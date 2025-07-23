‘We must do more’: Christina Romelus launches Palm Beach County School Board bid

The race to replace Erica Whitfield on the Palm Beach County School Board has its first candidate, and she’s no stranger to education matters or elected office.

Christina Romelus, a former Boynton Beach City Commissioner and college professor, has filed to run for Whitfield’s District 4 seat.

Romelus is campaigning on a platform of school safety, equitable resources and deeper community engagement.

As of Wednesday morning, she’s the only person running for the seat.

“As a mother and an educator, I know our public schools are full of potential — but we must do more to ensure every child has the resources, support, and safety they need to succeed,” Romelus said in a statement.

“I’m running for School Board because I’m ready to fight for our students, uplift our teachers, and be a strong voice for every family in Palm Beach County.”

Romelus, 37, boasts a strong background education and public policy. She made history in 2016 as the youngest person elected to the Boynton Beach City Commission.

During her City Hall tenure, which included a stint as Vice Mayor, her campaign said she oversaw more than $500 million in economic development, helped deliver more than 500 units of affordable housing, and expanded small-business funding and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

Her candidacy comes at a time of heightened scrutiny and political tension surrounding public education in Florida. Palm Beach County — the 10th-largest school district in the nation, with some 190,000 students — has faced challenges including book bans, teacher retention and debate over parental rights.

Florida’s broader education policies have been a flashpoint under Gov. Ron DeSantis, with laws impacting curriculum and diversity initiatives attracting statewide and national attention.

Romelus said her campaign will focus on three key areas: ensuring all students have access to “high-quality resources and curriculum,” promoting school safety, and “fostering stronger partnerships between schools and parents to create more transparent, inclusive, and responsive educational environments.”

Beyond her public service background — which also includes service on the South Central Regional Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Board, West Palm Beach Police Athletic League and Tourist Development Council — Romelus brings classroom and education experience to the race.

From 2014 to 2020, she worked as an adjunct professor of anatomy and physiology at Palm Beach State College. She is also a former Director of Programs for the Path to College Fellowship. Before that, she worked as a licensed practical nurse for five years, according to her LinkedIn page.

Romelus was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and today serves as the founder and CEO of the government affairs and leadership training firm PolitCALM. She holds a master’s degree in biomedical science from Barry University and a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry.

She said schools “must be places where children feel safe, supported, and equipped to dream big.”

“I’ve spent my entire life in service,” she said. “Now, I’m stepping up to serve our children.”

Romelus lives in Boynton Beach with her husband and two sons.

Whitfield, who was first elected to the Palm Beach School Board in 2014, is leaving office next year to run for the Palm Beach County Commission. She announced her candidacy this month.

The Palm Beach County School Board is technically nonpartisan, as are its elections. Romelus and Whitfield are Democrats.

The Primary is Aug. 18, 2026, followed by the General Election on Nov. 3, 2026.