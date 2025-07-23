‘The ultimate fighter for our city’: Jorge Masvidal backs Emilio González for Miami Mayor

The man with the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history wants to see former City Manager Emilio González punch his ticket to the Miami mayoralty.

Miami-born mixed martial artist Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, who in 2019 recorded a five-second knockout and became the UFC’s inaugural “BFM” champion, is endorsing González.

He said González’s military service and successful fight this month to keep Miami’s election on the books for November 2025 make him “the ultimate fighter for our city.”

“I know a thing or two about fighting, and this guy’s a fighter, Emilio González,” Masvidal said. “He’s ready to fix what’s broken. He’ll put working families first. He’ll clean up City Hall and restore pride to the city of Miami.”

This is not the first time Masvidal has laced up gloves for a Florida Republican. He supported President Donald Trump in 2020 and 2024. In 2022, he endorsed and stumped for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign. And this past December, Masvidal backed former Escambia County Commissioner Gene Valentino’s unsuccessful bid to replace Matt Gaetz in Congress.

Masvidal believes that in his legal battle with the city, González — a fellow Cuban American, retired U.S. Army colonel and former Miami City Manager who has held prominent federal- and county-level jobs — proved he is the best candidate for Mayor.

In June, Miami Commissioners voted 3-2 to delay the city’s November election by a year and move the contests from odd- to even-numbered years. The change would have aligned Miami races with federal contests, a switch proponents said would boost voter turnout while saving the city money.

But González and other detractors, including many of the 21 people running for elected offices, argued the move illegally circumvented voter approval and left candidates in the lurch while giving sitting officials an extra, unearned year in office.

Attorney General James Uthmeier warned, with support from DeSantis, that he might take legal action against the city. He called the Commission’s decision unconstitutional and in violation of the Miami-Dade Home Rule Charter, which requires changes to city charters in the county — including any permanent shift of election dates — to be approved by voters.

Some candidates threatened to sue. González did, filing a complaint late last month seeking declaratory and injunctive relief. On Monday, a Miami-Dade Judge sided with González, ruling that voters must OK the change. She agreed with Uthmeier’s reading of the law, which conflicted with an interpretation City Attorney George Wysong proffered in the city’s defense.

Masvidal, a career prizefighter, said in a statement that the prize González won in court this week benefits everyone who lives in the “Magic City.”

“He stood up. I always knew he was the right guy for the job,” he said. “But now, seeing him go toe-to-toe with City Hall to protect our vote? I respect that even more.”

González said in a statement that he is proud to have Masvidal in his corner.

“Jorge knows what it means to fight for something bigger than yourself,” he said. “He’s a Miami warrior, and I’m honored to have his trust. This race isn’t about politics — it’s about protecting our democracy and delivering results for the people of Miami.”

González is one of 11 candidates running to succeed term-limited Mayor Francis Suarez.