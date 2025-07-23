Jacksonville Bold for 7.23.25: The good book

Bipartisan cooperation rarely makes headlines, even when it’s about future generations being able to read them.

So, in that context, a top-of-Bold shoutout is for Mayor Donna Deegan and former Mayor John Peyton for bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans with that most powerful of media: the written word.

“When John launched his book club nearly two decades ago, he planted a powerful seed,” said Deegan last week, describing the effort to bring Peyton’s book club back as the Mayor’s Book Club as a “bridge between administrations and a bipartisan investment in something that transcends politics: our children’s future.”

That bridge is getting $1 million from Peyton’s family’s Gate Foundation, which, last we checked, still goes a long way.

Peyton, who was Mayor between 2003 and 2011, was best known to younger generations then for his book club. And Deegan, like predecessor Lenny Curry, is a confirmed bibliophile, so there may be a way to heal the acrimony with a book club … potentially.

Map survives

The Florida Supreme Court has upheld a controversial congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Legislature.

A majority of Justices ultimately ruled that the Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute and other plaintiffs failed to prove racial discrimination or a need to preserve a North Florida district (the former 5th Congressional District), which stretched from near Tallahassee to Downtown Jacksonville, one previously represented by a Black Democrat, Al Lawson.

In a majority opinion, the group stated that the map will stand, thereby resolving any questions about whether congressional district lines will change in the 2026 Midterms or for the remainder of the decade.

A majority opinion written by Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz accepted DeSantis’ past arguments that the Equal Protection Clause in the U.S. Constitution overrides a demand in Florida’s Fair Districts language that the power of minority voters cannot be diminished in the redistricting process.

“The Legislature’s obligation to comply with the Equal Protection Clause is superior to its obligation to comply with the Non-Diminishment Clause as interpreted by our Court,” he wrote. “The plaintiffs did not prove the possibility of complying with both the Non-Diminishment Clause and the Equal Protection Clause in North Florida. Therefore, they did not meet their burden to prove the invalidity of the Enacted Plan.”

Fine fundraising

One of Florida’s newest members of Congress is well-positioned financially for his upcoming campaign.

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, who won the Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District on April 1, closed the second quarter of 2025 with more than $380,000 in cash on hand.

The Republican firebrand known as the “Hebrew Hammer” raised $63,684 between April 22 and June 30. Notable donors include state Sen. Don Gaetz, the United States Sugar Corporation Employee PAC, the Elevance Health PAC and the Molina Healthcare PAC.

He spent more than he raised during the period, with outflows exceeding $88,000.

Just as he did when he ran in the Special Election, Fine looks likely to face opposition in both the Primary and the General Election for the seat that includes Daytona and extends northward toward St. Augustine and west toward Ocala and Gainesville.

He’s well-positioned for both the August and November contests in 2026, with prospective opponents struggling.

Counting receipts through the end of June, Aaron Baker has a little more than $1,000 on hand. The Sorrento Republican made news early in the last Primary season when he claimed Donald Trump didn’t control who he endorsed.

Joshua Vasquez and Alexandra Van Cleef, Republicans from Ocala and Palm Coast, respectively, have yet to report fundraising despite filing with the state of Florida as active candidates.

Fine won his last Primary, which included Baker, with 83% of the vote.

Cop controversy

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stop from February is in the news for alleged violence against a 22-year-old suspect, and a state Senator is among those outraged in the wake of published reports.

“Once again, we are faced with a sickening reminder of the systemic issues that plague our law enforcement. The video coming out of Jacksonville is deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable. To witness an officer assault an unarmed Black man during what should have been a routine traffic stop is a stark demonstration of the continued racial bias and excessive force that far too many Black individuals experience in our communities. Never mind the fact that the driver was baselessly stopped for not using headlights during broad daylight,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens.

The driver, William McNeil, was allegedly pulled over during the day for not having headlights on. As he noted in the video, it was not raining.

Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville is also paying attention to this issue.

“I’ve reached out to the Sheriff’s Office. I’ll be sending a formal letter and request to meet about that, the deaths in the jail, and other cases related to potential JSO misconduct,” she posted this weekend to social media.

McNeil will have strong legal representation, as civil rights lawyers Harry Daniels and Ben Crump have taken his case.

Infant, maternal health champions

Baptist Health is recognizing Sen. Tracie Davis and Rep. Wyman Duggan for championing crucial funding to enhance maternal and infant care in Northeast Florida. The lawmakers were instrumental in securing state funds to expand labor and delivery capacity, increase access to specialized care for high-risk pregnancies, and improve obstetric emergency services in a region with higher-than-average mortality rates.

The new 2025-26 state budget allocates $4.5 million to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for the construction of 12 new labor and delivery rooms.

“We recognize and thank Sen. Tracie Davis and Rep. Wyman Duggan for their support and commitment to maternal health,” said Michael Mayo, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “This funding will allow us to better serve our community, ensuring safer births, healthier outcomes and greater access to quality care.”

This significant investment is designed to meet the growing demand for essential obstetric services and directly address the community’s critical needs.

“This funding will help ensure that all mothers and babies in Northeast Florida can get the specialized care that they need,” stated Nicole Thomas, president of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville. “We are grateful for this investment in community and generations to come.”

Hold the line

The millage rate might go down in Jacksonville after all.

On Tuesday night, the City Council voted 17-1 to maintain the current 11.3169 mills rate, meaning that property tax rates stay the same (though appraisal changes can affect the ultimate number homeowners see).

While if enough is cut from Deegan’s proposed budget in August, there could be a change to the scheme; for now, it remains the status quo.

Jacksonville joblessness

Florida’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in June, and it’s the third month in a row without any change in that key economic indicator.

FloridaCommerce, the state’s business development bureau, says there were 415,000 Floridians out of work last month in a labor force of 11.19 million. While the monthly jobless figure has been holding steady, June’s rate is still higher than a year ago. The latest figure is up by 0.4 percentage points from June 2024’s figure of 3.4%.

Jacksonville recorded one of the highest unemployment rates among larger Florida markets at 4.2% in June. That’s an increase of 0.6 percentage points from May’s figure of 3.6% and up over June 2024’s rate of 3.7%.

While the rate of people out of work in the Sunshine State has remained static for a quarter of a year, it’s still lower than the national figure of 4.1%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Florida has now maintained a lower unemployment rate than the national mark for 56 straight months.

While the jobless figures have held steady, the rate has not declined for any month this year, and the first quarter showed increases from the 3.4% registered in December.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, in a press release, highlighted that Florida was ranked third in CNBC’s 2025 rankings of the best states for business.

“Florida’s strong economy continues to lead the nation,” Kelly said. “Building on this momentum — from targeted infrastructure investments to reducing regulatory burdens and supporting workforce innovation — Florida remains focused on long-term growth that benefits families, entrepreneurs and businesses across the state.”

Page possibility

If you know a young person who would benefit from some time with the Jacksonville City Council, then you’re in luck.

The legislative body is currently seeking pages for meetings. Specifically, middle and high school students aged 11 and up who will serve during regular meetings and “observe government in action, assist with official duties, and gain firsthand experience of the legislative process at the local level.”

“Bringing back the Page Program reflects our commitment to cultivating the next generation of civic leaders. By adding an online application, we’re making it easier than ever for students and families to get involved,” says President Kevin Carrico.

Apply here: Jacksonville.gov – City Council Page Program.

Career move

Jeanne Augspurger is headed to OGC.

But it’s not the Office of General Counsel.

Instead, the former Jacksonville Civic Council president will be a partner in the national law firm OGC (Outside GC), even as she maintains her independent consulting firm, Strategic Relationships & Counsel (SRC).

“Joining OGC is a natural fit that allows me to continue offering business-oriented, practical legal guidance in a flexible and entrepreneurial environment,” said Augspurger. “I’m honored to be part of such a talented team of former in-house counsel and law firm partners who understand what it takes to align legal advice with business priorities.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeanne to OGC,” said Managing Partner Greg Williamson. “Her diverse background, spanning law, government, higher education and civic leadership, adds tremendous depth to our team. Her ability to work at the intersection of legal, economic, and civic interests sets her apart. Jeanne exemplifies the strategic thinking and client-focused approach that OGC is known for.”

Berkshire bump?

Word on Wall Street is that railroad consolidation may make CSX a takeover target.

Per Barron’s (among others), Berkshire Hathaway may be looking at the line amid pushes for transcontinental railroads.

“The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Union Pacific, one of the two big railroads that operates mainly west of the Mississippi River, is in early talks for a possible deal for Norfolk Southern, one of the two big Eastern railroads … Berkshire might see a bid for CSX as a defensive maneuver if its chief rival, Union Pacific, seeks to create a transcontinental railroad.”

Time will tell if merger mania leads to CSX shares jumping in an acquisition, but this is something to watch for interested parties.

Jags camp questions

The Jaguars opened training camp on Wednesday, the first under new head coach Liam Coen. After missing the playoffs for the past two seasons under Doug Pederson, the team is headed in a new direction and faces a host of new (and some old) questions as camp opens.

The most-asked question will be about the usage of first-round pick Travis Hunter. Hunter was a two-way star in college, where he won the Heisman Trophy at Colorado. As a wide receiver, Hunter could begin the season as the team’s #2 option behind Brian Thomas Jr., who starred as a rookie last season. On defense, Hunter could potentially line up as a starting cornerback. Will the Jaguars be able to maximize Hunter’s impact without wearing him out as the season progresses?

A familiar question exists about the quarterback. Is this the season when Trevor Lawrence fulfills his potential? When Lawrence guided the Jaguars to the postseason and a playoff victory in 2022, it appeared that he was ready to emerge as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Instead, 2023 and 2024 saw inconsistencies and injuries derail Lawrence’s ascension. Lawrence has spoken about the importance of this season in his career. Now in his fifth season in the NFL, Lawrence became a father in January. His franchise-record contract means he isn’t going anywhere else anytime soon, but it is time for him to improve his career-high numbers from 2022 when he tossed 25 touchdown passes and threw for 4,113 yards.

One of the keys to Lawrence’s progress comes with question marks on the offensive line. The unit was not good enough last season, prompting the new general manager James Gladstone to bring in three veteran linemen: guard Patrick Mekari, tackle Chuma Edoga and center Robert Hainsey. All could compete for starting jobs. Hainsey seems the clear frontrunner at center while Mekari figures to be the favorite at right guard. Whatever the combination of five players becomes, they must gain Lawrence’s trust and protect the quarterback better than last year’s unit.

On defense, some big questions exist as camp opens. Most notably, will the pass rush be better? Last season, Travon Walker led the team with 10.5 sacks while Josh Hines-Allen added eight. No other player had more than three. Second-year defensive tackle Maason Smith is a possibility to take a step forward. Still, he was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and his availability remains in question. Arik Armstead is set for a move back inside after a confusing season of use last year.

Finally, how will Coen handle his first season as a head coach? He is a respected football mind, but he has never been a head coach at any level. There figures to be an adjustment. And with first-time offensive and defensive coordinators on staff, Coen won’t be the only man growing into the job. Will it impact the Jaguars’ performance?

Answers begin to emerge this week.