July 23, 2025
Florida Municipal Electric Association elects new executive leadership team
Your power bill may be going up, but not until after the election.

Utilities
Ed Liberty, electric utility director for the City of Lake Worth Beach, will serve as President.

The Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) has elected a new executive board to lead the organization over the coming year.

Ed Liberty, electric utility director for the City of Lake Worth Beach, will serve as President. He is joined on the executive team by Steve Langley, electric utility director of the City of Mount Dora, as President-elect; Tony Guillen, general manager of the City of Tallahassee Electric & Gas Utility, as Vice President; and Ricky Erixton, chief electric systems officer at JEA, as Secretary-Treasurer.

“With this exceptional group of leaders, who bring extensive experience in the electric industry and a strong dedication to public power, we will continue to serve our members by helping them deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy to our communities,” said FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly.

FMEA represents Florida’s community-owned electric utilities — from large cities like Jacksonville and Orlando to small towns such as Wauchula and Havana — which collectively serve 4 million customers and employ more than 5,800 Floridians.

The association actively represents and advocates for member cities’ interests on a wide variety of state and federal issues, provides emergency response and mutual aid coordination, provides education and training for members and serves as a clearinghouse for industry news and information.

FMEA also hosts multiple events throughout the year, including the much-loved Florida Lineman Competition, where lineworkers from municipal utilities throughout the state — and even some from outside Florida — showcase their skills and experience in the profession of lineworking.

Categories