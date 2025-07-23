Casey DeSantis: ‘We’re at war with cancer and we need to win’

First Lady Casey DeSantis is spotlighting nearly $130 million budgeted for a cancer research program named in honor of the First Lady, who is a cancer survivor.

“We’re at war with cancer, and we need to win,” DeSantis said. “And we’re going to win in the state of Florida. I believe that, because you have good people, good institutions, the backing of the taxpayer and people who really want to make a difference.”

She and Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville to highlight the more than $800 million Florida has spent on cancer research and treatment funding since 2019.

The press conference comes after the Governor signed the budget last month.

Ron DeSantis also touted the state’s plan to pay off debt, run a lean government and accelerate infrastructure projects in the state’s spending plan during his remarks at Wednesday’s press conference.

But fighting cancer was the theme of the day.

The Governor said the nearly $130 million going to Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program following her 2021 cancer diagnosis will help fund Florida’s four hospitals with National Cancer Institute designations or are seeking that designation.

“We don’t want to just support isolated projects,” he said. “We want to build an integrated statewide approach that drives long term progress. … Florida is really unique in doing this, and I think it’s a really great, innovative approach. We don’t want barriers that slow progress. We’re all in this together.’

The DeSantises spoke about the far-reaching the disease can have on Floridians and Americans.

“Many Floridians are suffering from cancer or have recovered from cancer, including my wife, Casey. You know family members, you know, neighbors, friends, co-workers,” the Governor said. “We’ve worked really hard to answer the call to do whatever we can do to make a big difference in this regard.”