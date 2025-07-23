James Uthmeier, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announce massive bust of bank fraud ring

Multiple Florida law enforcement agencies have concluded a two-year investigation into a sprawling bank fraud scheme that spanned several states and countries and involved at least eight suspects, including a former NCAA Division 1 and NFL football player.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials at a news conference to detail “Operation Teller to Telegram” that cracked the case and ended with multiple charges of racketeering, grand theft and organized fraud.

Judd said 18 search warrants were executed and subpoenas were served on several banks. The entire scheme amounted to about $8.8 million illegally being withdrawn from several banks.

Judd said the central figure in the case is Antonio Penn, who was a star defensive back in college and played on professional teams. He played for the West Virginia University Mountaineers in 2013 and other colleges. He also played in the NFL, the Canadian Football League and other leagues.

“He was the guy who was stealing the data,” Judd said of Penn, who was an employee of a bank in the Northeast United States.

Judd said Penn, whose college nickname was “Showtime,” would give the data to associates and then the ring would drain the accounts of money.

“This wasn’t some small-time scam, this was a well-organized fraud ring stealing millions from innocent victims across the country,” Judd said. “They thought they could hide behind mobile apps and fake accounts. But we found them, and we’ll continue to go after anyone who targets hardworking people’s life savings.”

Uthmeier said many of the victims were in Florida and they were elderly.

“Here you have an example of eight people who wanted to take advantage of seniors,” Uthmeier said, adding that more arrests are anticipated. “As we continue to investigate, the more offenders that we’ll find out there, the network will grow and we’ll continue to ramp up the charges. Let this be an example that if you want to take advantage of our seniors, you will pay the price.”

Uthmeier added the statewide prosecution unit will handle the cases in court and his Office’s fraud unit was essential in making the case. He said it was a sophisticated crime ring.

“It took a lot of work to stay ahead of them,” Uthmeier said. “We use our own technology and our own financial education in order to identify the problems and the bad actors and to see the irregularities and connect the dots.”

Of the eight suspects arrested already, three are from Lakeland, three are from Maryland, one is from Missouri and another is from West Virginia.

Florida investigators had extensive assistance from law enforcement agencies in those other states.