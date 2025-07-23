Staunch Israel supporter Randy Fine named to House Foreign Affairs Committee

One of Florida’s most outspoken supporters of Israel just landed a spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The House Republican Conference appointed U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, an Atlantic Coast Republican, to the committee responsible for oversight and legislation on foreign aid, national security, war powers and other international affairs.

“It is an extraordinary honor to join the House Foreign Affairs Committee under the bold leadership of true American Hero, Chairman Brian Mast, a fellow Floridian and fierce advocate for American strength,” Fine said.

“With more than two decades of international business experience across nearly every continent, I bring a unique, real-world perspective to the global challenges our country faces. In this new role, I’m ready to advance President Trump’s America First vision to defend our allies, confront our enemies, and ensure that U.S. foreign policy puts American interests first.”

Fine, a former state Senator and Representative, won a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District in April. Since then, the Jewish American Congressman has been an outspoken critic of antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad. He has embraced the nickname the “Hebrew Hammer” for his hawkish positions on foreign relations.

Donald Trump endorsed Fine in the Special Election earlier this year.

Mast, a Stuart Republican, was elected by the GOP Steering Committee as House Foreign Affairs Chair in December. He welcomed his fellow Sunshine State lawmaker to the committee.

“Randy is a battle-tested conservative and a fierce defender of America’s interests. The Foreign Affairs Committee is stronger with him on board. Proud to welcome my fellow Floridian to the fight,” Mast said.

Fine also sits on the House Education Committee and on three subcommittees there.

The Republican Jewish Coalition cheered the selection of Fine for the committee and contrasted that with House Democrats giving prominent Israel critic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, a seat on the panel.

“House Democrats put Ilhan Omar on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. House Foreign Affairs GOP put Randy Fine,” reads a social media post from the group. “The contrast is crystal clear. Congratulations to the Hebrew Hammer, Congressman Randy Fine.”