sights on Manatee County for next financial audit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories