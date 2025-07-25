Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.25.25

Good Friday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Donald Trump endorses Ashley Moody’s return to Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — President Trump has issued his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to Sen. Moody in her U.S. Senate bid, aiming to solidify her front-runner status. Trump praised the former Attorney General for her work on the economy, border security, and the military. The powerful endorsement provides a crucial boost for the appointed Senator, as a recent poll revealed 45% of voters are unfamiliar with her. A staunch Trump ally who supported a 2020 Election lawsuit and co-sponsored the HALT Fentanyl Act, Moody is now positioned as the overwhelming favorite to secure the GOP nomination and win the seat, with prediction markets giving her an 89% chance of victory next November.

___

Breaking overnight — “Trump wants Joe Gruters to head Republican National Committee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump has endorsed state Sen. Gruters for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair, a move poised to reshape Florida politics. The endorsement follows current Chair Michael Whatley’s announcement that he will step down to run for the U.S. Senate. Gruters, a longtime Trump ally and current RNC Treasurer, is now expected to abandon his planned campaign for Florida Chief Financial Officer. This effectively cancels the looming 2026 Primary battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee, Blaise Ingoglia. By accepting the national party leadership role, Gruters will diffuse a major intra-party conflict in the state, averting a high-profile proxy war between Trump and DeSantis-aligned forces.

___

Adele Creative is rebranding as ADELE following a significant expansion at the full-service marketing and communications firm.

Adele Creative has worked with hundreds of companies and organizations over its 10-plus years in the business. ADELE will do the same, the firm says, while offering an expanded portfolio of capabilities to help clients promote, protect and preserve their brand legacy.

“Our work has always been about the people and the purpose behind every organization — building something meaningful and lasting with clients who trust us to deliver,” said Lauren Wootton, founder and CEO of ADELE.

New to the team is veteran communicator and marketing adviser Valerie Wickboldt, who comes aboard as Chief Strategy Officer. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in both the private and public sectors.

“Valerie brings a proven track record of guiding organizations through complex challenges, shaping high-impact campaigns and driving strategic initiatives that strengthen brands, garner transformative support, and provide measurable results,” Wootton said.

“Her valuable combination of strategic vision, multidisciplinary expertise, and practical experience will be a tremendous asset to ADELE. We are thrilled to have her as part of our growing team.”

ADELE is also promoting Joshwa Copeland to Director of Accounts, Ben Fairbrother to Management and Response Adviser and Board-certified emergency medicine physician Israel Wootton to Healthcare and Emergency Management Adviser and Shea Davenport to Content Manager.

___

Florida’s economy is ahead of the curve, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s latest Business & Economic Mid-Year Report.

The state’s GDP reached an estimated $1.76 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 1.4% year-over-year growth. By contrast, national GDP declined by 0.5%, so concerns about a broader slowdown.

“One definition of a recession is a drop in real GDP for two consecutive quarters, so this decline in the value of the U.S. economy is significant,” the report noted, attributing the dip largely to a spike in imports.

Florida’s continued growth places it among the top performers nationwide. Only one state—South Carolina — posted a more substantial GDP gain in Q1 at 1.6%. And, at $273.3 million, the Palmetto State economy is playing Single-A ball.

Still, the report was not without warning signs. Median home prices hit $439,000 in June, nearly matching the national median and reflecting a 53% increase since 2019. While prices have stabilized in 2025, accessibility remains a long-term concern.

“For Florida’s economy to grow to be a top 10 global economy by 2030 (and to attract and retain a skilled workforce), housing needs to be affordable and accessible for the growing population,” the Chamber emphasized.

With active listings rising and prices beginning to level, the report suggests a shift toward a buyer’s market may be underway, but affordability challenges are likely to persist.

___

Shumaker Advisors Florida President and CEO Ron Christaldi has been named to the 2025 Tampa Bay Titan 100 — an annual list recognizing the region’s top CEOs and C-suite leaders for their vision, influence and industry impact.

A nationally renowned business attorney, Christaldi leads a practice that encompasses complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and public policy. He’s trusted by CEOs, Boards and entrepreneurs to navigate transformative deals, resolve high-conflict disputes, and deliver results that last. A five-time Tampa Bay Power 100 honoree and one of The Business Journals’ 100 Most Influential Attorneys in America, he also chairs the Tampa Bay EDC, the Tampa Museum of Art, and Moffitt Cancer Center’s Hope Innovation District, among others.

“This recognition reflects more than personal achievement—it speaks to the trust of my clients and the strength of our team and community,” Christaldi said. “I’m passionate about solving complex problems and building things that endure.”

Christaldi and the rest of the 2025 Titan 100 honorees will be celebrated at a gala later this year.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large-scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. Government. This is not so! I want Elon, and all businesses within our Country, to THRIVE, in fact, THRIVE like never before! The better they do, the better the USA does, and that’s good for all of us. We are setting records every day, and I want to keep it that way!

—@PeterBakerNYT: Trump’s approval has dipped to 37%, the lowest of this term and just slightly higher than his all-time worst rating of 34% at the end of his 1st term, per @Gallup. Trump’s rating has fallen 10 points since January and 17 points among independents, to 29%.

Tweet, tweet:

—@JasonWeidaFL: Future generations of Floridians — and, indeed, patients from all over the world who will receive cancer treatment in Florida — will benefit from these historic investments. Proud to be part of an administration that focuses on prolonging the gift of life through our world-class hospitals and research institutions.

Tweet, tweet:

—@GovRonDeSantis: Sad to hear that Hulk Hogan has passed away. The Hulkster was an icon for so many of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s, and he was a Floridian through and through. RIP, Brother.

Tweet, tweet:

—@JayCollinsFL: .@HulkHogan is an American icon who brought families together — a larger than life personality, unapologetically patriotic, and a symbol of strength for a generation. He told kids to say their prayers, eat their vitamins, and believe in themselves #WhatYouGonnaDoBrother — values we could all use more of today. My condolences go out to his family and the millions he entertained throughout his life.

—@RicFlairNatrBoy: I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— TOP STORIES —

“Hulk Hogan, shirt-shredding superstar of pro wrestling, dies at 71” via Victor Mather of The New York Times — Hogan, the iconic performer whose star power and flamboyance transformed professional wrestling into a global, multibillion-dollar industry, died Thursday in Clearwater. He was 71. According to local police, Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

For decades, Hogan was the unmistakable face of the sport, defined by his blond horseshoe mustache, colorful bandannas, and signature “24-inch pythons.” His pre-match routine — cupping his hand to his ear to ignite the roaring crowd before tearing off his shirt — became legendary. He remained a prominent public figure long after his wrestling days, most notably winning a landmark, multi-million-dollar invasion of privacy lawsuit that bankrupted the media company Gawker in 2012. He also made a memorable appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Hogan began his career in 1977, initially cast as a “heel” (villain) in the World Wrestling Federation. His fame skyrocketed after a scene-stealing role as the wrestler Thunderlips in the 1982 film “Rocky III.” The performance showcased his immense charisma and crossover appeal, paving the way for his 1983 return to the WWF as a heroic “face.” This shift marked the beginning of the “Hulkamania” phenomenon, which captivated a generation of fans. While some wrestling purists criticized his technical ability, arguing he was more showman than grappler, the public overwhelmingly embraced him, cementing his status as one of the most influential cultural figures of his era.

—“Floridians, others react to Hulk Hogan’s death in Clearwater” via Michelle Stark and Sharon Kennedy Wynne of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Florida political leaders mourn wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Beyond wrestling, Hogan was a Florida business icon” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — While a global icon in wrestling, Hogan reinvented himself as an entrepreneur in the Tampa Bay region following his retirement from the WWE. The longtime resident invested in several local businesses, including the Hogan’s Beach restaurant in Tampa and, more recently, a new amateur wrestling league called Real American Freestyle. He also brought the area into the national spotlight with his high-profile 2016 lawsuit against Gawker, which resulted in a $140 million award that ultimately led to the media company’s bankruptcy.

—“Hogan paved the way from WWE to Hollywood for Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and others” via Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter

—”Video: Remembering Hogan slamming beers at SoFlo Flanigan’s” via Nicole Lopez-Alvar of the Miami New Times

— STATEWIDE —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis sets his sights on Manatee County for next financial audit” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The state’s next audit target is Manatee County. DeSantis and new Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia announced plans to audit the county for wasteful spending, launching the latest government probe at a news conference at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, located just half a mile away from the Manatee County Administration Building. Manatee County caught the attention of state officials as property tax receipts rose 86% in the past six years, with $213 million more in increased collection, DeSantis said. But he also acknowledged Manatee has “admirably” lowered its millage rates for residents. Florida Politics reached out to Manatee County Administrator Charlie Bishop for a request for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

“DeSantis may call Special Session to redraw congressional districts before next census” via Gray Rohrer of the USA Today Network-Florida — DeSantis is considering calling a Special Session of the Legislature to rearrange Florida’s congressional districts. “I do think it would be appropriate to do a redistricting here in the mid-decade. So, we’re working through what that would look like,” DeSantis told reporters at an event in Bradenton. The remarks come as Texas is engaged in a highly unusual redistricting Session years before the next U.S. Census in 2030. Trump has also said he wants four other GOP-held states to join Texas in redrawing U.S. House district lines to help Republicans keep control of the chamber after the 2026 Midterm Elections. Republicans currently hold a 220-212 advantage over Democrats in the U.S. House.

“Heckler removed after angry outburst at DeSantis event in Bradenton” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Deputies removed a man from DeSantis’ news conference in Bradenton after he launched into a profane outburst. The man interrupted DeSantis as he spoke at the Manatee Performing Arts Center about the death of wrestling icon Hogan. He accused the Governor of “bowing down to” a pedophile, an apparent reference to the growing controversy around the federal government’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation “I remember WrestleMania 3,” DeSantis said, before the heckler stood up and shouted about the Alligator Alcatraz federal detention facility in the Everglades, demanding, “Is that your f****** legacy?” “You bow down to a f****** pedophile,” the man shouted. “You’re a f****** pedophile. All of you are f****** Nazis.”

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Operation Vigilant Sentry halts nearly 18K illegal alien arrivals on Florida shores in total” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida authorities detained 10 illegal aliens from Jamaica, Haiti, and the Bahamas in an alleged human smuggling operation off the coast, the latest in an effort that DeSantis says has stopped nearly 18,000 such arrivals. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents in Fort Pierce responded to the smuggling event. The operation falls under “Operation Vigilant Sentry,” a statewide initiative spearheaded by DeSantis, which aims to coordinate Florida’s law enforcement response to individuals attempting to illegally smuggle drugs, guns, and people onto Florida’s shores. The FDLE emphasized its collaboration with federal and local partners.

“Florida state investments reached record highs in Fiscal Year 2025” via Steve Wilson of The Center Square — Florida officials say the state’s investments, which support its pension funds and local governments, hit a record high on its asset values in the recently concluded Fiscal Year. This comes as lawmakers have required the State Board of Administration (SBA) to consider environmental, social, and corporate governance factors in its investment decisions, while focusing exclusively on its fiduciary duty to maximize returns for the state’s investments. The Board was also required to divest its Chinese-based investments by September of last year. “This year’s record results reflect Florida’s commitment to responsible fiscal governance and financial discipline,” DeSantis said. “By focusing on returns, not political agendas, the SBA is securing the future for our law enforcement officers, firefighters, teachers and taxpayers alike.”

“What the FPL rate increase means to Floridians” via Florida Politics — Florida Power & Light (FPL) has submitted a four-year rate proposal to state regulators that seeks to balance significant grid investments with customer affordability. The plan would fund critical infrastructure upgrades, including burying power lines and expanding smart-grid technology, which FPL says has already prevented millions of outages. While residential bills would increase, the utility notes that they would remain below the national average and, adjusted for inflation, would be lower than in 2006. The proposal also supports Florida’s push to attract data centers by providing rate certainty for these large-scale energy users. The Florida Public Service Commission will begin public hearings on the plan, which will shape the state’s energy future, on Aug. 11.

“State gears up for bear hunt” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — State wildlife officials next month could approve rules for a three-week bear hunt in December that would have “a more structured format” than a hunt halted a decade ago after a limit was quickly reached on bears that could be killed. The proposed rules, which will be considered by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission during a meeting on August 13 and 14 in Havana, would include a lottery-style permitting process and allow for the killing of up to 187 bears in four areas of the state. The rules would also include guidelines to encourage hunters to kill male bears.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Ghislaine Maxwell ‘answered all questions’ from Trump DOJ official, attorney says” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Miami Herald — Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, had a “productive” meeting with Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche in Tallahassee. Her attorney stated that Maxwell answered every question truthfully and did not invoke any privilege during the full-day session. This meeting comes amid public and congressional pressure on the Department of Justice to release its files on the Epstein investigation. The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the DOJ and scheduled an interview with Maxwell for August 11. While the substance of the discussion was not disclosed, it represents the first time the DOJ has formally reached out to Maxwell to learn what she knows.

—“How Florida is becoming the epicenter of the Jeffrey Epstein case” via C. A. Bridges of the USA Today Network-Florida

“Appeals court finds Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional, upholds block” via Lindsay Whitehurst and Hallie Golden of The Associated Press — A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled Wednesday that Trump’s order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, affirming a lower-court decision that blocked its enforcement nationwide. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes after a federal judge in New Hampshire also blocked Trump’s plan. It marks the first time an appeals court has weighed in, bringing the issue one step closer to being heard by the Supreme Court. The 9th Circuit decision keeps a block on the Trump administration enforcing the order that would deny citizenship to children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily.

“ICE moves to shackle some 180,000 immigrants with GPS ankle monitors” via Douglas MacMillan and Silvia Foster-Frau of The Washington Post — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has directed personnel to increase the number of immigrants sharply that they shackle with GPS-enabled ankle monitors, as the Trump administration widens surveillance of people it is targeting for deportation, according to an internal ICE document reviewed by The Washington Post. In the memo, ICE ordered staff to place ankle monitors on all people enrolled in the agency’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program “whenever possible.” About 183,000 adult migrants are enrolled in ATD and had previously consented to some form of tracking or mandatory check-ins while they waited for their immigration cases to be resolved. Currently, just 24,000 of these individuals wear ankle monitors.

What James Blair is reading — “Fed gives reporters rare look at its $2.5B renovation project as tensions flare before Trump visit” via The Associated Press — Trump is escalating his attacks on the Federal Reserve by touring its $2.5 billion renovation, which he and his allies deem an example of institutional excess. The visit is seen as an attempt to intensify pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump has relentlessly criticized for not cutting interest rates. Despite the Fed’s explanations that rising material costs, security upgrades, and historic preservation needs drove the price, Trump has suggested the costly project could be grounds for firing Powell. This public scrutiny threatens the Fed’s traditional independence, a key factor in maintaining economic stability, while staff at the historically tight-lipped institution appeared visibly sensitive to the presidential pressure during a rare press tour.

“Trump administration greenlights Chevron to resume pumping oil in Venezuela” via Alex Leary, Vera Bergengruen and Kejal Vyas of The Wall Street Journal — Chevron is regaining the ability to pump oil in Venezuela from the Trump administration, people familiar with the move said. Details of the agreement were still unclear, but it follows recent discussions involving Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and comes amid last week’s prisoner swap that released all 10 remaining Americans who the Venezuelan government detained, people familiar with the matter said. “Chevron conducts its business globally in compliance with laws and regulations applicable to its business, as well as the sanctions frameworks provided for by the U.S. government, including in Venezuela,” Chevron spokesperson Bill Turenne said.

“Florida Republicans loyal to Trump demand investigation, arrest of Barack Obama” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Following a report from Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, several Florida Republicans are calling for an investigation and even the arrest of former President Obama. The report suggests Obama’s administration pushed a false Russia-meddling narrative. Lawmakers like Rep. Randy Fine demanded Obama’s arrest, while others, including Byron Donalds and Greg Steube, alleged a “coup” attempt and called for DOJ action. Obama’s office dismissed the claims as “ridiculous nonsense,” noting a bipartisan Senate report had already confirmed Russian interference. While Sen. Rick Scott urged for facts to come out first, Democrats like Rep. Jared Moskowitz scoffed at the possibility of an arrest, as Trump’s allies amplify the accusations.

“Mike Waltz nomination overcomes Rand Paul hurdle” via Jordain Carney and Eric Bazail-Eimil of POLITICO — Waltz’s nomination to serve as United Nations Ambassador has cleared a key hurdle, after Senate Foreign Relations Committee Republicans found a way to overcome a blockade from one of their members. The panel voted 12-10 to advance the nomination, with ranking member Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, siding with GOP members to overcome opposition from Republican U.S. Sen. Paul of Kentucky that had derailed Committee plans to vote on Waltz the day before. Paul told members of the panel that he was willing to help move Waltz out of Committee without a recommendation, rather than favorably.

“Dan Webster, other House leaders unveil bipartisan proposal to streamline FEMA” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Webster has co-introduced bipartisan legislation to reform the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The bill, known as the Fixing Emergency Management for Americans (FEMA) Act, aims to streamline bureaucracy, reduce red tape, and expedite disaster relief for faster and more efficient response. A key provision would restore FEMA as a Cabinet-level agency, with its administrator reporting directly to the President, removing it from the Department of Homeland Security. Championed by leaders of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, the bill has support from both parties. Sponsors argue that the reform is needed to help communities navigate a slow and complicated process, opting to strengthen FEMA rather than eliminate it.

— ELECTIONS —

—“Blaise Ingoglia draws early support from conservative and first responder groups” via Liv Caputo of The Floridian

“Wilton Simpson backs Ralph Massullo for SD 11 Special Election” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Agriculture Commissioner Simpson has officially endorsed former Rep. Massullo for the Senate District 11 Special Election, praising him as a “problem solver” and community leader. Massullo, who served in the House while Simpson was in the Senate, gratefully accepted the endorsement. This adds to a powerful list of early backers for Massullo’s campaign, including Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. Currently, the only filed candidate to replace new CFO Ingoglia, Massullo has a strong political foundation, reinforced by a history of high ratings from local business groups, such as the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, which recognized both his and Simpson’s effective legislative work.

“Why a Democrat says he can beat Laurel Lee in Tampa congressional race” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — Another Democrat is stepping up to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Lee. Darren McAuley, a former Veterans Affairs doctor with about a quarter century of experience as a military flight surgeon, announced he is entering the race. The married father of three says he’s running first and foremost on affordability. “I can win the district because Republicans have unfortunately made it clear that they are not going to do what’s required to take care of people,” McAuley said in an interview. Lee has represented Congressional District 15 — which covers part of Hillsborough, Polk and Pasco counties — since 2023. The area leans Republican and the seat is up for election in 2026.

“‘An ideal candidate’: Pia Dandiya’s CD 21 bid adds nods from Dave Aronberg, Patrick Murphy” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Dandiya is now running for Florida’s 21st Congressional District with support from two fellow Democrats: Aronberg, Palm Beach County’s immediate past State Attorney, and former U.S. Rep. Murphy. Both agree she’s a strong contender to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Mast next year. “She spent her career improving people’s lives — from the classroom to the White House — and I know she will fight tirelessly for Floridians,” Aronberg said. “Pia is the Democrat who can win this seat and deliver real results.” Murphy, who served much of the district from 2013 to 2017, called Dandiya “the kind of thoughtful, principled leader we need in Congress during these challenging times.”

“Jayden D’Onofrio launches bid to succeed Mike Gottlieb in HD 102, promises ‘real solutions’ to Florida’s problems” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — D’Onofrio has chaired the Florida College Democrats, served as deputy director for Voters of Tomorrow and today leads a political committee that raised more than $1 million last cycle for campus-based election efforts. Not bad for someone five months shy of their 21st birthday. Now, he’s vying for a new title: state Representative. D’Onofrio just entered the race to replace Democratic Rep. Gottlieb in House District 102. D’Onofrio said he hopes to bring a new generation of leadership to Tallahassee and a fresh approach focused on lowering costs, protecting education and building a better future for Floridians. “The cost of living is out of control, and too many families are being left behind,” he said in a statement.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Parkland shooting survivors to AG Pam Bondi: ‘We will make you reckon with your hypocrisy’” via Lauren Brensel of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Gun-control advocates from the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas say Attorney General Bondi exploited them for political gain. Now, they’re launching a campaign against her to make that known. “She used our grief to get power, and now she’s using that power to create more grief,” said Jaclyn Corin, a survivor of the shooting and executive director of the March For Our Lives organization. The group is now criticizing Bondi for canceling grant money used for gun-violence prevention programs, repealing a policy that removes the licenses of gun dealers with serious violations and supporting the merging of two national law enforcement agencies that investigate drug and firearm crimes, ultimately resulting in proposed budget cuts for both.

“Miami-Dade Mayor moves to block future $5M payout to foundation under scrutiny” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade’s Mayor said she’ll block a planned $250,000 yearly payment to a nonprofit that’s been the subject of scrutiny in recent days over its ability to secure state and county funds without a philanthropic track record. A Parks Department contract recently approved by County Commissioners requires a vendor to pay the A3 Foundation $250,000 a year. In a letter to the contractor, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stated that she would not be authorizing the planned annual payout required under the agreement. Recent articles by the Miami Herald reported that A3 is a two-year-old charity headquartered in a West Miami townhouse and run by a top official in the city of Miami with no public record of charitable work.

“City Commissioner arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with teen girl” via Will Greenlee of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor was arrested July 24 on felony charges after allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor, 38, was jailed on charges including six counts each transmission of material harmful to minor by electronic equipment, transfer or display of obscenity to a minor, and harmful communication to a minor; four counts of lewd computer solicitation of a child; and two counts of solicitation of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment, the sheriff’s office stated. All 24 counts are felonies.

—”‘Suspend this monster’: Toby Overdorf demands action following James Taylor arrest“ via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

“Florida budget cuts threaten Tri-Rail’s future” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Tri-Rail is facing a financial emergency that could put it out of business by the end of next year, and officials are scrambling to convince the state to restore funding before it’s too late. Tri-Rail carries 4.4 million commuters a year to and from locations in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. “It’s extremely important to those who don’t have cars and who rely totally on Tri-Rail to go their jobs, to go to the store, to those who can’t afford any other type of transportation,” said Broward County Commissioner Lamar Fisher, who sits on the Governing Board of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which operates Tri-Rail.

“Cellphone ban could be relaxed for Broward school” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward high school students may get to use their cellphones during lunch during the upcoming school year, as the Broward School Board considers relaxing a policy that bans the devices all day. Currently, all Broward students are prohibited from using their cellphones from the morning bell until dismissal, under a policy the School Board passed last year to improve mental health and academics among students. This year, the state Legislature passed a law that makes the ban statewide for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. State law allows high school students to use the devices during non-instructional time, although school districts can impose stricter regulations, such as the one in Broward.

“Boca Raton spent $70K on Times Square advertisement to lure New York businesses” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Boca Raton is appealing to New York City-based businesses and residents: declare independence from congestion, high taxes and cold winters by relocating to one of South Florida’s wealthiest cities. The marketing effort includes Mayor Scott Singer appearing on several local and national news outlets within the last two months, a new “NYtoBoca” webpage and city officials paying $70,000 for a Boca Raton advertisement to flash in Times Square for 82 days, according to city documents obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The money for the ad came from the city’s Office of Economic Development budget. Ad valorem tax dollars fully fund this budget.

“South Florida deportations are quietly filling animal shelters” via Alex DeLuca of the Miami New Times — South Florida animal shelters are experiencing a hidden toll from the national immigration crackdown as a growing number of pets are surrendered after their owners are deported. Dogs like Nino, a 7-year-old Pointer mix, dropped off with a note reading “family deported,” and cats like Margot, left with an allergic friend, highlight the trend. Shelters in Broward and Palm Beach counties report receiving dozens of such animals, adding pressure to an already overwhelmed system struggling with overcrowding. Rescue groups are stepping in to find foster and permanent homes for these displaced pets. Still, as one official noted, the influx is likely to continue, prompting some shelters to add “deported” as a formal reason for surrender.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Mexican tourist, brother held in Alligator Alcatraz after Orlando arrest, father says” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Two brothers, including a Mexican citizen vacationing in Orlando on a valid tourist visa, are being detained in Alligator Alcatraz after a traffic stop in the city earlier this month, their father said. The brothers’ detention has become an international incident, with the Mexican Consulate issuing a warning to its citizens about visiting Orlando and Mexico’s President demanding they be returned home “immediately.” In an interview at the consulate, Martin Gonzalez said in Spanish he was “desperate to come and help” his sons. “I’m scared to be here, but I have to be here because I have to do something.” The circumstances of the brothers’ arrest are not fully clear and are only partly described in documents.

“Hogan had strong affection for Orlando” via Jay Reddick of the Orlando Sentinel — Hogan shared what he called an “amazing love affair” with Orlando. He once told the Orlando Sentinel that the city always welcomed him with open arms. His professional career was deeply intertwined with the area; he wrestled frequently at Disney and Universal, opened a memorabilia shop on International Drive, and filmed TV projects locally. Hogan also joined the Orlando-based promotion TNA for a four-year stint, wrestling his final career match there against Sting. He even lived in an apartment on Sand Lake for a time, cementing a decades-long personal and professional relationship with the Central Florida city that was a massive part of his life. “I just think I was in the right place at the right time,” Hogan told the Sentinel. “Everybody had a gimmick, whether it was a rock-and-roll guy or a cowboy or an Iranian bad guy … in my heart, with the training, the prayers and the vitamins, being the ultimate good guy with the tan because I lived on the beach, it all clicked and the timing was perfect.”

“Central Florida Public Media asks for help after losing hundreds of thousands of federal dollars” via Kairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — After a vote in Congress caused public media outlets to lose hundreds of thousands of federal funding dollars, some local organizations are already feeling the ramifications — and one is calling on the public for help. Central Florida Public Media, a nonprofit public news outlet serving nine counties through its app, website, and stations 90.7 FM Orlando and 89.5 FM Ocala, is one of 1,500 news organizations nationwide affected by the $1.1 billion cut to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. On Friday, the organization will host an all-day fundraiser, seeking community support in raising the $400,000 it is expected to lose next year due to both federal and state funding cuts.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa federal prosecutor fired by Bondi to sue over dismissal” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — For almost a month after he was fired from his job as a Tampa federal prosecutor, Michael Gordon refrained from publicly commenting on his situation. He stayed quiet even as word spread that his ouster was political retaliation for his involvement in prosecutions against those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Victims in the $100 million fraud case against Leo Govoni — whom Gordon helped indict just before he was fired — decried the prosecutor’s ouster. Now, with the chances of his reinstatement exceedingly unlikely, Gordon is talking — and going on the offensive. This week, he plans to file a lawsuit challenging the legality of his dismissal. “I lost my job, but not my voice,” he said.

“Hillsborough School Board questions law ending certificates of completion” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough County School Board members are expressing grave concerns over a new state law that eliminates certificates of completion for high school seniors. Previously, these certificates were an option for students who met all requirements but failed to pass a state test or achieve a 2.0 GPA. Board member Stacy Hahn called the change one of the “worst bills” she’s seen, fearing it will increase dropout rates and harm vulnerable students by leaving them with no meaningful exit credential for technical training or other options. Other members echoed this sentiment, lamenting the loss of hope and stressing the district’s “moral obligation” to create pathways for these students, who will now leave school with nothing to show for their efforts.

“State investigators bust $8.8M Lakeland fraud ring” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Three men from Lakeland and five co-conspirators in different states have been arrested and charged with racketeering in a massive fraud scheme that allegedly stole from hundreds of victims. Attorney General James Uthmeier said during a news conference that more than $8.8 million was stolen from an estimated 235 victims, who were mostly senior citizens. The investigation began in April 2023 when Synchrony Financial, a Connecticut-based banking and consumer finance firm, reported suspicious activity in Michael Nevarez’s account in Lakeland. The defendants could not be reached for comment.

“GM of The Vinoy in downtown St. Pete to step down” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club’s general manager is stepping down, effective Aug. 1. Vanessa Williams, general manager of the Autograph Collection hotel on St. Petersburg’s waterfront, spent her career in the luxury hotel industry and led the Vinoy through a major rebrand following an extensive renovation of the historic hotel. She announced her plans to step down in an email addressed to “city officials, community partners and friends.” “This chapter has been one of the most defining of my career, and I feel an overwhelming sense of pride in what has been accomplished,” Williams wrote in the email reviewed by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

— LOCAL: N.FL —

“Florida court revives couple’s lawsuit over gun range noise, citing constitutional rights” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — An appeals court allowed an Okaloosa County couple to pursue a lawsuit over noise from a neighboring gun range, saying a 1999 state law aimed at shielding gun ranges from liability violated the couple’s constitutional rights. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a circuit judge’s ruling that rejected the lawsuit filed by Eugene and Adrienne Gartman, who in 1998 bought 80 acres of land that includes their home. In 2017, BITN, LLC, and a subsidiary company, Southern Tactical Range, LLC, bought about 200 acres immediately south of the Gartmans’ property and began constructing what is now known as the Element Training Complex, according to the appeals court.

“Chuck E. Cheese employee in mouse costume arrested by TPD for credit card fraud” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — A man dressed as the Chuck E. Cheese mascot was arrested by Tallahassee police inside the restaurant in front of families, sparking social media buzz. Police confirmed they arrested employee Jermell Jones on three felony charges related to credit card fraud. An investigation began after a customer who had hosted a party in June reported fraudulent charges on her card, which were traced to a restaurant employee. When officers arrived to make the arrest, they found the suspect was in costume. According to police, Jones resisted when they tried to escort him outside discreetly, forcing them to handcuff him on the spot. Officers reportedly found the stolen credit card in his possession. Jones has since been released on bond.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Palmetto man threatened to kill politicians over Epstein client list, FBI says” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Federal investigators arrested a Palmetto man accused of threatening to kill politicians and others tied to a rumored “client list” connected to Epstein. FBI agents apprehended Terrell Bailey-Corsey in Manatee County on a federal charge of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, according to an arrest report. He was briefly booked into the county jail before being transferred to U.S. Marshals custody, records show. Bailey-Corsey’s arrest stems from a series of social media posts in which he allegedly called for the murder of public officials he believed were connected to the Epstein conspiracy, investigators said. An attorney representing 31-year-old Bailey-Corsey declined to comment when reached by the Bradenton Herald.

“Florida DOGE is knocking on Marco Island’s door, looking for documents, waste” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — As DeSantis loudly points to larger communities such as Gainesville and Broward County as targets of the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Marco Island and other Southwest Florida cities are quietly being questioned as well. Marco Island recently received a request for detailed information about the city’s finances, City Manager Mike McNees told the City Council. In a letter addressed to “County and Town Managers,” the Florida DOGE requested basic information, including population, total revenue, expenditures, and budget, for the four years from 2021 to 2024. “They have extended the deadline for cities to July 28. We have not estimated the time it is taking/will take or the man-hour cost,” McNees told the Naples Daily News.

“Cape Coral City Council votes to keep citizens’ input at the end of meetings” via Layza Pinero Resto of the Fort Myers News-Press — After some second-guessing a week ago, the Cape Coral City Council moved forward with its new meeting format, specifically the point on the agenda reserved for citizens to speak. The Council voted 5-3 to keep citizens’ input time at the end of meetings. This decision comes amid concerns from some residents and potential Sunshine Law violations. During the Council discussion, Council member Jennifer Nelson-Lastra (District 4) proposed a motion for two citizens’ input times during each meeting. It failed. Council members Rachel Kaduk (District 7), Laurie Lehmann (District 2), and Nelson-Lastra voted in favor. Council members Keith Long (District 6), Derrick Donnell (District 3), William Steinke (District 1), Joe Kilraine (District 5), and Mayor John Gunter voted against.

— TOP OPINION —

“Chip and Joanna Gaines had the temerity to feature a gay couple on their new show” via David French of The New York Times — Let’s begin with a visit from the ghost of culture wars past. When BuzzFeed tried to cancel Chip and Joanna Gaines in 2016 for attending a traditional evangelical church, conservatives rightly cried foul. It was a classic case of guilt by association, an attempt to equate theological disagreement with bigotry and to punish Christians for their beliefs. The principle we defended was clear: in a pluralistic society, people shouldn’t be cast out of the marketplace for holding traditional views, especially without any evidence of actual discrimination.

Fast-forward to today, and the Gaineses are working on a new show that includes a family with two dads. The evangelical response should have been a triumphant, “See, we told you so!” Instead, the very same Christians who decried cancel culture are now roasting the Gaineses, accusing them of betrayal and choosing popularity over God’s truth. The backlash has been hateful and intense, treating gay Americans as moral lepers to be shunned.

This is more than just hypocrisy, though the double standard is staggering. A gay couple on a reality show is apparently a bridge too far, yet supporting a thrice-married man once friends with Epstein is not? In truth, this isn’t hypocrisy so much as it is budding authoritarianism. They didn’t hate cancel culture; they just hated being its target. Now feeling powerful, they behave exactly like their opponents, operating under a principle of “tolerance for me, but not for thee.” They demand protection from discrimination while insisting on the right to discriminate against others.

This violates both basic Christianity and foundational American principles. The Apostle Paul warned believers not to judge those outside the church, a command we often get exactly backward.

And James Madison taught that the answer to factionalism is not to demand uniformity but to ‘extend the sphere’ to include a great variety of interests. The application of the Golden Rule here should be clear: if we want the freedom to participate in American life without reprisal for our faith, we must extend that same courtesy to those who disagree with us.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“This is the most panicked Republicans have been in years” via Joe Perticone of The Bulwark — The Republican Party is facing an internal crisis over the Epstein case, a panic uniquely driven by pressure from its own base rather than fears of alienating swing voters. This has created a rift, with lawmakers caught between Trump’s desire to drop the issue and constituent demands for transparency. The turmoil is evident in Speaker Mike Johnson’s visible stress and far-right members defying leadership to side with Democrats on subpoenas for the Epstein files. As a result, many Republicans face a contentious August recess with angry voters. Democrats are exploiting the division through legislative maneuvers while cautiously framing the GOP’s reluctance as another broken promise to protect the powerful.

“Florida families are finding more, better learning options – but even more are needed” via Ron Matus and Dava Cherry for Florida Politics — A new report reveals why thousands of Florida families awarded school choice scholarships don’t use them. The survey, which focused on this unique group, found that despite Florida’s leading role in education choice, a significant supply-side problem exists. Many parents, like Krystal Steele, struggled to find available seats in their desired private schools, while others found the scholarship amount to be insufficient. Interestingly, even without using the scholarships, many families found better options, such as charter or magnet schools, and reported higher satisfaction. Despite this, two-thirds of these parents still plan to reapply for scholarships, indicating a persistent demand for private education. The findings suggest a need for policy changes, like easing zoning restrictions and improving navigation systems to help parents find their ideal school.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“UCF and Lockheed Martin’s partnership deepens to add more research, student opportunities” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of Central Florida and Lockheed Martin are significantly expanding their 40-year partnership to bolster research and student employment opportunities. Announced during a trade mission with Gov. DeSantis, the agreement will grow Lockheed Martin’s successful College Work Experience Program, providing more students with real-world experience and pathways to full-time jobs. It will also enhance joint research with UCF faculty in critical fields such as AI, robotics, and hypersonics. Additionally, the collaboration includes a new executive education program for Lockheed Martin staff and a commitment to pursue federal funding jointly. Both UCF President Alexander Cartwright and DeSantis praised the initiative for driving innovation and strengthening Florida’s high-tech workforce.

