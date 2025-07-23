July 23, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Palm Beach County Democrats unite behind Rob Long in Special Election for HD 90

Jesse SchecknerJuly 23, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

‘One big beautiful’ lobbying effort propels law firms, K Street revenues — with Ballard’s surging 300%

2026Headlines

Poll: Medicaid expansion amendment on track to pass

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 7.23.25: The good book

Rob Long FB
Democrats are trying to clear the path for Long to win the HD 90 seat.

The House District 90 race is culminating far sooner than originally expected due to the recent death of Rep. Joe Casello, and every state-level elected Democrat in Palm Beach County is backing Delray Beach Commissioner Rob Long for the job.

Long, who filed to run for HD 90 in February with an endorsement from Casello and eight other Palm Beach County Democrats, is refiling to run in a newly called Special Election for Casello’s seat.

The remaining members of the Democratic legislative delegation of Palm Beach County — Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman, Sens. Mack Bernard and Tina Polsky, and Reps. Tae Edmonds, Kelly Skidmore and Debra Tendrich — wasted no time reconfirming their support.

Long also carries endorsements from former State Attorney Dave Aronberg, SEIU Florida, the Palm Beach County Fraternal Order of Police and Palm Beach County Human Rights Council.

“I’m proud to carry forward Joe Casello’s legacy of principled leadership, compassion for working families, and relentless advocacy for the people of this district,” Long said in a statement.

“We need steady, experienced leadership in Tallahassee, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to the table.”

The race for HD 90 was originally set to coincide with the 2026 elections, but Casello’s unexpected death last week prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday to call a Special Election for the seat, with a Primary on Sept. 30 followed by a General Election on Dec. 9.

Casello named Long as his preferred successor earlier this year, calling him “a dedicated leader in our community (whose) experience, vision, and deep understanding of the issues make him the right person to represent District 90.”

Long’s campaign has since reported raising more than $70,000, much of it from the real estate industry.

So far, he remains the only candidate running for HD 90, which spans a coastal portion of Palm Beach County, including Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and part of Highland Beach.

The district leans Democratic. Fifty-five percent of voters there supported Kamala Harris over Donald Trump in November — roughly the same share that backed Casello for re-election.

Long, who has served on the Delray Beach Commission since 2023, has lived in the city for more than a decade. He has an educational background in civil engineering and business administration and holds several day jobs in addition to his work at City Hall.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Medicaid expansion amendment on track to pass

next'One big beautiful' lobbying effort propels law firms, K Street revenues — with Ballard's surging 300%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories